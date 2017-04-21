HOW TO RECOGNIZE A TRADING BOTTOM

I have been engaged in discussion with SA readers on several sites discussing how one recognizes a TRADING BOTTOM. The assumption seems to have been that it is IMPOSSIBLE to recognize a trading bottom. My view is that it is NOT IMPOSSIBLE, if you have the right tool.

I am watching several stocks for signs of a TRADING BOTTOM: FSLR and NVDA to be exact. Neither has given a trading bottom. We are SHORT both stocks. But one stock did give a recent TRADING BOTTOM, so I will use it as an example.

I'm sure this pleases my friend Cristiano at Integer Investments, who has been LONG the stock in question, against my recommendations.

Let's look at a picture of the stock in question, GNC HOLDINGS.

I think the picture says it all. When PROP1 flips from the SELLZONE to the BUYZONE, generally this is a trading bottom. Generally I write, because this is not absolutely true -- FALSE BOTTOMS have been known. But a PROP1 conversion is certainly preferable to a GUY FEELING or a simple surmise (hopium?) based on valuation models.

In contrast, FSLR IS NOT BOTTOMING.

PROP1 (bottom pane) shows very clearly that FSLR is still BEARISH, is still in the PROP1 SELLZONE. In addition, our COUNT indicator (third from bottom) is just now turning down -- in this weekly chart. This means FSLR is going lower. Note the second pane from the top, what I call TREND SHAPE: FSLR is making lower lows and lower highs. When a stock bottoms, the trend will break resistance and make a new high. That is the first sign of a trading bottom. In the subsequent pullback, the stock must make a bottom higher than the last bottom -- a Higher Low. This is the second sign of a trading bottom. When PROP1 breaks up into the BUYZONE (-7 or above) it will be time to close our SHORT position at the very least. That has not happened yet.

The market bounced back somewhat from Wednesday's mini-panic. We are still LONG UDOW -- and 75% long the market.

Gold, oil, and commodity stocks got crushed on Wednesday. Today, we got this signal:

We missed giving a BUY SIGNAL CHART from yesterday. When our COUNT gives a TRADING SELL SIGNAL, declines, and then flatlines without falling, generally, this is a statutory BUY SIGNAL. Note how Nestles has done this. And is now back up again.

We love NESTLES here. Perhaps not as much as Micron Technology -- but almost as much.

Here is our report:

Column1 Column2 Column3 Column4 Column5 Column6 Column7 Column8 Column9 4/20/17 COUNT SIMPLE PORTFOLIO REPORT COUNT New Pos New Pos SYMBOL CLOSE COUNT DIFF PROP1 POSITION Today Yesterday ISSUE MYL 37.08 -26 -2 -25 Short Mylan Labs STNG 4.07 -8 -2 -25 Short Scorpio Tankers SWN 7.46 8 -2 -25 Short Southwestern Energy Corp CAAS 4.93 -12 -2 -23 Short Chinese Auto Daily SPU 3.56 4 0 -23 Short Skypeople Fruitjuice China DSLV 21.55 -16 -2 -19 Short Enter Short * Silver Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (NO) HTZ 15.85 -30 0 -19 Short Hertz BRZU 37.09 2 2 -7 Long * Brazil Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (NYSE:O) KTOS 7.57 22 2 -7 Long Kratos Defense & Security NSRGY 75.793 30 0 -7 Long <--- Nestles ABX 19.2 28 2 -5 Long American Barricks Gold GDXJ 34.54 26 2 -5 Long Gold Junior Minors ETF Daily LBJ 105.99 22 2 -5 Long * Latin America Stocks Bullish ETF 3x OIL 5.49 8 2 -5 Long Oil ETF PBR 9 6 2 -5 Long Petrobas Petroleum Brasil SAND 4.29 26 2 -5 Long Sandstorm Gold SSRI 10.58 28 2 -5 Long Silver Standard Resources USLV 15.68 16 2 -5 Long Enter Long * Silver Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (NO) FSM 5.02 30 2 -3 Long Fortuna Silver Mines PAAS 18.08 28 2 -3 Long Pan-American Silver ^VIX 14.15 22 0 -1 Long CRB Volatility Index Daily ^XAU 86.774 28 2 -1 Long Phila Gold/Silver Ind $ AG 8.79 22 2 -1 Long First Majestic Silver COP 47.95 6 2 -1 Long Conoco Philips Daily GFI 3.92 28 2 -1 Long Gold Fields HDP 10.55 2 2 -1 Long Hortonworks HL 5.56 22 2 -1 Long Hecla Mining IAG 4.35 22 2 -1 Long I Am Gold NDLS 5.6 30 0 -1 Long Noodles OMER 16.07 16 2 -1 Long Omeros Corporation RGLD 72.68 28 2 -1 Long Royal Gold Inc UGLD 11.25 22 2 -1 Long <--- * GOLD ETN BULLISH 3X (NO) SRPT 32.54 -18 2 3 Long Sarepta Therapeutics WKHS 2.3 -12 2 3 Long Workhorse Group ACH 13.26 4 2 5 Long Aluminum Corp of China AHGP 27.59 2 2 5 Long Alliance Holdings Mining AMSC 6.77 28 2 5 Long American Superconductor BBRY 9.1 30 2 5 Long Blackberry (RIMM) CBPO 115.14 24 2 5 Long China Biologic CTL 25.49 24 2 5 Long Century Link DRN 23.76 20 2 5 Long * Real Estate Stocks Bullish ETF 3x EGO 3.6 24 2 5 Long El Dorado Gold Mines GNC 8.78 -14 2 5 Long GNC Holdings GVA 52.33 10 2 5 Long Granite Construction HLF 60.4 28 2 5 Long HERBALIFE KBR 14.85 6 2 5 Long KBR INC LOCO 12.35 18 2 5 Long El Pollo Loco OTIV 1.65 8 2 5 Long On Track Innovations SPWR 6.73 -8 2 5 Long Sunpower SSYS 24.31 22 2 5 Long Stratasys LTD TOO 5.68 4 2 5 Long Teekay Offsore Partners UHN 14.993 16 2 5 Long Heating Oil ETF W 45.64 30 2 5 Long Wayfair YGE 2.73 14 2 5 Long Yingli Green Energy China TSLA 302.51 24 2 17 Long Tesla Motors Daily Initiated 3/3/17 2.14% --->---> COUNT Simple 3/3/17 5.24% --->---> COUNT Plus

We are LONG OMER. We've made a good profit on the first leg of this BULL MOVE. Now we are getting a secondary buy signal -- which means we think it is going higher.

Best fortune.

MJC, CGTS