CGTS FRIDAY: WHERE DID ALL THE SELLERS GO

23 FEBRUARY 2017

SELLERS ON TOP? If this is the best the Sellers can muster, then BULLS should be smiling. UDOW, for instance, seems to think the selling is over, stopping short of the OVERSOLD line, which is a BULLISH statement. Notice how UDOW has also ERASED the COUNT POINT 3 SELL SIGNAL with a strong advance today.

If you have money you want to spend today, we have a couple BUY SIGNALS we like. NTNX, NUTANIX, for instance. And one of our favorite stocks, ARNA, ARENA PHARMA.

ARNA has moved from the low twenties to 40. Look at the Monthly Chart:

HOW MUCH PATIENCE IS TOO MUCH PATIENCE? We recommended LL, LUMBER LIQUIDATORS, very strongly, based on the monthly chart. LL hit 42; and then began to recoil down. We have been watching it fall from 42 to 24. We still own it. Our NEW M2F SPIN indicator gave a 6-BOX reading two weeks in a row, which would have got us out around $28. The odd thing is the Monthly Chart is still good.

LL is still giving a HIGHER HIGH and a HIGHER LOWER reading -- and will continue to give a HIGHER LOW reading if it can hold above 24.71 (currently 24.87). LL is (Monthly) nearly OVERSOLD and M2F seems to be bottoming. Although I would not recommend this much patience with a stock normally, in this case I am still moderately bullish on the stock. I bought call options that still have about 8 months of life so I still have hope that LL can recover. TOO MUCH PATIENCE? Perhaps. As long as the monthly chart holds up, I'm will to give Patience its turn.

Here's out REPORT:

Remember, we avoid both LONG and SHORT positions with 6-BOX readings in M2F SPIN. This means we are avoiding P (SHORT), BCRX (LONG), EVEP (LONG), HTZ (LONG), and KGJI (LONG).

6-BOX is a TRADING SELL signal for a LONG position and a TRADING COVER signal for a SHORT position -- but it is also an AVOID or ABORT signal for any new position.

One other LONG position today, one of my long-time favorite SLEEPER picks: WORKHORSE. It looks like it is finally beginning to wake up.

One final note: our M2F ALT SPIN indicator is volatile, and changes suddenly, wiping out evidence of its existence. It reminds me of the ocean shore. I keep a record of our holdings with respect to M2F SPIN. Yesterday, GME (A SHORT POSITION) gave us a reading of 3-66, 3 COUNT1 and 66 M2F SPIN (last two days). This represents a BEAR Count1 but a BEAR RALLY reading in M2F SPIN. Today that reading vanished and was replaced by 3-22, BEAR COUNT1 BEAR M2F SPIN. GME's chart has reconfirmed its M2F ALT SPIN history, like a wave hitting a sand castle on the beach. GME is very much a BEARISH (SHORTSALE) picture.

READERS PORTFOLIO.

UNDER SEPARATE COVER.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1

TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2

SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3

TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.

M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4

TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2

TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.