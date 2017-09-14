CGTS: BUY PCLN, PRICELINE; BUY PG, PROCTOR AND GAMBLE

13 September 2014

Running late tonight.

A strange day today. Everything was up -- and we had some pretty heavy damage to our portfolio. Our anti-oil plays were drubbed. OIL is clearly rebounding. How much is the question. We're still holding our GUSH PUTS as we think the longer-term picture for oil is still bullish. Unless Israel and Saudi Arabia go to war with Iran and the Syrians and Russians -- in that case we may have the Biblical Armageddon unfolding. Which, certainly, with our END OF THE WORLD prediction in/around 2019 seems to make sense. (If we look at picture of Janus, the two-faced Roman god of January, we clearly see the ancient idea that each end is also a beginning.

James Joyce, when writing Finnegans Wake, which took him 18 years to write, identified the need to imbue his Spring chapter with the indelible theme of the ROADS, meaning movement and choices. The Night-Cycle is relatively immobile (Pralaya, the Hindu word for what I call the Night-Cycle, which we are currently enduring from 2001-2019, means a kind of energy-crisis or paralytic sleep during which movement, motion and certainly progress becomes impossible.) At the end of the last Night-Cycle, 1983, I finally learned how to drive and bought a car, resulting in a long odyssey back to my home state, Wyoming, and a high-school reunion. Coincidence, perhaps. But the frustrating thing about a Night-Cycle is a spiritual and social immobility -- non-growth -- and the ability to "make progress" being put into a kind of invisible freezer. Physics tells us that heat is energy; a loss of heat being, clearly, a loss of energy. Every Night-Cycle is an energy crisis in the most expansive meaning of the concept. Fatigue; ennui; depression; despair; Lethargy, which is the same root as the Greek River Lethe, the River of Forgetting, from which the human soul drinks at the end of the Dark Age as one returns to life. A sense that one is spinning his wheels, stuck in the mud. This is Saturn, who forces us to slow down and look at ourselves -- and stop chasing things in the external world: love, titles, objects of worth, social illusions. This chasing and this mobility all returns with the Son returning to eclipse the father, or in Joyce's terminology, the Son usurping the Father.

The picture of Janus actually suggests that the Two Forces that collide at the END/BEGINNING are traveling in different directions, and this is true. One force gets Death or Rest; the opposite force gets Life or Motion. In 2019, the West comes back to Life -- wakes up -- and the East (Islam, Isis, Russia, China...) goes to sleep or experiences defeat and goes to sleep. Am I worried? No I am not.

The NDX finished up today -- and moved into OB territory. We wonder if this means that more selling might come in as early as tomorrow.

We have a couple of new TRADING BUY SIGNALS from our Count7 System. PCLN, Priceline, is a TRADING BUY. PG, Proctor and Gamble, is also a TRADING BUY. CBI, Chicago Bridge and Steel, is a TRADING BUY but our view is that this signal SHOULD BE IGNORED. SAN is also a TRADING BUY which we forgot to "photograph".

Here are our reports. (I would be wary of penny stock BITCOIN positions at this time, either short or long.)

3x-ETF TRADING SIGNALS

STOCK TRADING SYSTEMS

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

TRADE

1 = BUY; 2 = TRADING SELL; 3 = SHORTSELL; 4 = TRADING COVER

INVESTING

1 = BUY; 3= SHORTSELL

Please note: Count7 Spin System requires 2400 data-points to calculate. Where zero show here, it is because we do not have enough trading days compiled to calculate a value.

PROP1 l GREATER than or equal to -7 is BULLISH by definition; PROP1 below -7 is BEARISH