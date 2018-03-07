CGTS TUESDAY: NEW 3x-ETF TRADING SYSTEM UP 13.35% IN THREE TRADING DAYS.  CHART OF THE DAY: NTAP, BUY

7 March 2017

We are VERY pleased with our M5 3x ETF Trading System so far. Up 13.15% in a week or so. Our TRIANGLE SYSTEM is dragging a bit.

Ok. Here's today. First we look at our INTERNALS and see that we are getting a bullish rebuilding of TRENDS. COUNT1 Bullishness gained 5 this week. Note how 650 BULLISHNESS seemed to correlate with A SELLING WAVE (not enough data to make any sweeping generalizations however.)



We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1

TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2

SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3

TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.

M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4

TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2

TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.