WHY WE LIKE BOX HERE, AS A TRADE AND LONG-TERM: A PICTORIAL ESSAY

WHY WE LIKE BOX HERE, AS A TRADE AND ALSO LONG-TERM

Jan. 14, 2017 1:38 AM ET•BOX•Comment!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

PICTORIAL EDITION: WHY WE LIKE BOX HERE AS A TRADE AND LONG-TERM.

TRADE: TRUMPET 3

LONG-TERM: TRUMPET 13

BOX: LONG TERM TRUMPET 13 WEEKLY CHART

SCIENTIFIC INVESTING THROUGH THE POWER OF ALGORITHMS.

MJC, CGTS