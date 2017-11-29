CGTS WEDNESDAY: NDX SELLING?  LOOKS LIKE SIMPLE PROFIT-TAKING

29 NOVEMBER 2017

A crushing day of NDX selling. This was no surprise. NDX is/was OVERBOUGHT. This almost always triggers an NDX selling for a few days.

Let's look at our INTERNAL NUMBERS.

Nothing to worry about yet. Both of our EARLY-WARNING SYSTEM indicators actually gained strength this week.

We expect a few more days of selling -- but this, by itself, is NOT a problem -- it is more like stocks BREATHING.

One of our LONG positions has been struggling -- TJX, TJMAX. But TJX is making the next move up.

WDC, WESTERN DIGITAL got crushed the last two days. Its trend is breaking down -- but it is still positive in a long-term sense.

Our FOCUSED TRADES are up 42.5% so far this year.

We closed our LONG position in PCLN, taking a small profit.

Slim pickings from today's REPORT. Our favorite trade today is a SHORT in GME, Game Stop.

We are trying to rehabilitate our Count2 SPIN system. We have reconfigured it. And we get a BUY SIGNAL on one of the hottest issues out there. We still need to do more work with this -- SO WE ARE NOT RECOMMENDING IT -- but we do find it an interesting signal. ROKU has been red-hot. Some love it; some hate it. We don't have a lot of data, which is reason to wait.

READERS PORTFOLIO.

We are sending our NEW READERS PORTFOLIO -- simplified -- which now also includes M2F ALT to show readers where each issue is trading relative to short-term Over-Bought (>90) and Over-Sold (10<) levels. Remember 1-0 is BULLISH AND BULLISH TRADE; 0-1 is BEARISH AND BEARISH TRADE. 0-0 means either a BULLISH CORRECTION or a BEAR RALLY. Look to the TRENDMO LONG-TERM to see which it is.

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND COUNT7 SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

BUY: COUNT SPIN = 1*

EMV =-1

M4-21 =-1

PROP1 >=-7

SELL: COUNT SPIN >=2

EMV = 1

M4-21 = 1

PROP1 >=-7;

OR: SELL AND SHORTSELL when PROP1<-7**

SHORTSELL: COUNT SPIN =3

EMV = 1

M4-21 = 1

PROP1<-7

COVER SHORT: COUNT SPIN = 4

EMV = 1

M4-21 = 1

PROP1<-7

OR: COVER AND BUY when PROP1>=-7**

* two anomalies. BUY when TODAY's COUNT =2; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. SHORT when TODAY'S COUNT = 4; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. "COUNT" in above description applies for both COUNT1 SPIN and COUNT7 SPIN.

**PROP1 must be confirmed by its shadow, "CGTS LONG-TERM TREND RSTDIFF SO REAL" which I have re-named PROP1 SHADOW.

Please note: Count7 Spin System requires 2400 data-points to calculate. Where zero show here, it is because we do not have enough trading days compiled to calculate a value.

PROP1 l GREATER than or equal to -7 is BULLISH by definition; PROP1 below -7 is BEARISH