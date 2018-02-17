CGTS FRIDAY: BEARISH ON GOLD; BULLISH ON BITCOIN
Long/Short Equity, Special Situations, Currencies
Contributor Since 2009
CGTS: THE NEW SCIENCE OF INVESTING
16 FEBRUARY 2017
MUELLER'S DONE. He indicts 13 Russians for "trying to steal the election" -- but has nothing against Trump or the Trump Insiders? Is that it? Is this a face-saving device? How much is all this costing? I find it very strange that the police could tell us the Las Vegas shooter had acted alone two hours after the shooting but the FBI, with its billions in assets, cannot tell us much about the 2016 election two years after the fact.
End it.
__
BEARISH GOLD; BULLISH BITCOIN (OTC:GBTC)
There is a lot of noise on the internet about GOLD'S TURN HAS FINALLY COME. GOLD IS WAKING UP. We don't think so. The MONTHLY jNUG (Gold Miners Bullish ETF) is BEARISH.
JDST Monthly (BEARISH Gold Miners ETF) is BULLISH -- suggesting Gold Stocks are going down.
If the reader is trying to decide GOLD OR BITCOIN -- GO BITCOIN (OTC:GBTC).
Today's TRADING REPORT continues to show a lot of BULLISH Trades.
We have pictures. LBTYA, LIBERTY GLOBAL, is a COUNT1 M5 Trade BUY here.
We closed a trade in FSM with a 10% gain -- COUNT1 M5 TRADE #2.
Here is another BUY. UMDD, MIDCAP BULLISH ETF.
In our TRIANGLE TRADES, the selling last week disabled NAIL, the Bullish Homebuilders ETF, 3x. Why? Well instead of a 25% decline we had (REALLY, without the 3x magnification) an 8% decline --NOT catastrophic. Look at the top pane: HIGHER HIGHERS and (probably also) HIGHER LOWS. This stock is NOT bearish. Let it pull back and find a trading bottom.
READERS PORTFOLIO.
UNDER SEPARATE COVER.
We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).
FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.
For fundamental CGTS descriptions:
http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm
MJC, CGTS
We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.
LEGEND:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND COUNT7 SPIN SYSTEM
Essentially the trading mechanism is this:
BUY: COUNT SPIN = 1*
SELL: COUNT SPIN >=2
SHORTSELL: COUNT SPIN =3
COVER SHORT: COUNT SPIN = 4
* two anomalies. BUY when TODAY's COUNT =2; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. SHORT when TODAY'S COUNT = 4; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. "COUNT" in above description applies for both COUNT1 SPIN and COUNT7 SPIN.
**PROP1 must be confirmed by its shadow, "CGTS LONG-TERM TREND RSTDIFF SO REAL" which I have re-named PROP1 SHADOW.
Disclosure: I am/we are long MU, TEVA, M, GBTC.