CGTS THURSDAY: BEAR MARKET? OUT OF 28 TRADING SIGNALS THIS WEEK, ONLY ONE LEGITIMATE SHORTSALE SIGNAL
CGTS: THE NEW SCIENCE OF INVESTING
8 March 2017
Anyone doubting that we are still in a BULL MARKET should look at tonight's REPORT. 28 Trading Signals for this week -- and only one legitimate SHORT-SALE signal, TSRO. There are some quality companies below on our BUY LIST. Apple is hard to overlook. CAT. AMAT. NANO. Hard to see this and still read the SA articles about the BEAR MARKET taking over. Also notice the iNVERSE index ETFs SHORTING the Bearish scenarios.
PICTURES GO WITH THIS REPORT.
CAT had a rough recession after 2009. Apparently it has recovered.
CC, Chemour Co., which has a downward TREND-SHAPE bias.
KLAC
Don't buy MATTEL. Not a good Trend-Shape either.
NANO is breaking up out of its correction TREND SHAPE decline.
Interesting chart: OCUL.
We've been LONG RETL for some time -- and it has not moved. WHY? Because SELLLING RESISTANCE has suffocated the rally. See M2F ALT SPIN 6x6 readings.
SOXL is a buy. Semiconductors Bullish ETF.
And WLL is also a BUY, WHITING PETROLEUM.
Notice the last two charts also have COUNT2 upticks. We have developed a new trading system that is essentially the existing Count1 TRENDMO and Count1 SPIN BASIC which get confirmation from COUNT2. We call them COUNT1 TRENDMO SUPREME and COUNT1 SPIN BASIC SUPREME. Our Sell signal for these two systems is COUNT2>=20 and COUNT2TODAY
If we look a our Daily Report of COUNT1 TRENDMO SUPREME instead, we get these signals:
We have a couple of UDOW chart also. UDOW is OVERBOUGHT short-term. It is attempting to rebuild momentum after the early-FEB selling. If it turns up here it will have put in a HIGHER LOW, which is very positive. The next goal will be to put in a HIGHER HIGH.
READERS PORTFOLIO.
UNDER SEPARATE COVER.
We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).
For fundamental CGTS descriptions:
http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm
MJC, CGTS
We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.
LEGEND:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM
Essentially the trading mechanism is this:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM
BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1
TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2
SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3
TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4
Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.
M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM
BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4
TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row
SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2
TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row
Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.
Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC, UDOW.