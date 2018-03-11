Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

CGTS WEEKEND EXTRA: EVEN MORE REFINEMENTS

|Includes: Apple Inc. (AAPL), NTAP, ROBO, SGG, T, TER, TXN

10 March 2017

MORE REFINEMENTS?  We have a long-term TREND COUNT indicator that measures long-term strength.  COUNT7.  But it requires that issues have 2400 data points (trading days) to calculate; as a measure that calculates +2 for every positive day, it takes 1200 positive days to reach the COUNT MAX flat plateau of 2400.  This is very difficult.  In our 1000 issues, only one, MCD, Mc Donalds, is giving a 2400 COUNT7 reading.  Still, this measure does give us a very good STRENGH reading.

But we wanted a more useful version of COUNT7.  What if we cut our calculator down to 360 days instead: meet COUNT3.  We ran it in our quote report and found out that 92% of our issues with COUNT3 +360 readings on Friday gained in price on Friday.  Yes, Friday was a very good trading day.  But 92%.


To be fair, we have to look at the SHORT SIDE also.  Ok.  Of all these issues we follow giving a -360 COUNT3 reading, 62% went down on Friday, lost ground in terms of price.

We quickly built TRADING SYSTEMS based on COUNT3 alone -- and they seem to be remarkably accurate (such as a SHORTSELL SIGNAL on SGG, Sugar, for Monday) -- we will talk about this some other time.  We don't want to lose our focus.

Ok; what if we only invested LONG in issues giving a +360 COUNT3 reading.  We have built-in safety valves already.  We only invest LONG issues with PROP1 = -7 or above.  What if we had more layers of safeguards?  What if, for instance, we only entered a LONG trade if 1) PROP1 was long-term positive, COUNT3 was positive (+360) and COUNT2 was positive (+30) and COUNT1 SPIN, our TRADING INSTRUMENT, had just switched from BULL CORRECTION ("2" , a TRADING SELL reading) to 1, BUY?

A more complete picture shows the top STRENGTH issues with COUNT3, COUNT2 and COUNT1.  You will notice that MCD is in a WATCH position.  It is negative (2) COUNT1 SPIN condition (TRADING SELL) while COUNT2 and COUNT3 are in READY MODE.  All we need is for MCD to BOTTOM (COUNT1 SPIN change from 2 to 1) and we will buy.  COUNT1 can decline to -30 and can remain at -30 for an indeterminate time.  MCD, UHN, NSRGY and IYR are in this WATCH condition.

We run a report to give us a list of names that meet our BUY, SHORTSELL, or WATCH criteria.  First, we have some BUY SIGNALS: COUNT2=30, COUNT3=360 and COUNT1 SPIN has jus changed from 2 to 1.  Our readers will recognize some of our COUNT1 SPIN signals from the last two days.

We have a couple of favorites from this list: TER, TXN, NTAP.  One favorite?  NTAP.

It looks good on the chart.  Is this New Trading System accurate?

TRADING NTAP: Pretty good, if you can live with small gains.

TXN is even better.

Of course a long-term trade is to BUY AND HOLD until COUNT3 declines from 360.  Yes.  The nice thing about TRADING is that, when one follows the trading signals, one is OUT if and when SELLING hits suddenly.  Also, if COUNT2 or COUNT3 deteriorate with selling, then the BUY SIGNAL is turned off until the market recovers again.

Our WATCH LIST is pretty significant.  This list is sorted by COUNT7, strong to weak.

3/11/18

SYMBOL

CLOSE

COUNT1

COUNT1

COUNT1

COUNT2

COUNT3

ISSUE NAME

SPIN

DIFF

WATCH TO BUY (121 ISSUES)

MCD

157.24

2

-26

-2

30

360

Mc Ddonalds Daily

LQD

116.09

2

30

0

30

360

Investment Grade Corporate Bonds (()

REZ

56.82

2

-30

0

30

360

REsidential REstate CApped (NYSE:O)

MO

65.65

2

-30

0

30

360

Altria Group

UNH

225.43

2

-26

-2

30

360

United Healthcare Daily

JNJ

133.8

2

-30

0

30

360

Johnson and Johnson

IYR

75.49

2

-30

0

30

360

Real Estate ETF

^UTY

626.216

2

-30

0

30

360

Utility Index

VNQ

75.58

2

-30

0

30

360

REIT Index ETF

UPS

110.38

2

-30

0

30

360

United Parcel Service Daily

SBUX

58.46

2

-30

0

30

360

Starbucks Daily

CHKP

105.99

2

-30

0

30

360

Checkpoint Software

CMCSA

37.13

2

-30

0

30

360

Comcast

ADI

94.73

2

-30

0

30

360

Analog Devices

SNA

153.38

2

-30

0

30

360

SNAP-ON INC

MMM

241.35

2

-26

-2

30

360

3-M Daily

PFE

36.77

2

-26

-2

30

360

Phizer Drugs Daily

HD

182.16

2

-30

-2

30

360

Home Depot

BIP

41.27

2

-30

0

30

360

Brrokfield Infrastructure

CDNS

39.68

2

-26

-2

30

360

Cadence Design Syst

WMT

88.72

2

-26

-2

30

360

Walmart Daily

GOOG

1,160.04

2

14

0

30

360

Alphabet Inc

PG

80.29

2

-30

0

30

360

Proctor and Gamble Daily

FDX

247.12

2

-30

0

30

360

Federal Express

PKI

79.22

2

-26

-2

30

360

Perkin Elmer

ARE

125.98

2

-30

0

30

360

Alexandria REstate Equities

SYK

166.41

2

12

0

30

360

Stryker Corp

CVX

117.22

2

-30

0

30

360

Chevron

XHB

42.04

2

-30

0

30

360

Homebuilders ETF

TTWO

116.61

2

-20

-2

30

360

Take Two

TWX

95.26

2

-30

0

30

360

Time Warner Daily

TLT

117.91

2

-30

0

30

360

20-Year TBond

BLK

577.18

2

-30

0

30

360

BLACKROCK

LBTYA

33.69

2

-18

-2

30

360

Liberty Global

^HGX

327.209

2

-30

0

30

360

PhilaHousing Sector Index Daily

NFLX

331.44

2

12

0

30

360

Netflix

FMC

83.55

2

-30

0

30

360

FMC Corp

ITB

40.18

2

-30

0

30

360

US Home Construction ETF (O)

TRP

43.8

2

-30

0

30

360

Trans-Canada Pipeline

^GDAXI

12,346.68

2

-30

0

30

360

DAX German Index Daily

MIDD

131.27

2

-30

0

30

360

Middleby Corp

MET

47.84

2

-30

0

30

360

MET LIFE INSURANCE

NVDA

245.33

2

20

0

30

360

Navidia Daily

INTC

52.19

2

12

0

30

360

Intel Daily

RDS-A

63.25

2

-26

-2

30

360

Royal Dutch

SLG

99.61

2

-30

0

30

360

SL Green Realty

POL

44.75

2

-30

0

30

360

PolyOne Corp

WMB

28

2

-30

0

30

360

Williams Companies

MRK

55.14

2

-30

0

30

360

Merk Pharmaceuticals Daily

SP

37

2

-30

0

30

360

SP Plus Corp

BEN

40.46

2

-30

-2

30

360

Ben Franklin

EEM

49.77

2

-28

-2

30

360

Emerging Markets ETF

MWA

11.48

2

-30

0

30

360

Mueller Water Products

VMC

121.2

2

-26

-2

30

360

Vulcan Materials

COP

55.06

2

-30

0

30

360

Conoco Philips Daily

DHI

43.8

2

-30

0

30

360

DR Horton Daily

XLE

68.43

2

-30

0

30

360

Energy Sector $

BIDU

263.56

2

12

0

30

360

Baidu

MLM

209.18

2

-26

-2

30

360

Martin Marietta

^XOI

1,307.39

2

-30

-2

30

360

Oil Stock Index

SAP

109.12

2

-30

0

30

360

SAP

LNG

54.12

2

-28

-2

30

360

Cheniere Energy

APU

41.5

2

-30

-2

30

360

AmeriGas Partners

CLH

52.92

2

-30

0

30

360

Clean Harbors

FXI

49.02

2

-28

-2

30

360

China 25 Index ETF $

3988.HK

4.24

2

-20

-2

30

360

Bank of China

TOL

45.22

2

-30

0

30

360

Toll Brothers

AMGN

191.1

2

-26

-2

30

360

Amgen

EOG

102.8

2

-30

0

30

360

EOG Resources

GT

28.75

2

-26

-2

30

360

Goodyear Tires

JBLU

22

2

-30

0

30

360

Jet Blue

TRN

33.74

2

-30

0

30

360

Trinity Industries

SNP

82.22

2

-28

-2

30

360

China Petrol & Chemical Co

ISRG

440.46

2

10

0

30

360

Intuitive Surgical

ROK

189.13

2

-30

0

30

360

Rockwell Automation Daily

STT

109.83

2

-30

-2

30

360

State Street

MGM

36.79

2

-26

-2

30

360

MGM Mirage

XOM

74.56

2

-20

-2

30

360

Exxon Mobil Daily

CPF

29.42

2

-30

0

30

360

Central Pacific Financial Corp

PRU

110.3

2

-26

-2

30

360

Prudential

AGNC

18.5

2

-30

0

30

360

MREIT American Capital Agency Corp

CNQ

30.36

2

-30

0

30

360

Canadian Natural Resources (O)

AIG

56.57

2

-30

0

30

360

American Intl Group Daily

OSK

81.25

2

-26

-2

30

360

Oshkosh

PHM

30.04

2

-30

0

30

360

PULTE GROUP HOUSING

IBM

159.31

2

-30

0

30

360

IBM Daily

ETFC

57.24

2

10

0

30

360

E-Trade Financial Daily

VLO

94.32

2

-30

0

30

360

Valero Corp

BYD

35.4

2

-20

-2

30

360

Boyd Gaming

TRMB

39.45

2

-30

0

30

360

Trimball Navigation Systems

ANZ.AX

28.43

2

-30

0

30

360

Australia/New Zealand Banking

BBL

39.84

2

0

-2

30

360

BHP Billiton

SSL

35.34

2

-30

-2

30

360

Sassol Ltd S Africa

3968.HK

34.55

2

-26

-2

30

360

China Merchants' Bank

HPQ

24.65

2

12

0

30

360

Hewlett Packard Daily

^JPN

225.684

2

-28

-2

30

360

Japan Index

NAB.AX

30.29

2

-30

0

30

360

National Bank of Australia

RBS

7.38

2

-28

-2

30

360

Royal Bank of Scotland Daily

FLIR

51.54

2

-26

-2

30

360

Flir Systems

ARCC

15.9

2

-30

0

30

360

Ares Capital Corp

JEC

60.8

2

-24

-2

30

360

Jacobs Engineering Group

RIO

52.07

2

0

-2

30

360

Rio Tinto

BBVA

8.2

2

-28

-2

30

360

Banco Bilbao Argent SA

^N225

21,469.20

2

-30

-2

30

360

Nikei Japan Index

CAF

25.72

2

-28

-2

30

360

Morg Stanley China Shares

1398.HK

6.88

2

-10

-2

30

360

Ind and Commercial Bank of China

1288.HK

4.27

2

-20

-2

30

360

Agricultural Bank of China LTD.

CEFL

16.7

2

-30

0

30

360

UBS Etracs Monthly Closed End ETN

UHN

17.79

2

-22

-2

30

360

Heating Oil ETF

NSM

18.45

2

-30

0

30

360

Nationstar Mortgage

PLND

19.15

2

-30

-2

30

360

Poland ETF

CHIX

19.2

2

10

0

30

360

China Banks ETF

FANUY

25.11

2

-30

0

30

360

Fanuc A

1128.HK

28.2

2

16

0

30

360

WINN MACAW

APO

33.56

2

-20

-2

30

360

Apollo Global Management

GM

37.84

2

-30

0

30

360

General Motors

ARGT

37.92

2

-26

-2

30

360

Argentina ETF

ROBO

43.66

2

-30

0

30

360

Robotics, Automation ETF (NO)

TCEHY

58.17

2

12

0

30

360

TEN-CENT

YCS

67.54

2

-30

0

30

360

Short Japanese Yen

PALL

94.74

2

-30

0

30

360

Palladium ETF

BABA

190.55

2

12

0

30

360

Alibaba

AVGO

253.78

2

-30

0

30

360

Broadcom Lmtd.

GLEN.L

369.8

2

12

0

30

360

Glencore International

WATCH TO SHORT (27 issues)

15 Inverse issues: SHORTING THE SHORT is actually a bullish position -- so 12 WATCH TO SHORT issues)

SZK

14.247

4

24

2

-30

-360

Short Consumer Goods

AR

20.81

4

10

2

-30

-360

Antero Petroleum

TBF

23.47

4

30

0

-30

-360

20+ year TBonds Short

CHAD

29.28

4

28

2

-30

-360

China A Shares Bullish ETF

EPV

30.32

4

28

2

-30

-360

Short MSCI Europe ETF

WYDE

33.24

4

-30

0

-30

-360

Short N.Amer High-Yield Credit ETF

SCNY.L

35.555

4

-30

0

-30

-360

Short Chinese Yuan Long US Dollar ETF

ELD

39.27

4

30

0

-30

-360

Emerging Market Local Debt

REM

42.32

2

-30

0

30

360

NA REIT Mortgage Plus ETN

NLY

10.34

2

-30

0

30

360

Annaly Capital

FXA

78.48

4

30

0

-30

-360

Australian Dollar ETF

FXC

76.96

4

30

0

-30

-360

Canadian Dollar ETF

SMN

12.62

4

-12

0

-30

-360

Short Basic Materials

JJG

27.03

4

30

0

-30

-360

Grains ETF

FXS

115.11

4

30

0

-30

-360

SWEDISH KRONA ETF

SIJ

15.44

4

-22

0

-30

-360

Short Industrials ETF Daily

SKF

18.92

4

28

2

-30

-360

Short Financials ETF Daily

TWM

15.85

4

-12

0

-30

-360

Short Russell 2000 Index ETF Daily

EWV

25.465

4

-6

0

-30

-360

Short MSCI Japan ETF Daily

SDD

14.41

4

14

2

-30

-360

Short Small Cap Index ETF Daily

REW

12.87

4

-12

0

-30

-360

Short Technology ETW Daily

EUM

16.84

4

28

2

-30

-360

Short Emerging Markets

QID

10.64

4

-14

0

-30

-360

Short NASDAQ Index ETF

DXD

8.07

4

-14

0

-30

-360

Short Dow Industrial ETF

SDS

37.15

4

-12

0

-30

-360

* Ultra Short S&P 500 3x

FXE

118.39

4

30

0

-30

-360

Euro vs Dollar ETC

UDN

22.85

4

30

0

-30

-360

US DOLLAR INDEX BEARISH

FXB

134.53

4

30

0

-30

-360

British Pound ETF

FAVORITES IN THIS GROUP:

My favorite of all these WATCH STOCKS might be ROBO, which is only now beginning to qualify for trading since COUNT3 just now has enough data to calculate.

We want to include one chart that is a BUY in terms of COUNT1 SPIN and a NON-BUY in terms of both COUNT2 and COUNT3 -- in other words, we would not look at this stock at the moment.  Want to BUY T, ATT, better wait.

SUBSCRIBERS get a READERS' PORTFOLIO every night of stocks they are trading and/or following which gives them these readings (DAILY).  SAMPLE BELOW:

The COUNT1 SPIN 3 TRENDS SYSTEM makes our stock picking even more selective.  We exclude issues in LONG TRADES that are not also in intermediate- and long-term BULL TRENDS.

Let me know if you have questions about this.


MJC

READERS PORTFOLIO.

UNDER SEPARATE COVER.

We have added a new data-field to our RP.  COUNT2 30.  A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30.  A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30.  If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider.  A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE.  When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL.  We will demonstrate this more later.  Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG.  And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1.  We added Count1 (as data) back to our report.  You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself.  COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.

For fundamental CGTS descriptions:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm

MJC, CGTS

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1

TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2

SHORTSELL: COUNT1  SPIN =3

TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.

M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4

TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2

TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ntap, txn, ter, amat.