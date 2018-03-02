CGTS THURSDAY: WANT TO TRADE 3x ETFS?  HERE'S YOUR CHANCE

1 March 2017

More selling today. We think we may have one more day of selling. How do the indexes look? UDOW is approaching OVERSOLD. We inserted three TRENDSHAPES into this chart to see and show what the trend-shapes look like. The red line (third pane down) is the shortest length -- POINT3. The blue line is the intermediate index trend -- POINT6. The brown line is our MOMENTUM Indicator, and the longest Index trend. The two short trends have both made HIGHER HIGHS. This is encouraging.

The same chart for NDX.

We show a longer-duration chart of SPY to give a sense of support levels over time. SPY, of course, is bullish. It dropped during February selling -- the two important numbers for SPY are 284.64 RESISTANCE and 258.48 SUPPORT. If SPY breaks through 284.64, this is a BLANKET BUY SIGNAL. If SPY breaks through 258.48, this is a hold your hat and look out signal.

What about VIX? Is it rising or falling? Well, yes and no.

The current TREND-SHAPE of VIX is negative, LOWER LOWS AND LOWER HIGHS. Pane 2: M2F SPIN is a BUY, a "4" READING. Pane 3. TRIANGLE. BEARISH. But...pane 4. When Count1 SPIN breaks from (BEARISH) 3 or 4 down to ZERO as a one-day spike, this does not seem to change the trend. However, when COUNT1 SPIN falls from (BEARISH) 3 or 4 and spends 2 days (at least) at ZERO, a trend change to BULLISH seems to occur -- COUNT1 SPIN reading of 1 or 2. We show the current VIX chart to exhibit this -- and the next two charts, looking back in time.

AND:

So, if COUNT1 falls from 3 or 4 to ZERO for 2 days at least, CGTS TRIANGLE "seems to" throw up a RED ARC, meaning "TRADING BOTTOM". This implies that VIX is going to go positive now. Keep in mind that going positive does NOT mean it is going position long-term. Many such trades are short-term. When COUNT1 goes from 1 or 2 to 3, this is a SELL SIGNAL.

OK. Was that clear?

We have a LO of good BUY SIGNALS today. And, yes: if the market was cracking we would have more SHORTSELL SIGNALS than BUY SIGNALS. We also have our first M5 3x-ETF SIGNALS: BUY LABU, Biotech Bullish ETF, and BUY UGLD, GOLD.

EDU is our first chart. We present these in no particular value-order.

I know at least one of our readers wanted us to keep an eye on HEICO, HEI. It is a COUNT1 SPIN BUY.

Love NUE, Nucor Steel -- especially after Trump announced new steel import tariffs.

TWTR, TWITTER -- I hated Twitter a year ago. Now I am less polarized. It is giving a BUY SIGNAL (it has been very stronger the last 6 months -- it is giving ONE M2F ALT SPIN 6 reading. We don't think it will give a second (SELL SIGNAL)_. To be prudent we might wait a day to see if it does.

SYNA, SYNOPTICS, has given us a lot of thrills trading over the years --- AND some surprises.

Ok, here are our 3x trades.

In testing M5 3-x ETF System has been wonderfully accurate. This is a short term trade. When it hits M5 reading of 4 we sell.

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1

TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2

SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3

TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.

M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4

TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2

TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.