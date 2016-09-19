SELLING WINDING DOWN

I am of the opinion that the SELLING SPATE is winding down. Why? Let's look at our BAROMETER.

For years I was the EXCEL Whiz in our office. If you had a question about EXCEL, you came to me. The latest Excel is a mystery -- and I don't mean this in a good way. I have been trying to figure out how to plot our BAROMETER and the UDOW price together, with two vertical axes. The OLD Excel did this automatically; today it is all buried in obscure tabs. Progress, I guess. In 1983, when I first began working with computers (Macs), Microsoft made the best software and I have kicked myself many times for not investing in MSFT then. Today, I'm not so sure what they are doing. ANYWAY...I did finally figure it out, with web-based instruction -- not through intuition.

Our BAROMETER is the red line. UDOW is the blue line. As our BAROMETER sinks, UDOW is supposed to follow it down. Ok; it sort of did, right? Our BAROMETER (as a % of Bulls -- determined by our EMV indicator) is at about 28%. We think it can go below 20%. We might have a bit more selling. The assumption being that our BAROMETER actually works. Yes; there is that also, I guess.

This has been a FED-based correction. The FED began rattling and warping sheets of thin metal in the back of the theatre in hopes of convincing the audience that Thor has entered the building and the time for panic was at hand. And some panic did come in. Panic which could be seen in the currency markets and in the bond markets especially. Gold and silver pulled back. There was a lot of shouting that bonds were finished, the greatest bubble in the history of finance (T-Bonds) was deflating, finally. Was it? TLH did not show this.

SBND, the 3x ETF Short TREASURY BONDS, did fly up into the BUYZONE. But this is designed to be 3-times as volatile as the underlying issue. It's moves are magnified by definition. How did LBND respond? There was some selling. LBND is the 3-x BULLISH Long Bond ETF; the photographic negative of SBND -- I guess SBND is the photographic negative of LBND. So how can both be in the BUYZONE at the same time. Both are BUYS? Now that is confusion. (We are seeing the same thing with DSLV and USLV, the silver 3-x ETF.) It always makes sense to measure the underlying issue instead of the 3-x issue.

TLT is a 20-Year TBOND ETF. It is still in the PROP1 BUYZONE; and it is no where near breaking through support.

Apparently the jabberwocky FED fears facing the next recession with an empty pistol. They are jawboning for more bullets. So they can institute MORE QE when the economy crashes the next time. These people are leading us? If a little education is a dangerous thing, apparently a lot of education might be even more dangerous -- my view is that collecting facts without forming a philosophy IS very dangerous. Fact-collectors think they have knowledge; but knowledge is not Wisdom, even though they attempt to substitute knowledge for Wisdom. This is where we are today. The Left Brain has done what it does best, amass facts; now the Left Brain needs help from the Right Brain to 'integrate' these facts into a system of understanding (separate nature to study it, Left Brain; reassemble these pieces back into a whole, Right Brain) so that we can stop worshipping the act of separation, the act of isolation, and exile from truth.

Our DASHBOARD says we have not collapsed -- that is a good thing if you are bullish in your placements on the board. Yes, it is gambling.

Note that the decay of our TRENDS have reversed. All three had upticks on Friday. The PROP1 TEMP has remained balmy through all of this selling; today: 80.56°. The TRADING TEMP which WILL collapse if the market collapses did dip below 70° but now is trying to dip back up. It is 68.11° on Friday.

One has to be impressed with how AAPL refused to break down during the selling, even though it was weakening at resistance. With its main competitor in smart phones admitting their phones weren't so smart, recalling millions of them, hoping they don't start killing their users by setting them on fire, Apple broke through resistance and make the market look like it wasn't dead after all.

We have two more charts to look at. BRIZF, Brazilian Resources. It took a break; rested; and now it looks ready to run again. The Brazilian Real was crashed in the currencies markets too. But it is battling back. As is the Japanese Yen. Both were stung as the FED ramped up the Strong US Dollar theme. But the dollar didn't move much, considering all the hoopla the FED orchestrated.

Our report. It's long; but mostly empty. A lot of issues became sells, but not SHORTSELLS. This is good. If our report is generating a lot of SHORTSELL SIGNALS, then the market will have reversed; this means we would have to reverse out understanding also. There are positive things to glean from this report (positive for bulls): a lot more BUY signals than SHORTSELL signals. A SHORTSELL SIGNAL for MZZ, Shortsell Midcap Stocks ETF. Short the short is, of course, a bullish sign. We talked about working with a system that looks for stocks that have seen their short-term strength collapse, but their PROP remain in the BUYZONE -- suggesting a real bottoming. We have run this new system and include it tonight, with one new buy recommendation, REGN, Regeneron. This system also shows a BUY SIGNAL for LBND and for SBND -- clearly there is some confusion in the markets. Can't have it both ways -- unless you want to hedge, of course. Here is the report.

