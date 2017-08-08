LISTEN TO THE MARKET, NOT TO THE MARKET EXPERTS

7 August 2017
LISTEN TO THE MARKETS. Not to the experts on the markets. The experts like to make noise; the media pays them to make noise.
Yes, I make noise too. How do I listen to the markets? Quietly. Internals: internals are very quiet. There was clearly some deterioration over the week. S-TERM is 60.56% bullish vs 69.47 last week. A pretty good fall-off. We think the market has caught itself, and stopped falling. PROP2 is off 4.96% over last week. This is a problem if it continues.
I real all the time in internet cafes and hear on televisions how the experts are leaving the market. Some people have been claiming the market MUST return to rationality. Some people have been arguing this for 15 years -- claiming they are right, and the market is wrong. Now that is a rather troubling point of view. Reality is wrong; they are right? Really. Yes; the markets have been fixed by the FED. Yes; the markets will fall apart some day. But when? You can't really play hunches about this. Gut feelings work sometimes but not all the time. And when your gut is telling you something and the market is telling you something else, and this goes on for more than a decade, it is time to check your gut to see if the battery is dead.
Still Bullish, until my internals tell me not to be.
What about Bitcoin? I hope some of you bought some a while back. I encouraged you to buy 1 share to test our system. We bought one share, at about $405. It is now up 33%, in less than a month. $405 dollars is now worth $3,343.00.
It is volatile. It can go down just as fast. Let's see if we can catch is top.
NDX is rising.
We are very pleased with out two 3x-ETF Trading Systems. Here is their current record:
|
8/7/17
|
M2F ALT 3x
|
CURRENT
|
CLOSED
|
SYMBOL
|
CLOSE
|
GAIN
|
POSITION
|
POSITION
|
ISSUE
|
BRZU
|
37.88
|
0.94%
|
Long
|
7/7/17
|
* Brazil Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)
|
ERY
|
13.32
|
3.57%
|
Long
|
7/7/17
|
* Energy Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O)
|
TMV
|
19.24
|
4.41%
|
Short
|
7/19/17
|
* 20+ Year Treasury Bear ETF 3x (O)
|
TTT
|
26.557
|
4.23%
|
Short
|
7/19/17
|
* 20+ Year Treasury Short ETF 3x (O)
|
UGAZ
|
10.67
|
10.23%
|
Flat
|
7/21/17
|
* Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
|
JNUG
|
16.31
|
17.86%
|
Short
|
7/21/17
|
* Junior Gold Miners Bullish ETF 3x
|
NUGT
|
29.5
|
-1.93%
|
Flat
|
7/27/17
|
* Gold Miners Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)
|
SMDD
|
13.42
|
1.39%
|
Flat
|
8/4/17
|
* Midcap 400 Bearish ETF 3x
|
JDST
|
68.69
|
11.57%
|
Long
|
8/4/17
|
* Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x
|
KORU
|
49.67
|
10.54%
|
Flat
|
8/7/17
|
* South Korean Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
|
YANG
|
8.3
|
22.67%
|
Short
|
* China Stock Bearish ETF 3x (O)
|
USLV
|
10.81
|
4.86%
|
Long
|
* Silver Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
|
DRV
|
11.02
|
9.16%
|
Short
|
* Real Estate Bearish Stocks ETF 3x (O)
|
TZA
|
16.25
|
0.44%
|
Short
|
* Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear (O)
|
JNUG
|
16.31
|
9.43%
|
Short
|
* Junior Gold Miners Bullish ETF 3x
|
ERX
|
25.06
|
6.71%
|
Short
|
* Energy Stocks Bullish ETD 3x (O)
|
RETL
|
28.4026
|
0.62%
|
Short
|
* Retail Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)
|
AGQ
|
31.87
|
4.52%
|
Short
|
* Ultra Silver Leveraged ETF (Bullish) (O)
|
GASX
|
39.94
|
-5.45%
|
Short
|
* Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O)
|
DGLD
|
48.94
|
3.40%
|
Short
|
* GOLD ETN BEAR 3X (NO)
|
UMDD
|
90.85
|
-0.07%
|
Long
|
* Midcap Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
|
DPST
|
60.01
|
-1.69%
|
Long
|
* Regional Banks Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
|
DZK
|
73.0524
|
11.58%
|
Long
|
* Developing Markets Bullish ETF 3x (O)
|
JDST
|
68.69
|
6.86%
|
Long
|
* Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x
|
TNA
|
55.55
|
0.40%
|
Long
|
* Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull (O)
|
HAKK
|
47.5
|
-2.19%
|
Long
|
* Cybersecurity Bullish ETF 2x (NO)
|
MIDU
|
37.62
|
-0.07%
|
Long
|
* Midcap Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
|
DSLV
|
28.5
|
4.43%
|
Long
|
* Silver Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
|
DUST
|
29.89
|
-1.38%
|
Long
|
* Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x (O)
|
DRN
|
22.68
|
9.65%
|
Long
|
* Real Estate Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)
|
TYO
|
13.83
|
-0.14%
|
Long
|
* 7-10 Year Treasury Bear ETF 3x (O)
|
ERY
|
13.32
|
6.91%
|
Long
|
* Energy Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O)
|
CURE
|
42.01
|
Long
|
* Healthcare Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)
|
COUNT 1 M2F ALT 3x ETFS
|
CURRENT
|
CLOSED
|
SYMBOL
|
CLOSE
|
GAIN
|
POSITION
|
POSITION
|
ISSUE
|
GASX
|
39.94
|
2.39%
|
Short
|
7/7/17
|
* Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O)
|
NUGT
|
29.5
|
18.57%
|
Flat
|
7/28/17
|
* Gold Miners Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)
|
UGAZ
|
10.67
|
23.12%
|
Flat
|
8/1/17
|
* Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO)
|
SRTY
|
42.99
|
5.51%
|
Flat
|
8/1/17
|
* Russell 2000 Bearish ETF 3x (O)
|
DGAZ
|
29.39
|
24.71%
|
Flat
|
8/1/17
|
* Natural Gas Bearish ETF 3x (NO)
|
SQQQ
|
27.75
|
2.60%
|
Short
|
* Nasdaq (QQQ) Bearish ETF 3x
|
SOXS
|
26.55
|
16.77%
|
Short
|
* Semiconductor Stocks Bearish ETF 3x
|
TQQQ
|
112.69
|
2.45%
|
Long
|
* Nasdaq (QQQ) Bullish ETF 3x
|
SOXL
|
96.49
|
1.17%
|
Long
|
* Semiconductor Stocks Bullish ETF 3x
|
UGLD
|
10.33
|
7.76%
|
Long
|
* GOLD ETN BULLISH 3X (NO)
There is some redundancy in the systems, but they trade with different drivers. The first system is drive by valuation oscillators, EMV and M2F ALT. The second system is driven by COUNT1.
We have three new BUY SIGNALS today -- MIDU, Midcaps Bullish ETF, and UMDD, Midcaps Long ETF -- we already SHORTED TZA on Friday, which is essentially MIDCAPS LONG. You can always follow every signal -- or you can reason one MIDCAPS LONG position is enough. We also got an M2F ALT BUY SIGNAL for CURE, Healthcare Stocks Bullish ETF. This one looks interesting.
Count7 is giving no new signals. Count7 TRADE is giving some signals. SHORT RL, Ralph Lauren; LONG BIDU, but C7 TRADE does not work as well trading BIDU; instead, look at KSU, Kansas City Southern, LONG.
We have a couple of C6 TRADE SIGNALS: PSTG, Pure Storage, BUY; REW, SHORT TECHNOLOGY ETF, SHORT SIGNAL. REW has been money in the bank as a SHORT -- but you don't know if you'll get the 4% trade or the 44% trade.
Here is today's report:
A couple long-term changes, PROP1. YELP is a BUY. I never thought I'd say that. SYNA is a SHORT -- AGAIN -- STILL. And TAN (I'm short TAN) is still a short, despite a titanic rally.
Best,
MJC, CGTS
Disclosure: I am/we are long udow, gbtc, aapl.