CGTS THURSDAY: BEAR MARKET? OUT OF 28 TRADING SIGNALS THIS WEEK, ONLY ONE LEGITIMATE SHORTSALE SIGNAL

Mar. 09, 2018 2:30 AM ETAMAT, BBY, CAT, CC, KLAC, ONTO, OCUL, SOXL, WLL, TSRO
Michael Clark profile picture
Michael Clark's Blog
Marketplace
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

Long/Short Equity, Special Situations, Currencies

Contributor Since 2009

Michael J. Clark was born and raised in Sinclair, Wyoming. He is a poet, novelist, artist, historian, and market analyst. He began investing in 1985. He read ˜The Technical Analysis of Stock Trends" by Edwards and Magee and was hooked. From 1985-1987 he made astonishing gains in the stock market; and then stocks collapsed in 1987. Since then he has been attempting to 'solve the stock market', with many failures and some successes. The system he developed, called CGTS, Clark's Gate Timining System, is algorithm-based. What this fancy word means is that he proposes a series of necessary steps based on technical analysis propositions, which, when met, trigger trading signals. His four main trading systems are up a combined 31% for 2015. From his website: INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY Now that QE is supposedly ending, markets are already becoming more tradable, with opportunities to make money on both long and short trades at the same time. QE tended to make all boats rise, except precious metals. This made it more difficult to play the short side of the markets. Now, both sides seem to be more accessible to successful trades. This will also be more of a challenge for investors. The FED will have to eventually abandon the markets to their own destinies, and stop spending trillions to protect investors AND corporations from their mistakes. As this begins to happen (I am not sure it has happened yet), informed advice will become even more necessary for investors. Rules of Investment Rule #1: Never go against the trend. The majority is often wrong; but the minority is often wrong also. The sticky issue with this advice is at transition points, at which a Bull Market turns into a Bear Market or vice-versa. Big Money often anticipates and/or causes this transition. So pay attention to what Big Money is really doing, not what they say they are doing. Rule #2: You don’t need a broker who makes his living off of your money. Most brokerage firms buy a position in a stock quietly and slowly. When the stock has appreciated significantly they add the stock to their buy recommendations. Then they begin selling their position while they are encouraging their clients to buy the stock. Most firms never issue sell recommendations. If they do, beware: they are probably trying to buy your stock after a huge sell-off. Rule #3: Watch your own emotions because they are often signaling something. When fear turns to greed and visions of unlimited wealth, we are probably near a top in a trade and we should get ready to sell. When hope and denial turn to fear and visions of an unlimited loss, we are probably approaching a bottom in a trade. (See Rule #1 however.) Rule #4: Trade with a system to complement your gut reactions. Follow the system no matter what, even if it means taking a loss. Don’t get lazy with your money and sink into denial. Use a system to help you refrain from 'playing a hunch'. Rule #5: HEDGE YOUR PORTFOLIO AGAINST LOSSES. How does one do this? By having a balanced portfolio of long and short positions. But have a system that signals both long and short positions, and keep your portfolio balanced around 50% long and 50% short. This may seem to contradict Rule #1. It does not. When something is in a long trend, something else is in a short trend. Find what is long and what is short. If stocks are long, gold or oil may be short. Use ETFs and options to help establish this portfolio balance. Our system gives trading signals every day for both long and short positions. More information on CGTS is available at: http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm His fine arts portfolio can be found at the following address: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/MJC2.htm His writing portfolio can be found at: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/MJCwriting.htm Those interested in his book "Turn Out the Lights", a description of the metaphysical causes of the 2008 financial meltdown, can access the draft at: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/Turnoutlights.htm Michael Clark has retired after working 30 years in academia, relocated to Hanoi, Vietnam for six years, and has returned to America in 2014.


CGTS: THE NEW SCIENCE OF INVESTING

8 March 2017

Anyone doubting that we are still in a BULL MARKET should look at tonight's REPORT.  28 Trading Signals for this week -- and only one legitimate SHORT-SALE signal, TSRO.  There are some quality companies below on our BUY LIST.  Apple is hard to overlook.  CAT.  AMAT.  NANO.  Hard to see this and still read the SA articles about the BEAR MARKET taking over.  Also notice the iNVERSE index ETFs SHORTING the Bearish scenarios.

PICTURES GO WITH THIS REPORT.

CAT had a rough recession after 2009.  Apparently it has recovered.

CC, Chemour Co., which has a downward TREND-SHAPE bias.

KLAC

Don't buy MATTEL. Not a good Trend-Shape either.

NANO is breaking up out of its correction TREND SHAPE decline.

Interesting chart: OCUL.

We've been LONG RETL for some time -- and it has not moved.  WHY?  Because SELLLING RESISTANCE has suffocated the rally.  See M2F ALT SPIN 6x6 readings.

SOXL is a buy. Semiconductors Bullish ETF.

And WLL is also a BUY, WHITING PETROLEUM.

Notice the last two charts also have COUNT2 upticks.  We have developed a new trading system that is essentially the existing Count1 TRENDMO and Count1 SPIN BASIC which get confirmation from COUNT2.  We call them COUNT1 TRENDMO SUPREME and COUNT1 SPIN BASIC SUPREME.  Our Sell signal for these two systems is COUNT2>=20 and COUNT2TODAY

If we look a our Daily Report of COUNT1 TRENDMO SUPREME instead, we get these signals:

We have a couple of UDOW chart also.  UDOW is OVERBOUGHT short-term.  It is attempting to rebuild momentum after the early-FEB selling.  If it turns up here it will have put in a HIGHER LOW, which is very positive.  The next goal will be to put in a HIGHER HIGH.

READERS PORTFOLIO.

UNDER SEPARATE COVER.

We have added a new data-field to our RP.  COUNT2 30.  A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30.  A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30.  If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider.  A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE.  When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL.  We will demonstrate this more later.  Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG.  And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1.  We added Count1 (as data) back to our report.  You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself.  COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1

TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2

SHORTSELL: COUNT1  SPIN =3

TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.

M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4

TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2

TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC, UDOW.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.