LISTEN TO THE MARKET, NOT TO THE MARKET EXPERTS

7 August 2017

LISTEN TO THE MARKETS. Not to the experts on the markets. The experts like to make noise; the media pays them to make noise.

Yes, I make noise too. How do I listen to the markets? Quietly. Internals: internals are very quiet. There was clearly some deterioration over the week. S-TERM is 60.56% bullish vs 69.47 last week. A pretty good fall-off. We think the market has caught itself, and stopped falling. PROP2 is off 4.96% over last week. This is a problem if it continues.

I real all the time in internet cafes and hear on televisions how the experts are leaving the market. Some people have been claiming the market MUST return to rationality. Some people have been arguing this for 15 years -- claiming they are right, and the market is wrong. Now that is a rather troubling point of view. Reality is wrong; they are right? Really. Yes; the markets have been fixed by the FED. Yes; the markets will fall apart some day. But when? You can't really play hunches about this. Gut feelings work sometimes but not all the time. And when your gut is telling you something and the market is telling you something else, and this goes on for more than a decade, it is time to check your gut to see if the battery is dead.

Still Bullish, until my internals tell me not to be.

What about Bitcoin? I hope some of you bought some a while back. I encouraged you to buy 1 share to test our system. We bought one share, at about $405. It is now up 33%, in less than a month. $405 dollars is now worth $3,343.00.

It is volatile. It can go down just as fast. Let's see if we can catch is top.

NDX is rising.

We are very pleased with out two 3x-ETF Trading Systems. Here is their current record:

8/7/17 M2F ALT 3x CURRENT CLOSED SYMBOL CLOSE GAIN POSITION POSITION ISSUE BRZU 37.88 0.94% Long 7/7/17 * Brazil Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O) ERY 13.32 3.57% Long 7/7/17 * Energy Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O) TMV 19.24 4.41% Short 7/19/17 * 20+ Year Treasury Bear ETF 3x (O) TTT 26.557 4.23% Short 7/19/17 * 20+ Year Treasury Short ETF 3x (O) UGAZ 10.67 10.23% Flat 7/21/17 * Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO) JNUG 16.31 17.86% Short 7/21/17 * Junior Gold Miners Bullish ETF 3x NUGT 29.5 -1.93% Flat 7/27/17 * Gold Miners Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O) SMDD 13.42 1.39% Flat 8/4/17 * Midcap 400 Bearish ETF 3x JDST 68.69 11.57% Long 8/4/17 * Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x KORU 49.67 10.54% Flat 8/7/17 * South Korean Stocks Bullish ETF 3x YANG 8.3 22.67% Short * China Stock Bearish ETF 3x (O) USLV 10.81 4.86% Long * Silver Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (NO) DRV 11.02 9.16% Short * Real Estate Bearish Stocks ETF 3x (O) TZA 16.25 0.44% Short * Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear (O) JNUG 16.31 9.43% Short * Junior Gold Miners Bullish ETF 3x ERX 25.06 6.71% Short * Energy Stocks Bullish ETD 3x (O) RETL 28.4026 0.62% Short * Retail Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O) AGQ 31.87 4.52% Short * Ultra Silver Leveraged ETF (Bullish) (O) GASX 39.94 -5.45% Short * Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O) DGLD 48.94 3.40% Short * GOLD ETN BEAR 3X (NO) UMDD 90.85 -0.07% Long * Midcap Stocks Bullish ETF 3x DPST 60.01 -1.69% Long * Regional Banks Bullish ETF 3x (NO) DZK 73.0524 11.58% Long * Developing Markets Bullish ETF 3x (O) JDST 68.69 6.86% Long * Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x TNA 55.55 0.40% Long * Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull (O) HAKK 47.5 -2.19% Long * Cybersecurity Bullish ETF 2x (NO) MIDU 37.62 -0.07% Long * Midcap Stocks Bullish ETF 3x DSLV 28.5 4.43% Long * Silver Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (NO) DUST 29.89 -1.38% Long * Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x (O) DRN 22.68 9.65% Long * Real Estate Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O) TYO 13.83 -0.14% Long * 7-10 Year Treasury Bear ETF 3x (O) ERY 13.32 6.91% Long * Energy Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O) CURE 42.01 Long * Healthcare Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O) COUNT 1 M2F ALT 3x ETFS CURRENT CLOSED SYMBOL CLOSE GAIN POSITION POSITION ISSUE GASX 39.94 2.39% Short 7/7/17 * Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O) NUGT 29.5 18.57% Flat 7/28/17 * Gold Miners Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O) UGAZ 10.67 23.12% Flat 8/1/17 * Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO) SRTY 42.99 5.51% Flat 8/1/17 * Russell 2000 Bearish ETF 3x (O) DGAZ 29.39 24.71% Flat 8/1/17 * Natural Gas Bearish ETF 3x (NO) SQQQ 27.75 2.60% Short * Nasdaq (QQQ) Bearish ETF 3x SOXS 26.55 16.77% Short * Semiconductor Stocks Bearish ETF 3x TQQQ 112.69 2.45% Long * Nasdaq (QQQ) Bullish ETF 3x SOXL 96.49 1.17% Long * Semiconductor Stocks Bullish ETF 3x UGLD 10.33 7.76% Long * GOLD ETN BULLISH 3X (NO)

There is some redundancy in the systems, but they trade with different drivers. The first system is drive by valuation oscillators, EMV and M2F ALT. The second system is driven by COUNT1.

We have three new BUY SIGNALS today -- MIDU, Midcaps Bullish ETF, and UMDD, Midcaps Long ETF -- we already SHORTED TZA on Friday, which is essentially MIDCAPS LONG. You can always follow every signal -- or you can reason one MIDCAPS LONG position is enough. We also got an M2F ALT BUY SIGNAL for CURE, Healthcare Stocks Bullish ETF. This one looks interesting.

Count7 is giving no new signals. Count7 TRADE is giving some signals. SHORT RL, Ralph Lauren; LONG BIDU, but C7 TRADE does not work as well trading BIDU; instead, look at KSU, Kansas City Southern, LONG.





We have a couple of C6 TRADE SIGNALS: PSTG, Pure Storage, BUY; REW, SHORT TECHNOLOGY ETF, SHORT SIGNAL. REW has been money in the bank as a SHORT -- but you don't know if you'll get the 4% trade or the 44% trade.

Here is today's report:

A couple long-term changes, PROP1. YELP is a BUY. I never thought I'd say that. SYNA is a SHORT -- AGAIN -- STILL. And TAN (I'm short TAN) is still a short, despite a titanic rally.

Best,

MJC, CGTS