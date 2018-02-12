CGTS MONDAY: KEEPING IT REAL.  BUY THE DIP.  BONUS CHART: TRIANGLE SYSTEM, BUY GBTC, BITCOIN ETF

12 FEBRUARY 2017

KEEPING IT REAL: BUY THE DIP

BONUS CHART: BUY GBTC, BITCOIN ETF.

Keeping it real: a couple of rants. First, one of our (non-subscription) readers sent me a message. He took exception with my characterization of the FED stealing from the future -- and leaving a bill for future tax-payers. He wrote: " You need to read this.... Taxes do not pay for anything. Dollars are made when the government spends. Taxes vent aggregate demand. Couple this knowledge with your cycle knowledge and you will see even more. Discovered this myself not so long ago..."

I have nothing against government spending per se. What I don't like is using new debt to pay for old debt as a solution to the DEBT PROBLEM. I think DEBT like everything in the universe, expands and contracts, wakes up and sleeps, advances and then declines. The FED idea that we can protect debt from the ravages of sleep, contraction, deflation will ultimately bankrupt us. The FED idea that growth is eternal is the problem -- growth is periodical -- that is my view -- and, as such, there always comes a time to 'pay the piper' -- or, in other words, to reduce debt. Accede to deflation. Which, as a process, is painful, yes, without doubt. But which has a silver lining: deflation (and its cousin, higher interest rates) reduces debt, rewards saving (deflation needs to be coupled with higher rates), which discourages new debt, and retards aggregate demand, as Night retards Day-Light activity, and strengthens the local currency -- which, too, is periodical).

The Business Cycle (1911-1929; 1947-1965; 1983-2001; 2019-2037) requires lower rates, since it is by definition (my definition) the SPENDING CYCLE. When the Business Cycle ends, we enter the SAVING CYCLE. Growth is NOT possible during the SAVING CYCLE (...1989-1911; 1929-1947; 1965-1983; 2001-2019....) so it is insane to encourage more debt (more aggregate demand) during the Non-Growth Cycle. It is like continuing to fertilize the garden after they have already given their fruit: you get no growth except in the cancerous growth of asset bubbles as we have seen over the last 18 years.

The FED experiment in perpetual growth did retard another Great Depression from 2001-2019 -- retard, demolish, or delay, that is the question. And at what cost? Pushing interest rates to zero for decades sucked all the world's money into asset bubbles where it now wits precariously -- a crash will wipes out not only all the world's money but also all the money seduced by low rates into record debt margins. We not only have all our money invested but also all the money we could borrow. In the precarious asset markets -- which the FED (and CB's) now must protect or face the destruction of civilization as we know it.

All to avoid what I think is the necessary Night Cycle deflation. All these "aggregate demand" stories are just the greed and growth storie dressed up in newer nicer vocabulary. THE FACT IS, AGGREGATE DEMAND NEEDS TO GO SLACK DURING DEFLATION CYCLES so we can reduce prices again so we can afford housing again and afford education and basic health care. Not only are asset markets in a bubble, so are the basic costs of living. Of course we like keeping these prices propped up if we own a house, if we've finished our education, and if we have insurance -- someone else paying for our healthcare. But what we really need is a world with prices low enough so that we can afford to pay for our own healthcare.

You write "taxes do not pay for anything". Are you sure about that? Taxes pay for a lot of things. Taxes pay for my social security payment and my medicare; they pay for "free" schooling in America from kindergarten through grade 12; they pay for military development; they pay for the food-stamp program; they pay for elections; they pay for democratic government processes.....need I go on.

We need to vent aggregate demand periodically. We need to grow aggregate demand; and then to vent it. The illusion that we can and need to "grow aggregate demand" perpetually is the problem of perception and a problem of philosophy. Growth; then rest. Expansion; then dormancy.

The FED believes in the straight line. But the straight line is the diameter in the circle. Is starts at one side of the circle and races to the other side and then gets reabsorbed by the circle -- it only appears to be a straight line running forever. The diameter is Day; the circle is Night. The Circle is the great ocean; and the diameter is dry land appearing above the great ocean for a time, before the dry land gets swallowed up again.

We don't get Light only; we get Light first, and then Darkness. The believing in Light only is the philosophical problem. It is the attempt to repress the Darkness, the Night. Which is what the FED has been doing, repression of economic rest, dormancy. It can't end well, since it is a false philosophy.

Once I was started, I had to keep going. In another thread about the FED's unsavory choices. I posted a econd rant:

The FED made a deal with the devil. In 2001 the Business Cycle ended. Growth or inflation ended. Greenspan understood this. He lowered rates dramatically after the NASDAQ crash -- but then he began inching rates up, like he was suppose to. From 2001-2019 there could be no growth. Lowering rates during the DEAD ZONE time of the economic cycle is irresponsible, suckering people into more debt when the field is fallow. Fertilizing a dead crop. It's irresponsible because, as you say, it is tricking people into more debt.

No one likes deflation. It is painful. I throws the society into civil-war mode. But it does have positive effects. It limits (and destroys) debt, so that when the next phase of growth (the Business Cycle returns, in 2019) the society will have 1) destroyed its debt; 2) gained through SAVING (with higher interest rates being the key to the SAVING CYCLE); 3) preserved and strengthened the local currency; 4) driven prices (think of housing, stocks, health care, education, food, transportation) down again so they re-become affordable.

The homeless crisis in the world is a huge shadow of the FED deal with the devil (to ignore the Economic Winter).

The FED made a deal with the devil. So, instead of destroying old debt in order to be ready to take on new debt in 2019, we preserved debt by lowering interest rates (continued fertilizing the dead crop) -- which created a mad rush of borrowing and SPENDING so that now the entire world has all of its money and all of its BORROWED MONEY sucked in to the black hole of asset investment) -- and THE FED now MUST protect that asset bubble at all costs or watch civilization as we know it go down the drain. What would have been painful in 2001 (the DEFLATION CYCLE IS THE SAVING CYCLE; THE INFLATION CYCLE, the Business Cycle, is the SPENDING CYCLE -- Night and Day, not to be confused) -- is going to be 10-times more painful now since we are all leveraged to the hilt in the FED-protected asset classes. The FED essentially said: borrow and invest; andwe will protect you.

So what does the FED do now? It has to keep protecting the world from deflation. Well, it does not have to. But if it doesn't, the delayed Great Depression comes, and with it political and social devastation and political revolution. NO MORE FED.

Where are we headed? 1) Since we are entering a New Business Cycle 2019-2037, there is the chance that actual Economic Growth might defuse the Debt Bubble -- is that possible -- could we GROW our way out of debt? I don't know. We have never been here before. 2) The FED resumes QE and ZIRP and debt continues to soar -- and then our political leaders declare the DEBT JUBILEE and all debt is forgiven. Creditors are wiped out. We hit Year Zero and start all over again, from the economic Stone Age. I don't see much middle ground.

The FED is behind the 8-Ball. They cannot raise rates to the point that it becomes dangerous to the Asset Bubbles they have created. Should they? That is a different issue. Will they? That is the primary issue. The FED is a political being.

OK. Rant is over. Now the good news. The selling is over for the time being -- at least, that is what UDOW is telling us.

The NDX looks to be bottoming also M2F ALT. COUNT POINT3 has not ticked up yet.

We have a SELLOFF. Whenever we have a selloff I start looking at new (and old) indicators and trading systems. One of my favorite indicators is what we called M5 (Momentum 5). It mimics the shape of the price rise and fall. Interestingly, M5 tend to predict TOPS before the price does. We show M5 overlaying the price of AAPL; we show it also below, showing how it segments into four zones: +100 OVERBOUGHT; less than 100 but greater than ZERO; less than ZERO and greater than -100 (a potential BUY ZONE); LESS THAN -100 OVERSOLD. So we created an adjunct indicator, on that breaks M5 into four tiers -- called M5 Levels. What is the benefit of this? When an issue hits M5 Level 4 it is time to sell. Well, not so fast. We are developing a Trading System that BUYS when M5 Level is low and COUNT1 is 1 and we sell when M5 Levels is 3 and M5 Level yesterday was 4. In other words, you buy when M5 is less than zero and Count1 = 1 and you sell when M5 falls below 100.

This system SEEMS to trade low-priced and volatile stocks just as accurately as more expensive stocks. In fact, this system SEEMS to trade 3x ETFS very nicely. This has been a goal for us for some time. We had one new signal for 3x ETFS with Count1 M5 today: SELL GASX.

We are looking at a longer-term M5 TRADE which requires M5 to be below zero and COUNT1 to be 2 (TRADING SELL) to close a LONG trade. NOTE: both of these systems are specifically TRADING SYSTEMS.

HSI is giving a COUNT1 M5 BUY SIGNAL today.

UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, UTX, is also giving a COUNT1 M5 TRADE BUY SIGNAL.

Oil got pounded last week. Is the party over? No.

We are LONG TJMAX, TJX, and it is giving a COUNT1 M5 TRADE BUY SIGNAL.

Buy JJU, Aluminum ETF, COUNT1 M5 TRADE.

Here's our report for COUNT1 M5 TRADE today.

Remember, this is a short-term Trade. It looks pretty convincing as a trading bottom however.

Also, we have a BONUS chart today. Remember TRIANGLE TRADING SYSTEM? We ask for all issues giving a TRIANGLE ZERO reading this past week. WE got one reading for this week. GBTC, BUY, TRIANGLE TRADES. GBTC is also giving a COUNT1 M5 TRADE #2 BUY SIGNAL.





READERS PORTFOLIO.

UNDER SEPARATE COVER.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND COUNT7 SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

BUY: COUNT SPIN = 1*

SELL: COUNT SPIN >=2

SHORTSELL: COUNT SPIN =3

COVER SHORT: COUNT SPIN = 4

* two anomalies. BUY when TODAY's COUNT =2; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. SHORT when TODAY'S COUNT = 4; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. "COUNT" in above description applies for both COUNT1 SPIN and COUNT7 SPIN.

**PROP1 must be confirmed by its shadow, "CGTS LONG-TERM TREND RSTDIFF SO REAL" which I have re-named PROP1 SHADOW.

BUY THE DIP. BUY GBTC, BITCOIN ETF