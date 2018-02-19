CGTS EXTRA: KNOWING WHEN TO SELL.  OUR TWO NUMBERS WILL TELL YOU.

19 FEBRUARY 2017

Most savvy investors will tell you they know when to BUY. Whatever methods they use -- fundamental or technical or a combination of the two -- allows them to get into a stock with confidence. Often people buy what other people buy; or what other people don't buy (contrarians). All methods ARE fraught with danger. But BUYING IS THE EASY PART. WHEN DO YOU SELL?

Selling is mostly a gut decision. Oh, yes, there is often a string of rousing, complicated, numerically vague series of rationale. The stock is overbought. The stock experienced selling on High Volume. The sector has gained and now it is due for a rotation.

Yes; there are a lot of reasons.

What if you could tell SCIENTIFICALLY, NUMERICALLY when to SELL. Did that make you sit up? What if I tell you that you can watch 2 numbers daily and KNOW what to do? Sounds good. Too good?

Below is an example of this report of our database. TWO NUMBERS.

1) COUNT1 SPIN. 1 is a BULL MOVE; 2 is a BULL CORRECTION (Underlying Bullish); 3 is a BEAR MOVE; 4 is a BEAR RALLY (Underlying Bearish). So with COUNT1 SPIN you can know if your stock is BULLISH or BEARISH. This is something one NEEDS TO KNOW before BUYING.

Ok; of the stocks and indexes below, only one is BEARISH: HUI, Gold Stock Index.

Long-Term investors would need only watch this one number. BUY 1 or 2 (1 is best); SELL 3 or 4.

Traders will want 2 numbers instead of 1. WHEN Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and when M2F ALT SPIN is 4, we have a Trading BUY. When Count1 Spin is 2 and when M2F ALT SPIN is 6 TWO DAYS IN A ROW, we have a TRADING SELL SIGNAL.

In our example below, only one stock (6P8.F, Pets at Home) is currently a TRADING SELL. (HUI is a TRADING COVER, underlying BEARISH, but in a BEAR RALLY.)

The Long RED ARC shooting up in the chart is something else: OUR LONG-TERM TRIANGLE TRADING SYSTEM BUY SIGNAL. But the TWO NUMBERS we are talking about today are 1) the brown line in the bottom pane of the chart (COUNT1 SPIN) and 2) the Purple Line in the second pane down from the top of the chart (M2F ALT SPIN). When M2F ALT SPIN hits 4, i is a BUY. When COUNT1 SPIN hits 1, it is a BUY. These two signals almost always happen at the same time, along with the RED TRIANGLE ARC making a TRADING BOTTOM. (The LONG-TERM SELL SIGNAL in the TRIANGLE SYSTEM throws up a long GREEN ARC as a STLL SIGNAL.)

Ok; Pets at Home is still Bullish. But when COUNT1 SPIN (brown line) hits 2 we look to see if M2F ALT SPIN (purple line) is confirming the TRADING SELL signal, which it confirms with 2 straight days of a 6 READING. One who wants to BUY Pets At Home only needs to sit on these numbers and WAIT. When M2F ALT SPIN falls from 6 to 4, it is a BUY.

We have some more examples: XRX is one of our SHORT positions. SHORTS work the inverse of LONGS, except the M2F ALT SPIN SHORT SIGNAL is 4. And 6, to this SHORT position, functions as a TRADING COVER signal (two 6 READINGS in a row). COUNT1 SPIN is BEARISH at 3 (SHORTSALE) and 4 (POTENTIALLY a TRADING COVER, IF M2F ALT SPIN confirms.)

If you want to SHORT XRX, WAIT until M2F ALT SPIN falls back from 6 to 2. Of course, if it falls to 4 instead, then it is LONG-TERM BULLISH suddenly.

XOMA? XOMA is BULLISH but is in a TRADING SALE. If you like XOMA, wait until M2F ALT SPIN falls from 6 back to 4 -- THEN BUY IT.

AMBA and BA, BOEING, are our next examples. AMBA is a TRADING SELL BULLISH issue. BA is hitting M2F ALT SPIN Reading 6 for the first time. If it gives a second 6 reading tomorrow, it is a TRADING SELL. If not, we ignore it. BA is giving a COUNT1 SPIN reading of 1 (BULLISH) so we do not expect it to give a confirmed TRADING SELL signal tomorrow.

One of my favorite issues is SNAP. A month ago no expert wanted to go near this one. It is in a major breakout. COUNT1 SPIN is 2 -- potential TRADING SELL -- not confirmed by M2F ALT SPIN.

By watching these TWO NUMBERS investors can see WHAT AND WHEN TO BUY; and also WHEN TO SELL.

Do you get tired of reading SA opinion pieces on TIME TO SHORT TESLA? What are these experts using as criteria to encourage investors to follow them? GUT FEELING? Gut Feeling is no criteria. It might work once; it will fail 99% of the time (unless your are SPECIAL). Most writers on SA ARE NOT SPECIAL. Valuation is a kind of data-backed Gut Feeling. Of course, no value investor will give you the same answer when asked WHEN IS A STOCK OVERVALUED. They will refer one to Buffet and Graham and make large gestures in the air. And then they will inevitably sell too early -- even worse, they will BUY TOO EARLY.

Don't SHORT TESLA until COUNT1 SPIN is 3 and M2F ALT SPIN is 2. Want to BUY TSLA? Be patient. When M2F ALT SPIN falls from 6 (where is sits now, TRADING SELL) to 4, BUY.

TEVA is in the news lately, because Buffet and Soros are/were both buying. Is that true? I bought TEVA this week; but no one reported that (except myself).

FACEBOOK may never be a SHORSALE again.

Do you like CURE? Don't buy it yet.

What about BITCOIN? Is Bitcoin really melting down.

Just by looking at the numbers, we see GBTC is BULLISH in both COUNT1 SPIN and M2F ALT SPIN. GDX is BEARISH but rallying. And GDXJ is Bullish technically. (The chart show GDXJ is flat, in fact.)

GBTC is ready to roar higher.

RECENT BUY SIGNALS:

Every day, look at two numbers for each stock you own. For example:

TWO NUMBERS is all you will need to both initiate AND MANAGE your portfolio.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEMS

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN

BUY: COUNT SPIN = 1*

TRADING SELL: COUNT SPIN = 2

SHORTSELL: COUNT SPIN = 3

TRADING COVER: COUNT SPIN = 4

M2F ALT SPIN

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN =4

TRADING SELL: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 for two days in a row

SHORTSELL: M2F ALT SPIN =2

TRADING COVER: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 for two days in a row.





* two anomalies. BUY when TODAY's COUNT =2; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. SHORT when TODAY'S COUNT = 4; YESTERDAY'S COUNT = 0. "COUNT" in above description applies for both COUNT1 SPIN and COUNT7 SPIN.

**PROP1 must be confirmed by its shadow, "CGTS LONG-TERM TREND RSTDIFF SO REAL" which I have re-named PROP1 SHADOW.