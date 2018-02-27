CGTS MONDAY: A LOOK BACK, WHY THE FEBRUARY "CRASH" WAS NOT A CRASH
Long/Short Equity, Special Situations, Currencies
Contributor Since 2009
CGTS: THE NEW SCIENCE OF INVESTING
26 FEBRUARY 2017
AND CHART OF THE DAY: BOX.
FULL REPORT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
I made the statement last week that the FEB 2018 CRASH was NOT a crash. Why was it not a crash? Well, the selling was strong but NOT strong enough to break through the PROP1 BOTTOM of support in most cases. Our INTERNAL numbers show this clearly. COUNT1 reading "1" is BULLISH; COUNT1 reading "2" is BULL CORRECTION; COUNT1 reading "3" is CRASH. We did have a reversal of COUNT1 reading "1" and COUNT1 reading "2" -- we had more "2's" than "1's". MEANING A CORRECTION. But we DID NOT HAVE a rash of transitions from COUNT1 "1" or ('2") to "3".
The Apple Computer charts shows this. AAPL did give a M2F SPIN reading of 6 for two days in a row, which is a TRADING SELL signal. But COUNT1 did not catapult to 3 -- that is, PROP1 withstood the selling. See the bottom pane of the chart below. A real CRASH will display a LOT of new COUNT1 "3" or "4" readings. We did not see this two weeks ago.
So it is good news when we see a cluster of M2F SPIN readings of 6 instead of a PROP1 collapse....
And, since we are giving your a HORRIBLE picture of a TREND-SHAPE, we want to give you a lovely one also. BOX, Weekly Chart. The TREND-SHAPE is four panes down from the top -- but it is getting ready to EXPLODE the RESISTANCE LEVEL of the OLD HIGH and establish a NEW HIGH in a most impressive way.
READERS PORTFOLIO.
UNDER SEPARATE COVER.
We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).
FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.
For fundamental CGTS descriptions:
http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm
MJC, CGTS
We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.
LEGEND:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM
Essentially the trading mechanism is this:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM
BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1
TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2
SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3
TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4
Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.
M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM
BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4
TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row
SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2
TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row
Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX.