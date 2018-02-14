CGTS TUESDAY: OIL GOT CRUSHED LAST WEEK. THIS WEEK IS A MIXED PICTURE
13 FEBRUARY 2017
Yesterday, we had a TRIANGLE BUY SIGNAL in our Daily Charts, GBTC. This has been a rarity, catching a TRIANGLE SIGNAL in our weekly report. Today we have another: ICON. Are we crazy about ICON? Not historically. But the chart is insistent.
What about oil? Oil was crushed last week. And in our TRIANGLE ZERO search over the past month, oil issues appear. We run a report asking for all issues giving a TRIANGLE ZERO reading for the past week; these we view as Daily Charts. We also run a report asking for all the issues giving a TRIANGLE ZERO reading for the past month; these we view as Weekly Charts.
If we look at a Monthly Chart of OIL the picture is less clear.
Oil is still clinging to its BULL LIFE, although it has just touched M5 OVERBOUGHT. We are LONG ERX. It got crunched last week. We are still holding our LONG options (July expiration). ERX is still a BUY (HOLD LONG) in the Monthly Chart.
If all this muddies the Oil picture, let us add one more chart to muddy it even more. Oil, Daily Chart.
3x ETFS are somewhat muddied by their volatility. Any move is magnified 3x, which is enough to muddy any picture. And speaking of MUD: we know VIX is "active" -- how does it look through this same spectrum?
Compare this VIX muddy picture with the same spectrum Weekly Chart of UDOW. UDOW has been OVERSOLD twice in the last seven years. That is why we are leery of those whose trades are based on arbitrary OVERSOLD and OVERBOUGHT levels.
Hard to be bearish on stocks when looking at this chart.
We have another TRIANGLE TRADE, SHORSELL CORT, CORTCEPT THERPEUTICS.
Our COUNT! M5 TRADING SYSTEM has given BUY SIGNALS on OEX and NDX. GSPC is a BUY.
We have three new COUNT1 M5 TRADE BUY SIGNAL, ORLY, OREILLY AUTO PARTS; HMC, HONDA MOTORS, and BAL, COTTON ETF
WHAT about INTERNALS? Is the selling over? Never say never. COUNT1 is 78% bullish (COUNT1 #1 and #2), which is where its been for many months now. COUNT1 #3 (SHORTSELL) is up from 94 to 111, a gain of 17 issues -- but most of those come from COUNT1 #4, which has lost from 84 issues to 68 a difference of 16. What this means is that almost all of the SHORTSELLS came from BEAR RALLY issues -- and NOT from Bullish issues crashing. Our EARLY WARNING SYSTEM showed one component (ST TREND) collapse to below 20% bullish; but the second component (PROP2) still is above 50%. This suggests reserved selling. NOT a full-blown crash. ST TREND is now attempting to climb back up the ladder.
We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).
We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.
LEGEND:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND COUNT7 SPIN SYSTEM
Essentially the trading mechanism is this:
BUY: COUNT SPIN = 1*
SELL: COUNT SPIN >=2
SHORTSELL: COUNT SPIN =3
COVER SHORT: COUNT SPIN = 4
* two anomalies. BUY when TODAY's COUNT =2; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. SHORT when TODAY'S COUNT = 4; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. "COUNT" in above description applies for both COUNT1 SPIN and COUNT7 SPIN.
**PROP1 must be confirmed by its shadow, "CGTS LONG-TERM TREND RSTDIFF SO REAL" which I have re-named PROP1 SHADOW.
OIL is a mixed-picture.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ERX.