CGTS WEEKEND BONUS: THE CRASH THAT WASN'T

YOU CAN KNOW WHERE THE MARKET "REALLY IS"

17 FEBRUARY 2017

THE CRASH THAT WASN'T

Many months ago we went on a SPIN ECSTACY RAGE. We turned all of our indicators into SPIN SYSTEMS. Subatomic particles (and atomic particles?) all have SPINS (direction and velocity) apparently. Do stocks have spin? We started thinking that they might have. We created many SPIN SYSTEMS. We kept one of two -- and they became the basis of what we are doing today.

We created a SPIN SYSTEM our of out M2F ALT indicator. We didn't "get it" at first. We looked at it a second time. We like what we see. Let's plug M2F ALT SPIN into a chart of X, US STEEL, which had a remarkable week, spurred higher by Trump plans for tariffs against foreign steel.

M2F ALT SPIN "rotates" between 2 and 6. 4 is the BULL THRESHOLD. Anything equal to 4 or greater than 4 is BULLISH. Below 4 is BEARISH. One caveat: when we get a BOX at 6 (which I will show) your either get a TRADING SELL SIGNAL (if LONG) or a TRADING COVER SIGNAL (if SHORT). You can actually SHORT a BOX 6 in a Bull Market or go LONG a BOX 6 in a Bear Market -- but the windows are a bit short for this. Of course, we developed a TRADING SYSTEM which we call M2F ALT SPIN TRADE. We ran a report for FRIDAY -- and we have a slough of 3-x ETFS on our list.

Looking at this list, we see that all the issues are BULLISH -- COUNT1 is below or equal to 2. Two issues are giving SELL SIGNALS and are reporting M2F ALT SPIN READINGs of 6. When we are LONG, 2 consecutive M2F ALT SPIN readings of 6 is a TRADING SELL SIGNAL. When we are SHORT, 2 consecutive M2F ALT SPIN readings of 6 is a TRADING COVER SIGNAL. A BOX a 6 is beginning to form. I will show you pictures of this.

So, simple: BUY M2F ALT SPIN at 4. TRADING SELL M2F ALT SPIN at 6 two days in a row. SHORTSELL M2F ALT SPIN at 2.

I am sub-titling this missive as the CRASH THAT WASN'T. Note in the chart above: no signs of a CRASH; we did have a BOX-6 form when the selling hit, which triggered A TRADING SELL signal. There are three TRADING SELL BOX-6 signals above. When M2F ALT gives 2 days of 6-READINGS, we sell. When M2F ALT SPIN falls back to 4, we buy again. Compare with COUNT1 SPIN in the bottom pane. COUNT1 SPIN (TRENDMO) gives a TRADING SELL every time COUNT1 SPIN goes from 1 to 2. But there were THREE TRADING SELL SIGNALS given by COUNT1 that were NOT confirmed by M2F ALT SPIN.

How did this system do trading KORU? 11 winning trades; 0 losing trades.

Especially nice is that 285 day long trade gaining 197.78% (45.9 points).

If I had to pick a favorite or two from this list, I would probably pick EDC, Emerging Nations Bullish.

And maybe TQQQ. I am already LONG RUSL.

We are quite thrilled with this development.

How does GBTC, BITCOIN, look in this new system. GBTC is giving BOTH a TRIANGLE BUY SIGNAL (Daily Chart, rarity) and an M2F ALT SPIN BUY SIGNAL.

APPLE COMPUTER? Apple is bullish. It is giving a COUNT1 TRADING SELL SIGNAL that is not being confirmed by M2F ALT SPIN.

I will be adding 2 data fields of M2F ALT SPIN to the READER'S PORTFOLIO.

IF I WERE INVESTING MONEY I WOULD NOT WANT TO DO IT WITHOUT THIS KIND OF SYSTEM THAT REALLY SHOWS ONE WHERE THE MARKET IS. ANALYSTS AND RATIONALISTS WITHOUT THIS SYSTEM ARE REALLY ONLY APPROXIMATORS, NOT SCIENTISTS OF THE MARKETS.

READERS PORTFOLIO.

UNDER SEPARATE COVER.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND COUNT7 SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

BUY: COUNT SPIN = 1*

SELL: COUNT SPIN >=2

SHORTSELL: COUNT SPIN =3

COVER SHORT: COUNT SPIN = 4

* two anomalies. BUY when TODAY's COUNT =2; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. SHORT when TODAY'S COUNT = 4; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. "COUNT" in above description applies for both COUNT1 SPIN and COUNT7 SPIN.

**PROP1 must be confirmed by its shadow, "CGTS LONG-TERM TREND RSTDIFF SO REAL" which I have re-named PROP1 SHADOW.

NEW AND IMPROVED TRADING SYSTEM