CGTS WEEKEND: FOR EVERY NEW SHORTSELL SIGNAL, 7 NEW BUY SIGNALS: BUY BOX, ANF, DWSN, ILMN, INTL, TER, TXN; SHORT XOMA

9 March 2017

Tomorrow is my father's birthday. Happy Birthday, dad. John Henry (Jake) Clark is the greatest man I have ever known. Modest; loving; graceful -- he worked his whole life to protect our family. He died in 1980.

MORE GOOD BUY SIGNALS TODAY. But first let's look at our M5 3x-ETF TRADING SYSTEM, which we have just begun. In about a week of trading, our 3x System is up 16.75%

LABU is on the verge of a TRADING SELL SIGNAL (M5 TODAY =4 and M5 Yesterday = 4.) UGLD has been less successful. We are not overwhelmingly positive on gold shares and have no been for some time. Gold is highly manipulated by very powerful forces all over the world, in an attempt to make it LESS ATTRACTIVE as an alternative to paper currencies. Still, we don't need a miracle for this trade to turn back up.

Here's today's report. Very impressed with the continuing bullish sentiment.

I read on the internet last week that ABERCROMBIE AND FITCH was one of very many retain companies that was heading for bankruptcy. What? I had just bought ANF and was expecting good things from it. It is giving another BUY SIGNAL (COUNT1 SPIN) today.

We made a lot of money off BOX last year. We took profits recently and then bought back in . Then BOX did a major nosedive. What the hell is BOX?

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company's platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

BOX is giving a C1 SPIN System BUY SIGNAL.

The TREND SHAPE (top pane) is not the best. How does BOX look in the Weekly Chart? Well, we like BOX But if it drops through 20.23 we do not like it as much.

Our favorites today? Well, TXN is on our list. Let's look at this one.

ILMN, BUY. ILUMINA.

TER, TERRADYNE -- this is perhaps our favorite signal today. BUY.

INTL is also very likeable here.

Again, only one SHORTSALE SIGNAL, which tells us where the money is going. XOMA.

Where are our indexes? They are short-term OVERBOUGHT. This is the place where SELLERS usually begin to accelerate. Will they this time?

Get ready to BUY UDOW. GET READY -- BUT NOT YET? In the chart, we want COUNT POINT-6 to tick back up to +2. Be patient here.

Using the same system, NDX is already a BUY. (UDOW, of course, is a 3x instrument -- so it overreacts up and down.)

Get ready to BUY GBTC, BITCOIN -- BUT NOT YET. We have not forgot about GBTC. If one believes the internet, BITCOIN is dead. Don't believe those HEADLINE ANALYSTS. Rationalization is not about finding the truth; it is about entertaining your mind. Which is fine, as far as it goes. But is it helpful really, other than as entertainment? A LOT of analysts have been noisy and wrong on stock for months now (some for years) -- and they don't learn from this that their system of rationalizing, and following the herd of noisy analysts is flawed. GBTC is profoundly OVERSOLD. Now it is waiting for the Count1 SPIN catalyst to flip from 2 (TRADING SELL) back to 1.

A reader asked about VRX, Valeant Pharma. We like VRX long-term. It did get crushed in FEB with the selling wave. But it is still a BUY in our Monthly Charts. Note how COUNT2 (top pane) is pretty much in line with out TRIANGLE system. Note also how M5 (bottom pane) bottoms at 1 or 2 and tops at 4. When M5 is 4, watch it closely. A dip down from 4 to 3 or a MOMENTUM change while at 4 is a pretty certain sell signal.

Have a good weekend all.

MJC

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

