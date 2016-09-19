SELLING WINDING DOWN

Michael J. Clark was born and raised in Sinclair, Wyoming. He is a poet, novelist, artist, historian, and market analyst. He began investing in 1985. He read ˜The Technical Analysis of Stock Trends" by Edwards and Magee and was hooked. From 1985-1987 he made astonishing gains in the stock market; and then stocks collapsed in 1987. Since then he has been attempting to 'solve the stock market', with many failures and some successes. The system he developed, called CGTS, Clark's Gate Timining System, is algorithm-based. What this fancy word means is that he proposes a series of necessary steps based on technical analysis propositions, which, when met, trigger trading signals. His four main trading systems are up a combined 31% for 2015. From his website: INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY Now that QE is supposedly ending, markets are already becoming more tradable, with opportunities to make money on both long and short trades at the same time. QE tended to make all boats rise, except precious metals. This made it more difficult to play the short side of the markets. Now, both sides seem to be more accessible to successful trades. This will also be more of a challenge for investors. The FED will have to eventually abandon the markets to their own destinies, and stop spending trillions to protect investors AND corporations from their mistakes. As this begins to happen (I am not sure it has happened yet), informed advice will become even more necessary for investors. Rules of Investment Rule #1: Never go against the trend. The majority is often wrong; but the minority is often wrong also. The sticky issue with this advice is at transition points, at which a Bull Market turns into a Bear Market or vice-versa. Big Money often anticipates and/or causes this transition. So pay attention to what Big Money is really doing, not what they say they are doing. Rule #2: You don’t need a broker who makes his living off of your money. Most brokerage firms buy a position in a stock quietly and slowly. When the stock has appreciated significantly they add the stock to their buy recommendations. Then they begin selling their position while they are encouraging their clients to buy the stock. Most firms never issue sell recommendations. If they do, beware: they are probably trying to buy your stock after a huge sell-off. Rule #3: Watch your own emotions because they are often signaling something. When fear turns to greed and visions of unlimited wealth, we are probably near a top in a trade and we should get ready to sell. When hope and denial turn to fear and visions of an unlimited loss, we are probably approaching a bottom in a trade. (See Rule #1 however.) Rule #4: Trade with a system to complement your gut reactions. Follow the system no matter what, even if it means taking a loss. Don’t get lazy with your money and sink into denial. Use a system to help you refrain from 'playing a hunch'. Rule #5: HEDGE YOUR PORTFOLIO AGAINST LOSSES. How does one do this? By having a balanced portfolio of long and short positions. But have a system that signals both long and short positions, and keep your portfolio balanced around 50% long and 50% short. This may seem to contradict Rule #1. It does not. When something is in a long trend, something else is in a short trend. Find what is long and what is short. If stocks are long, gold or oil may be short. Use ETFs and options to help establish this portfolio balance. Our system gives trading signals every day for both long and short positions. More information on CGTS is available at: http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm His fine arts portfolio can be found at the following address: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/MJC2.htm His writing portfolio can be found at: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/MJCwriting.htm Those interested in his book "Turn Out the Lights", a description of the metaphysical causes of the 2008 financial meltdown, can access the draft at: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/Turnoutlights.htm Michael Clark has retired after working 30 years in academia, relocated to Hanoi, Vietnam for six years, and has returned to America in 2014.


CGTS: THE NEW SCIENCE OF INVESTING

SELLING WINDING DOWN

Sep 18 8:30 PM (Updated on Sep 18 8:34 PM)•BRIZF, REGNComment!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UDOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am of the opinion that the SELLING SPATE is winding down. Why? Let's look at our BAROMETER.

For years I was the EXCEL Whiz in our office. If you had a question about EXCEL, you came to me. The latest Excel is a mystery -- and I don't mean this in a good way. I have been trying to figure out how to plot our BAROMETER and the UDOW price together, with two vertical axes. The OLD Excel did this automatically; today it is all buried in obscure tabs. Progress, I guess. In 1983, when I first began working with computers (Macs), Microsoft made the best software and I have kicked myself many times for not investing in MSFT then. Today, I'm not so sure what they are doing. ANYWAY...I did finally figure it out, with web-based instruction -- not through intuition.

Our BAROMETER is the red line. UDOW is the blue line. As our BAROMETER sinks, UDOW is supposed to follow it down. Ok; it sort of did, right? Our BAROMETER (as a % of Bulls -- determined by our EMV indicator) is at about 28%. We think it can go below 20%. We might have a bit more selling. The assumption being that our BAROMETER actually works. Yes; there is that also, I guess.

This has been a FED-based correction. The FED began rattling and warping sheets of thin metal in the back of the theatre in hopes of convincing the audience that Thor has entered the building and the time for panic was at hand. And some panic did come in. Panic which could be seen in the currency markets and in the bond markets especially. Gold and silver pulled back. There was a lot of shouting that bonds were finished, the greatest bubble in the history of finance (T-Bonds) was deflating, finally. Was it? TLH did not show this.

SBND, the 3x ETF Short TREASURY BONDS, did fly up into the BUYZONE. But this is designed to be 3-times as volatile as the underlying issue. It's moves are magnified by definition. How did LBND respond? There was some selling. LBND is the 3-x BULLISH Long Bond ETF; the photographic negative of SBND -- I guess SBND is the photographic negative of LBND. So how can both be in the BUYZONE at the same time. Both are BUYS? Now that is confusion. (We are seeing the same thing with DSLV and USLV, the silver 3-x ETF.) It always makes sense to measure the underlying issue instead of the 3-x issue.

TLT is a 20-Year TBOND ETF. It is still in the PROP1 BUYZONE; and it is no where near breaking through support.

Apparently the jabberwocky FED fears facing the next recession with an empty pistol. They are jawboning for more bullets. So they can institute MORE QE when the economy crashes the next time. These people are leading us? If a little education is a dangerous thing, apparently a lot of education might be even more dangerous -- my view is that collecting facts without forming a philosophy IS very dangerous. Fact-collectors think they have knowledge; but knowledge is not Wisdom, even though they attempt to substitute knowledge for Wisdom. This is where we are today. The Left Brain has done what it does best, amass facts; now the Left Brain needs help from the Right Brain to 'integrate' these facts into a system of understanding (separate nature to study it, Left Brain; reassemble these pieces back into a whole, Right Brain) so that we can stop worshipping the act of separation, the act of isolation, and exile from truth.

Our DASHBOARD says we have not collapsed -- that is a good thing if you are bullish in your placements on the board. Yes, it is gambling.

Note that the decay of our TRENDS have reversed. All three had upticks on Friday. The PROP1 TEMP has remained balmy through all of this selling; today: 80.56°. The TRADING TEMP which WILL collapse if the market collapses did dip below 70° but now is trying to dip back up. It is 68.11° on Friday.

One has to be impressed with how AAPL refused to break down during the selling, even though it was weakening at resistance. With its main competitor in smart phones admitting their phones weren't so smart, recalling millions of them, hoping they don't start killing their users by setting them on fire, Apple broke through resistance and make the market look like it wasn't dead after all.

We have two more charts to look at. BRIZF, Brazilian Resources. It took a break; rested; and now it looks ready to run again. The Brazilian Real was crashed in the currencies markets too. But it is battling back. As is the Japanese Yen. Both were stung as the FED ramped up the Strong US Dollar theme. But the dollar didn't move much, considering all the hoopla the FED orchestrated.

Our report. It's long; but mostly empty. A lot of issues became sells, but not SHORTSELLS. This is good. If our report is generating a lot of SHORTSELL SIGNALS, then the market will have reversed; this means we would have to reverse out understanding also. There are positive things to glean from this report (positive for bulls): a lot more BUY signals than SHORTSELL signals. A SHORTSELL SIGNAL for MZZ, Shortsell Midcap Stocks ETF. Short the short is, of course, a bullish sign. We talked about working with a system that looks for stocks that have seen their short-term strength collapse, but their PROP remain in the BUYZONE -- suggesting a real bottoming. We have run this new system and include it tonight, with one new buy recommendation, REGN, Regeneron. This system also shows a BUY SIGNAL for LBND and for SBND -- clearly there is some confusion in the markets. Can't have it both ways -- unless you want to hedge, of course. Here is the report.

9/16/16 Column1 Column2 Column3 Column4 Column5 Column6
             
CURRENCY MARKET FROZEN UP.        
TRADES RECOVERING.          
             
VIX-2 M2F ALT TRADING SYSTEM        
        New Pos New Pos  
Symbol Close PROP Position Today Yesterday ISSUE
             
             
DGAZ 5.53 -25 Short     * Natural Gas Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
SOXS 16.891 -25 Short   Enter Short * Semiconductor Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (NYSE:O)
AGQ 46.32 -7 Flat     * Ultra Silver Leveraged ETF (Bullish)
AXAS 1.465 -3 Flat     Abraxis Petro
BBD 8.51 -7 Flat     Banco Brandesco SA
BRIZF 2.139 5 Flat     Brazilian Resources
BRZU 31.41 -7 Flat     * Brazil Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
BZQ 21.42 -15 Flat     Short Brazil Shares ETF
CLR 45.5 -5 Flat     Continental Resources
DRIP 25.14 -15 Flat     * Oil and Gas Bearish ETF 3x
DUG 48.88 -15 Flat     Short Oil and Gas ETF Daily
EEV 15.98 -11 Flat     Short MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily
ELNK 6.1 -7 Flat     Earthlink Inc
ERY 14.4 -17 Flat     * Energy Stocks Bearish ETF 3x
EXK 4.83 -7 Flat Exit Long   Endeavor Silver
GASL 42.074 -5 Flat     * Natural Gas Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
GASX 31.34 3 Flat     * Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x
HOV 1.65 -7 Flat     Hovnanian Daily
INDL 58.45 -7 Flat     * India Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
JGBT 28.31 -5 Flat     * Japanese Govt Bond Futures ETF 3x
MTL 2.67 -1 Flat     Mechel Open Joint Stock Company
NTDOY 32.72 5 Flat     Nintendo
PBR 9.095 -5 Flat     Petrobas Petroleum Brasil
RUSL 64.15 -7 Flat     * Russia Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
RUSS 11.36 -15 Flat     * Russian Stocks Bearish ETF 3x
SPU 10.23 -1 Flat     Skypeople Fruitjuice China
SRTY 18.99 -13 Flat     * Russell 2000 Bearish ETF 3x
TNA 75.13 -7 Flat     * Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull
TOO 5.53 -3 Flat     Teekay Offsore Partners
TZA 28.84 -13 Flat     * Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear
UGAZ 41.482 -5 Flat     * Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
URTY 87.96 -7 Flat     * Russell 2000 Bullish ETF 3x
USLV 20.874 -7 Flat     * Silver Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
VXX 38.77 -13 Flat     VIX ETF
YANG 14.75 -19 Flat     * China Stock Bearish ETF 3x
YINN 18.91 -5 Flat     * China Stock Bullish ETF 3x
ARNA 1.66 3 Long     Arena Pharmaceuticals
DDD 15.87 5 Long     3D Systems
             
             
VIX-SS TRADING SYSTEM          
             
        New Pos New Pos  
Symbol Close PROP Position Today Yesterday ISSUE
             
             
JDST 26.21 -17 Short     * Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x
AGQ 46.32 -7 Flat     * Ultra Silver Leveraged ETF (Bullish)
AHGP 23.99 -5 Flat     Alliance Holdings Mining
AXAS 1.465 -3 Flat     Abraxis Petro
BBD 8.51 -7 Flat   Exit Long Banco Brandesco SA
CLR 45.5 -5 Flat     Continental Resources
EPD 25.995 -5 Flat     Enterprise Products Partners MLP
EXK 4.83 -7 Flat Exit Long   Endeavor Silver
GBB 34.777 -3 Flat Exit Long   British Pound/US Dollar ETN
GUSH 76.1 -5 Flat     * Oil and Gas Bullish ETF 3x
HL 5.55 -7 Flat     Hecla Mining
INDL 58.45 -7 Flat     * India Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
JGBT 28.31 -5 Flat     * Japanese Govt Bond Futures ETF 3x
NAB.AX 27.06 -23 Flat     National Bank of Australia
NTDOY 32.72 5 Flat     Nintendo
PBR 9.095 -5 Flat     Petrobas Petroleum Brasil
RUSL 64.15 -7 Flat   Exit Long * Russia Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
TNK 2.57 -19 Flat     Teekay Tankers Ltd.
TOO 5.53 -3 Flat     Teekay Offsore Partners
USLV 20.874 -7 Flat     * Silver Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
XOMA 0.55 -3 Flat Exit Long   XOMA
YINN 18.91 -5 Flat     * China Stock Bullish ETF 3x
AKAM 51.04 -7 Long     Akamai
DAKP 0.036 3 Long     Dakota Plains Holdings
DSLV 22.13 5 Long Enter Long   * Silver Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
GASX 31.34 3 Long     * Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x
KGJI 2.275 -5 Long     Kinggold Jewelry
SOXL 42.81 5 Long Enter Long   * Semiconductor Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
UGAZ 41.482 -5 Long     * Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
             
             
             
VIX-5 EMV SPEAR TRADING SYSTEM        
             
        New Pos New Pos  
Symbol Close PROP Position Today Yesterday ISSUE
             
             
CORN 18.725 -13 Short Enter Short   Teucrium Corn
CNYBRL=X 0.49 3 Short   Enter Short Chinese Yuan/Brazilian Real
EURBRL=X 3.645 1 Short   Enter Short Euro/Brazilian Real
MZZ 31.41 -13 Short   Enter Short Short Midcap Index ETF Daily
NG 5.29 -1 Short   Enter Short NovaGold
RGLS 3.235 -1 Short     Regulus Therapeutics
SIJ 31.9 -15 Short     Short Industrials ETF Daily
SOXS 16.891 -25 Short     * Semiconductor Stocks Bearish ETF 3x
TBF 21.507 -13 Short     20+ year TBonds Short
USDBRL=X 3.269 5 Short     US Dollar/Brazilian Real
ARNA 1.66 3 Flat     Arena Pharmaceuticals
BBD 8.51 -7 Flat     Banco Brandesco SA
BRIZF 2.139 5 Flat     Brazilian Resources
DSLV 22.13 5 Flat     * Silver Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
ERX 29.43 -7 Flat     * Energy Stocks Bullish ETD 3x
RUSL 64.15 -7 Flat     * Russia Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
RUSS 11.36 -15 Flat     * Russian Stocks Bearish ETF 3x
SBND 3.27 -7 Flat     * Long-Bond Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
SPU 10.23 -1 Flat     Skypeople Fruitjuice China
TSU 12.135 -7 Flat     TIM Part (Tele Cellular)
USLV 20.874 -7 Flat     * Silver Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
WLL 7 -25 Flat     Whiting Petroleum
^HGX 234.14 -7 Long     Philadelphia Housing Sector Index Daily
^XOI 1,103.09 -5 Long     Oil Stock Index
ACN 110.07 -7 Long     Accenture PLC
AJRD 17.58 -7 Long   Enter Long AeorjetRocketdyne
AKAM 51.04 -7 Long     Akamai
APU 44.23 -7 Long     AmeriGas Partners
AXPW 0.012 -1 Long     AXION
BBL 26.165 -7 Long     BHP Billiton
BBY 37.98 -1 Long     Best Buy Daily
BHI 48.42 -23 Long     Baker Hughes Daily
CA 32.01 -7 Long     Computer Associates
CDNS 24.245 -5 Long   Enter Long Cadence Design Syst
CDXS 4.14 -7 Long     Codexis Inc
CTS 18.13 -5 Long     CTS Corp.
CVV 8.426 -3 Long     CVD Equipment
CVX 97.92 -7 Long   Enter Long Chevron
DAKP 0.036 3 Long     Dakota Plains Holdings
DBO 8.235 -5 Long     OIL POWERSHARES DB
DE 81.86 -5 Long     John Deere
DUST 37.71 23 Long   Enter Long * Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x
DZK 43.88 -7 Long     * Developing Markets Bullish ETF 3x
EWC 24.935 -7 Long     Canada ETF
FINL 22.95 -5 Long     Finish Line
FLIR 31.005 5 Long     Flir Systems
FRT 155 -7 Long   Enter Long Federal Realty Trust
GFF 16.1 -7 Long     Griffon
GLRE 20.11 -23 Long   Enter Long Greenlight Capital RE
HURN 60.06 -5 Long   Enter Long Huron Consulting
ITB 27.3 -7 Long     US Home Construction ETF
JAKK 8.62 -7 Long     JAKKS Pacific
JDST 26.21 -17 Long   Enter Long * Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x
KGJI 2.275 -5 Long     Kinggold Jewelry
KSU 91.12 -7 Long     KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN
LOCO 13.165 -7 Long     El Pollo Loco
MO 62.88 -7 Long   Enter Long Altria Group
NSM 15.68 -7 Long     Nationstar Mortgage
NVDA 62.87 5 Long     Navidia Daily
PXD 177.27 -5 Long   Enter Long Pioneer Nat Resources
SNP 69.12 -7 Long     China Petrol & Chemical Co
SOXL 42.81 5 Long     * Semiconductor Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
SYK 114.32 3 Long   Enter Long Stryker Corp
TWOU 34.99 3 Long     2 U (NASDAQ:CHINA)
TXT 38.96 -5 Long     Textron Corp
UDOW 72.74 -7 Long   Enter Long * UP DOW ETF 3x
UHN 14.36 -3 Long     Heating Oil ETF
USDEUR=X 0.896 5 Long   Enter Long US Dollar/Euro
XLE 67.57 -5 Long   Enter Long Energy Sector $
XOP 36.13 -5 Long   Enter Long Spider Oil Gas Exploration ETF
1398.HK 4.82 -23 Long Enter Long   Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
CF 24.02 -23 Long Enter Long   CF Industries
CLI 26.395 -5 Long Enter Long   Mack-Cali Realty Corp
CRL 81.18 -1 Long Enter Long   Charles River Labs Intl
CTIC 0.36 -23 Long Enter Long   Cell Therapeutics
P 13.415 -5 Long Enter Long   Pandora
TD 43.31 -25 Long Enter Long   Toronto Dominion Bank
EXK 4.83 -7 Flat Exit Long   Endeavor Silver
             
             
CGTS STRENGTH TRADING SYSTEM        
             
        New Pos New Pos  
Symbol Close PROP Position Today Yesterday ISSUE
             
             
CMG 410.34 -17 Short     Chipotle Mexican Grill
CNTF 2.64 -5 Short     China Tech-Faith Wireless
DPK 25.866 -13 Short     * Developing Markets Bearish ETF 3x
DSLV 22.13 5 Short     * Silver Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
DUST 37.71 23 Short     * Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x
ESI 0.358 -25 Short     Intl Educational Svc
GASX 31.34 3 Short     * Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x
JDST 26.21 -17 Short     * Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x
MWW 3.6 -7 Short     Monster Worldwide
SDOCQ 0.009 -25 Short     Sandridge Energy
UGAZ 41.482 -5 Short     * Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
AXPW 0.012 -1 Long     AXION
DAKP 0.036 3 Long     Dakota Plains Holdings
DWTI 92.81 21 Long     * Crude Oil Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
IES.DE 2.025 -3 Long     Intesa San Paolo SA
JNUG 17.58 -1 Long     * Junior Gold Miners Bullish ETF 3x
LBND 67.8 -7 Long     * Long-Bond Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
NUGT 18.02 -1 Long     * Gold Miners Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
REGN 409.28 -1 Long   Enter Long Regeneron
RGLS 3.235 -1 Long     Regulus Therapeutics
SBND 3.27 -7 Long     * Long-Bond Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
SPU 10.23 -1 Long     Skypeople Fruitjuice China
UWTI 18.78 -7 Long     * Crude Oil Bullish ETF 3x (NO)

