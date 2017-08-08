Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

LISTEN TO THE MARKET, NOT TO THE MARKET EXPERTS

CURE, CYH, GBTC, Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)

7 August 2017

LISTEN TO THE MARKETS.  Not to the experts on the markets.  The experts like to make noise; the media pays them to make noise.

Yes, I make noise too.  How do I listen to the markets?  Quietly.  Internals: internals are very quiet.  There was clearly some deterioration over the week.  S-TERM is 60.56% bullish vs 69.47 last week.  A pretty good fall-off.  We think the market has caught itself, and stopped falling.  PROP2 is off 4.96% over last week.  This is a problem if it continues.

I real all the time in internet cafes and hear on televisions how the experts are leaving the market.  Some people have been claiming the market MUST return to rationality.  Some people have been arguing this for 15 years -- claiming they are right, and the market is wrong.  Now that is a rather troubling point of view.  Reality is wrong; they are right?  Really.  Yes; the markets have been fixed by the FED.  Yes; the markets will fall apart some day.  But when?  You can't really play hunches about this.  Gut feelings work sometimes but not all the time.  And when your gut is telling you something and the market is telling you something else, and this goes on for more than a decade, it is time to check your gut to see if the battery is dead.

Still Bullish, until my internals tell me not to be.

What about Bitcoin?  I hope some of you bought some a while back.  I encouraged you to buy 1 share to test our system.  We bought one share, at about $405.  It is now up 33%, in less than a month.  $405 dollars is now worth $3,343.00.

It is volatile.  It can go down just as fast.  Let's see if we can catch is top.

NDX is rising.

We are very pleased with out two 3x-ETF Trading Systems.  Here is their current record:

8/7/17

M2F ALT 3x

CURRENT

CLOSED

SYMBOL

CLOSE

GAIN

POSITION

POSITION

ISSUE

BRZU

37.88

0.94%

Long

7/7/17

* Brazil Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)

ERY

13.32

3.57%

Long

7/7/17

* Energy Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O)

TMV

19.24

4.41%

Short

7/19/17

* 20+ Year Treasury Bear ETF 3x (O)

TTT

26.557

4.23%

Short

7/19/17

* 20+ Year Treasury Short ETF 3x (O)

UGAZ

10.67

10.23%

Flat

7/21/17

* Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO)

JNUG

16.31

17.86%

Short

7/21/17

* Junior Gold Miners Bullish ETF 3x

NUGT

29.5

-1.93%

Flat

7/27/17

* Gold Miners Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)

SMDD

13.42

1.39%

Flat

8/4/17

* Midcap 400 Bearish ETF 3x

JDST

68.69

11.57%

Long

8/4/17

* Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x

KORU

49.67

10.54%

Flat

8/7/17

* South Korean Stocks Bullish ETF 3x

YANG

8.3

22.67%

Short

* China Stock Bearish ETF 3x (O)

USLV

10.81

4.86%

Long

* Silver Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (NO)

DRV

11.02

9.16%

Short

* Real Estate Bearish Stocks ETF 3x (O)

TZA

16.25

0.44%

Short

* Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear (O)

JNUG

16.31

9.43%

Short

* Junior Gold Miners Bullish ETF 3x

ERX

25.06

6.71%

Short

* Energy Stocks Bullish ETD 3x (O)

RETL

28.4026

0.62%

Short

* Retail Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)

AGQ

31.87

4.52%

Short

* Ultra Silver Leveraged ETF (Bullish) (O)

GASX

39.94

-5.45%

Short

* Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O)

DGLD

48.94

3.40%

Short

* GOLD ETN BEAR 3X (NO)

UMDD

90.85

-0.07%

Long

* Midcap Stocks Bullish ETF 3x

DPST

60.01

-1.69%

Long

* Regional Banks Bullish ETF 3x (NO)

DZK

73.0524

11.58%

Long

* Developing Markets Bullish ETF 3x (O)

JDST

68.69

6.86%

Long

* Junior Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x

TNA

55.55

0.40%

Long

* Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull (O)

HAKK

47.5

-2.19%

Long

* Cybersecurity Bullish ETF 2x (NO)

MIDU

37.62

-0.07%

Long

* Midcap Stocks Bullish ETF 3x

DSLV

28.5

4.43%

Long

* Silver Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (NO)

DUST

29.89

-1.38%

Long

* Gold Miners Bearish ETF 3x (O)

DRN

22.68

9.65%

Long

* Real Estate Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)

TYO

13.83

-0.14%

Long

* 7-10 Year Treasury Bear ETF 3x (O)

ERY

13.32

6.91%

Long

* Energy Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O)

CURE

42.01

Long

* Healthcare Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)

COUNT 1 M2F ALT 3x ETFS

CURRENT

CLOSED

SYMBOL

CLOSE

GAIN

POSITION

POSITION

ISSUE

GASX

39.94

2.39%

Short

7/7/17

* Natural Gas Stocks Bearish ETF 3x (O)

NUGT

29.5

18.57%

Flat

7/28/17

* Gold Miners Stocks Bullish ETF 3x (O)

UGAZ

10.67

23.12%

Flat

8/1/17

* Natural Gas Bullish ETF 3x (NO)

SRTY

42.99

5.51%

Flat

8/1/17

* Russell 2000 Bearish ETF 3x (O)

DGAZ

29.39

24.71%

Flat

8/1/17

* Natural Gas Bearish ETF 3x (NO)

SQQQ

27.75

2.60%

Short

* Nasdaq (QQQ) Bearish ETF 3x

SOXS

26.55

16.77%

Short

* Semiconductor Stocks Bearish ETF 3x

TQQQ

112.69

2.45%

Long

* Nasdaq (QQQ) Bullish ETF 3x

SOXL

96.49

1.17%

Long

* Semiconductor Stocks Bullish ETF 3x

UGLD

10.33

7.76%

Long

* GOLD ETN BULLISH 3X (NO)

There is some redundancy in the systems, but they trade with different drivers.  The first system is drive by valuation oscillators, EMV and M2F ALT.  The second system is driven by COUNT1.

We have three new BUY SIGNALS today -- MIDU, Midcaps Bullish ETF, and UMDD, Midcaps Long ETF -- we already SHORTED TZA on Friday, which is essentially MIDCAPS LONG.  You can always follow every signal -- or you can reason one MIDCAPS LONG position is enough.  We also got an M2F ALT BUY SIGNAL for CURE, Healthcare Stocks Bullish ETF.  This one looks interesting.

Count7 is giving no new signals.  Count7 TRADE is giving some signals.  SHORT RL, Ralph Lauren; LONG BIDU, but C7 TRADE does not work as well trading BIDU; instead, look at KSU, Kansas City Southern, LONG.


We have a couple of C6 TRADE SIGNALS: PSTG, Pure Storage, BUY; REW, SHORT TECHNOLOGY ETF, SHORT SIGNAL. REW has been money in the bank as a SHORT -- but you don't know if you'll get the 4% trade or the 44% trade.

Here is today's report:

A couple long-term changes, PROP1.  YELP is a BUY.  I never thought I'd say that.  SYNA is a SHORT -- AGAIN -- STILL.  And TAN (I'm short TAN) is still a short, despite a titanic rally.

Best,

MJC, CGTS

Disclosure: I am/we are long udow, gbtc, aapl.