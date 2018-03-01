CGTS CHART OF THE DAY: SGYP, SYNERGY PHARMA, SHORTSELL

28 FEBRUARY 2017

One of our favorite SHORTS over the last couple of years is still a FAVORITE SHORT. SGYP, SYNERGY PHARMA. I have warned followers of this stock that it is a SHORT and will sink to $1.50 for anyone interested in buying it. It recently rallied up from $1.70 to $2.40; BEAR RALLY. Now it is deteriorating again. We think it just might get down to $1.50.

Here's how our portfolios are doing for 2018 so far: COUNT1 TRENDMO is the clear winner; COUNT1 TRIANGLE got hurt with recent selling. My TRADING PORFOLIO is up 23% since the first of the year.



READERS PORTFOLIO.

UNDER SEPARATE COVER.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1

TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2

SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3

TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.

M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4

TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2

TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.

SGYP, SYNERGY PHARMA, STILL A SHORTSALE.