CGTS TUESDAY: SELLERS STRIKE AGAIN; RATTLESNAKE STILL IN THE BLANKET

27 FEBRUARY 2017

THE WICKED SELLERS ARE STILL ALIVE. THERE IS STILL A RATTLESNAKE UNDER THE BASKET APPARENTLY.

Today was a bit of a punch in the gut for bulls. What caused it? More energy in the Seller's camp. Selling stopping the BUYERS in their tracks, as the SPY chart shows below (top pane, M2F ALT). We expected selling last week, as we hit OVERBOUGHT -- the selling was weak -- and M2F Momentum turned back up. We can really see a struggle here now between Day and Night, between Spending and Saving.

SPY is still a BUY. The underlying GSPC index is also a BUY

LUMBER LIQUIDATORS is breaking my heart. Weaker earnings; a loss of another 7%. What is this White Whale all about, and why are we still chasing it?

Here's today's report:

We own FINL, FINISH LINE -- it is giving a BUY SIGNAL (COUNT1 Spin) but M2F ALT SPIN is giving a 6x6 BOX reading. Not ideal conditions for a purchase.

However, we like XME, Spider Mining Metals ETF. C1 SPIN SYSTEM.

Blockchain is on the list, BLOK. We have almost no data on this one. Look at the somewhat treacherous chart.

AXP, American Express, is a more conventional BUY HERE.

We've bee SHORT JCP, JC Penney's for several years. Now we see it is LONG, according to COUNT1. It's hard for me to believe that JCP is a legitimate BUY. I have a prejudice against it.

There it is. Here is the monthly, which says: DON'T BUY THIS STOCK.

C1 TRENDMO and C1 SPIN are both SHORT in the monthly chart. This means JCP might get a little rally here. BUT IT IS STILL NEGATIVE.

READERS PORTFOLIO.

UNDER SEPARATE COVER.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1

TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2

SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3

TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.

M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4

TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2

TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.