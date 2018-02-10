CGTS FRIDAY: WHAT IS THE "SHAPE" OF SELLING? HOW CAN WE KNOW WHEN THE SELLING IS DONE?

9 FEBRUARY 2017

The shape of selling -- what selling looks like.

We have endured some wicked selling this past week. One SA commenter took exception with my point of view that it was only a NORMAL CORRECTION and not a BEAR MARKET. He cried: "MC, when stocks lose 2/3 of their value, is that not a CRASH?" What issue has lost 2/3 of its value, except XIV? This is not a CRASH. This is a normal correction.

How can we tell? It feels pretty significant. Yes, it is significant. But it is NOT a crash. And certainly not a Bear Market. We have been so accustomed to having NO SELLING in the market, since our protectors in the FED have shielded us from reality for a long time now. It is pretty hard to define as BEAR MARKET by a % loss, since we can have a BEAR MARKET in a week. I think a BEAR MARKET must be defined by time, not by a %. My view is that we have been through a BEAR MARKET from 2001-2019 -- but the FED has borrowed or stolen trillions of dollars from future taxpayers to SHIELD US FROM REALITY. Now the FED is raising rates, the inverse of PROTECTION. Is that what is causing the meltdown?

I know the financial press loves to talk about CAUSES. In truth the CAUSE was there were more SELLERS suddenly than there were BUYERS. That is -- for those literalists who point out the "fallacy" of that past statement, that there is ONE BUYER FOR EVERY ONE SELLER -- yes. Let me put it another way. There were more SELLERS at a specific price than there were SELLERS. Think of it in terms of houses. A house goes on the market with an asking price of $250,000. There are hundreds of potential buyers willing to pay that price. A bid of $265,000 raises the asking price. Another bid of $270,000 raises the ASK again. The bidding ups the price to $375,000. This is a Bull Market. Yes, then the sale is finally made, there is only one seller and one buyer. What does a Bear Market look like? That $250,000 asking prices finds no interest. So the seller lowers the ASK price to $240,000, then to $230,000. It is suddenly a Buyer's Market instead of a Seller's Market.

A correction is a Buyer's Market. Be patient, and wait for assets to become cheaper and cheaper. The longer one holds out from buying the cheaper the price -- until it isn't.

How does one see the shape of selling in the markets? One way is to watch your portfolio value. Another way is to watch the shape of selling as a market indicator. We have developed several ways of viewing our trademark MOMENTUM indicator. One way is by COUNT1; another way is by what we call BUYER BREATH (which is also BUYER BREADTH, when looked at longitudinally, or horizontally. Buyer Breath shows us the latitude, or vertical view).

Let's look at ERX, Energy Stocks Bullish ETF. The second pane up from the bottom shows us BBREATH. Above zero shows us Buyer Strength. Below zero shows us Seller Strength. Look at the long, drawn-out SELLER SHAPE from January to July. A slow-motion articulation of Selling Stress. Today the picture is more dramatic, and more volatile. Recent selling has erased 6 months of gains. (We are sill LONG ERX.)

How are we going to know when this one bottoms again? Well, Buyer Breath will form a clear bottom below zero; or Buyer Breath will pop up above the water again (above ZERO) and we will recognize our bottom.

A correction comes like a hurricane. Can it be predicted? Perhaps. But a lot of those people who successfully predicted this hurricane also prediction many hurricanes in the past seven years that did not happen. ERX looks like a terrible stock to be holding long. But if we look at the monthly chart, it is a different picture. The RED SPIKE tells us that ERX just bottomed. COUNT1, which we watch for a SELL SIGNAL, is at 1, which is a buy signal. If we look at the BUYER BREATH indicator, no selling is indicated. The monthly chart is bullish at the moment, even though ERX has just shed 30% in the last week (i.e., 10% x 3).

Let's look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average. In terms of BUYER BREATH, DJI is no where near crossing ZERO into Seller Strength (third pane from the top). This chart says emphatically that this is NOT a BEAR MARKET. If we look at the DJIA monthly chart, we wonder what the big deal is. (Of course, time will tell if it is a BIG DEAL or not. So far, it is NOT a big deal.) MOMENTUM (top pane) has not even ticked down.

The Monthly DJIA.

Perhaps the system is not sensitive enough to recognize a panic. That is a good point. 2008? What did the chart look like in 2008?

A lot of blood in the chart. What about 1987? 1987 was not a BEAR MARKET -- it was a PANIC.

1929?

Numerical analysis?

We keep a record of our database, and the number of issues giving a COUNT1 reading of 1 (BULLISH), of 2 (BULLISH CORRECTION), or 3 (BEARISH), or 4 (BEAR RALLY).

Note how COUNT1 Bullish readings have fallen from 541 on 1/14 to 335 on 2/9. COUNT1 readings of 2 (BULL CORRECTION) have grown from 100 to 303 in the same time. A real CRASH (what is a real crash?), we would expect, would flip many of those COUNT1 Bull Readings (1) into 3 or 4 (BEAR MARKET) readings. But if we looks at the total Count1 ONE and TWO readings, we see there has been almost NO transition from BULL to BEAR -- 78.84% on 1/14 and 78.19% on 2/9. So, SO FAR, the BULL CORRECTION is nothing more than that.

Count1 BULL (Spin 1) usually transforms into Count1 BEAR moving from Spin 1 to Spin 3. Rarely does Spin 2 (BULL CORRECTION) move to (BEAR) directly, Spin 2 to Spin 3. We are reading this transition from SPIN 1 (66.54 to 41.05%) to SPIN 2 (12% to 37%) as a largely positive sign.

We posted some stocks we thought were bottoming last week, in our COUNT1 M2F TRADE System. We will revisit some of those today, with our SELLING BREATH indicator included. A couple of them -- the CHINA stocks -- continued down at the end of the week. But most of them are still trading above zero in terms of SELLER'S BREATH, meaning they are still buys, despite what the market is doing generally.

New today: BUY DATA.

Love NINTENDO's TREND SHAPE (top pane).

Here's a couple that seem to want to go lower. CHAU is in a bit of trouble. However, if we look at CHAU's monthly chart (very little data, yes) it is hard to see anything negative in the TREND SHAPE. Looks very positive in the MONTHLY.

TCEHY is looking good also in the TREND SHAPE (top pane).

Hard to find a better chart than TCEHY in the monthly.

We had a reader VERY CONCERNED with NOG, last week. "My opinion is it is in trouble." Yes; in the daily chart it looks a bit week. I assured him that LONG-TERM NOG was still ok.

When panicked selling hits, it sends an earthquake through the markets. Often the long-term chart is helpful at these times.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

