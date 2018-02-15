CGTS THURSDAY: BUFFET BUYS TEVA; SHOULD YOU?

15 FEBRUARY 2017

Warren Buffet is all in: and why not? TEVA looks pretty good through our MONTHLY TRIANGLE prism. Not everything is perfect. The TREND-SHAPE (second pane down) is still bearish (lower lows; lower highs); and PROP3 is still BEARISH. COUNT2 looks to be bottoming. COUNT1 is in the BUY mode.

Many people are wondering (anticipating) whether gold's time has come. Our C1 M5 TRADE system says NO. We have two SHORT SIGNALS. REMEMBER, his is a trading system.

We took profits in an C1M5 Trade position in SQ, Square. Our gain was 14% in less than a week.

This system is for those who want to "Keep Ringing the Cash Register". Income. To go along with the longer-term positions.

If we look at our COUNT1 TRENDMO report, we see the extent of this BULLISH RECOVERY. For those who don't believe this rally, take a look at this RECOERY REPORT.

The SHORT group are ALL inverse ETFs, meaning they are ALL LONG POSIIONS. LABD, for example.

The stock we picked as the MOST LIKELY TO SOAR in 2018 is still a bit moribund. We are patient however.

FINU is another TRADING BUY here.

What's good for the goose. If COUNT1 can benefit from COUNT1 TRENDMORE, what about COUNT1 M5? We have been requiring COUNT1 to equal 1; what if we also allowed COUNT 1 to equal 2 IF MOMENTUM turns up. To SHORTSELL C1 M5 we required COUNT1 to equal 3; what about COUNT1 equals 4 IF MOMENTUM turns down. What about the same modification to our 3x ETF system? This modification gives us TWO trades tonight:

The general market? Both UDOW and NDX are OVERBOUGHT short-term.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND COUNT7 SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

BUY: COUNT SPIN = 1*

SELL: COUNT SPIN >=2

SHORTSELL: COUNT SPIN =3

COVER SHORT: COUNT SPIN = 4

* two anomalies. BUY when TODAY's COUNT =2; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. SHORT when TODAY'S COUNT = 4; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. "COUNT" in above description applies for both COUNT1 SPIN and COUNT7 SPIN.

**PROP1 must be confirmed by its shadow, "CGTS LONG-TERM TREND RSTDIFF SO REAL" which I have re-named PROP1 SHADOW.