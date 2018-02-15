CGTS WEDNESDAY: THIS BULL IS STILL ALIVE
14 FEBRUARY 2017
Happy Valentine's Day. Stocks are recovering. Yields are up; inflation is up; and stocks are up. The proximate cause? More people with money wanting to buy stocks than people wanting to sell stocks.
We have a 3x-ETF Trading System that is based on our Count1 M5 Trading System. BUY when M5 Level >=2 and COUNT1 =1; SELL when M5 Level = 4. SHORTSELL when M5 Level>=3 and COUNT1=3 and COVER when M5 Level=1.
We run a report each day for this system and 3x-ETFs. Today, no new trades.
We have some NEW COUNT1 M5 TRADES today, including: DUST, GOLD STOCK BEARISH. So this is giving the same message as JDST above. Gold stocks were strong today -- but not for long. That is the message.
BITCF, BITCOIN, was up 24% today. TTWO, TAKETWO, was up 16%. We are LONG both.
READERS PORTFOLIO.
We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).
We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.
LEGEND:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND COUNT7 SPIN SYSTEM
Essentially the trading mechanism is this:
BUY: COUNT SPIN = 1*
SELL: COUNT SPIN >=2
SHORTSELL: COUNT SPIN =3
COVER SHORT: COUNT SPIN = 4
* two anomalies. BUY when TODAY's COUNT =2; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. SHORT when TODAY'S COUNT = 4; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. "COUNT" in above description applies for both COUNT1 SPIN and COUNT7 SPIN.
**PROP1 must be confirmed by its shadow, "CGTS LONG-TERM TREND RSTDIFF SO REAL" which I have re-named PROP1 SHADOW.
Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP.