CGTS WEEKEND EXTRA: EVEN MORE REFINEMENTS

10 March 2017
MORE REFINEMENTS? We have a long-term TREND COUNT indicator that measures long-term strength. COUNT7. But it requires that issues have 2400 data points (trading days) to calculate; as a measure that calculates +2 for every positive day, it takes 1200 positive days to reach the COUNT MAX flat plateau of 2400. This is very difficult. In our 1000 issues, only one, MCD, Mc Donalds, is giving a 2400 COUNT7 reading. Still, this measure does give us a very good STRENGH reading.
But we wanted a more useful version of COUNT7. What if we cut our calculator down to 360 days instead: meet COUNT3. We ran it in our quote report and found out that 92% of our issues with COUNT3 +360 readings on Friday gained in price on Friday. Yes, Friday was a very good trading day. But 92%.
To be fair, we have to look at the SHORT SIDE also. Ok. Of all these issues we follow giving a -360 COUNT3 reading, 62% went down on Friday, lost ground in terms of price.
We quickly built TRADING SYSTEMS based on COUNT3 alone -- and they seem to be remarkably accurate (such as a SHORTSELL SIGNAL on SGG, Sugar, for Monday) -- we will talk about this some other time. We don't want to lose our focus.
Ok; what if we only invested LONG in issues giving a +360 COUNT3 reading. We have built-in safety valves already. We only invest LONG issues with PROP1 = -7 or above. What if we had more layers of safeguards? What if, for instance, we only entered a LONG trade if 1) PROP1 was long-term positive, COUNT3 was positive (+360) and COUNT2 was positive (+30) and COUNT1 SPIN, our TRADING INSTRUMENT, had just switched from BULL CORRECTION ("2" , a TRADING SELL reading) to 1, BUY?
A more complete picture shows the top STRENGTH issues with COUNT3, COUNT2 and COUNT1. You will notice that MCD is in a WATCH position. It is negative (2) COUNT1 SPIN condition (TRADING SELL) while COUNT2 and COUNT3 are in READY MODE. All we need is for MCD to BOTTOM (COUNT1 SPIN change from 2 to 1) and we will buy. COUNT1 can decline to -30 and can remain at -30 for an indeterminate time. MCD, UHN, NSRGY and IYR are in this WATCH condition.
We run a report to give us a list of names that meet our BUY, SHORTSELL, or WATCH criteria. First, we have some BUY SIGNALS: COUNT2=30, COUNT3=360 and COUNT1 SPIN has jus changed from 2 to 1. Our readers will recognize some of our COUNT1 SPIN signals from the last two days.
We have a couple of favorites from this list: TER, TXN, NTAP. One favorite? NTAP.
It looks good on the chart. Is this New Trading System accurate?
TRADING NTAP: Pretty good, if you can live with small gains.
TXN is even better.
Of course a long-term trade is to BUY AND HOLD until COUNT3 declines from 360. Yes. The nice thing about TRADING is that, when one follows the trading signals, one is OUT if and when SELLING hits suddenly. Also, if COUNT2 or COUNT3 deteriorate with selling, then the BUY SIGNAL is turned off until the market recovers again.
Our WATCH LIST is pretty significant. This list is sorted by COUNT7, strong to weak.
|
3/11/18
|
SYMBOL
|
CLOSE
|
COUNT1
|
COUNT1
|
COUNT1
|
COUNT2
|
COUNT3
|
ISSUE NAME
|
SPIN
|
DIFF
|
WATCH TO BUY (121 ISSUES)
|
MCD
|
157.24
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Mc Ddonalds Daily
|
LQD
|
116.09
|
2
|
30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Investment Grade Corporate Bonds (()
|
REZ
|
56.82
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
REsidential REstate CApped (NYSE:O)
|
MO
|
65.65
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Altria Group
|
UNH
|
225.43
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
United Healthcare Daily
|
JNJ
|
133.8
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Johnson and Johnson
|
IYR
|
75.49
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Real Estate ETF
|
^UTY
|
626.216
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Utility Index
|
VNQ
|
75.58
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
REIT Index ETF
|
UPS
|
110.38
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
United Parcel Service Daily
|
SBUX
|
58.46
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Starbucks Daily
|
CHKP
|
105.99
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Checkpoint Software
|
CMCSA
|
37.13
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Comcast
|
ADI
|
94.73
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Analog Devices
|
SNA
|
153.38
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
SNAP-ON INC
|
MMM
|
241.35
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
3-M Daily
|
PFE
|
36.77
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Phizer Drugs Daily
|
HD
|
182.16
|
2
|
-30
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Home Depot
|
BIP
|
41.27
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Brrokfield Infrastructure
|
CDNS
|
39.68
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Cadence Design Syst
|
WMT
|
88.72
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Walmart Daily
|
GOOG
|
1,160.04
|
2
|
14
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Alphabet Inc
|
PG
|
80.29
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Proctor and Gamble Daily
|
FDX
|
247.12
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Federal Express
|
PKI
|
79.22
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Perkin Elmer
|
ARE
|
125.98
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Alexandria REstate Equities
|
SYK
|
166.41
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Stryker Corp
|
CVX
|
117.22
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Chevron
|
XHB
|
42.04
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Homebuilders ETF
|
TTWO
|
116.61
|
2
|
-20
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Take Two
|
TWX
|
95.26
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Time Warner Daily
|
TLT
|
117.91
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
20-Year TBond
|
BLK
|
577.18
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
BLACKROCK
|
LBTYA
|
33.69
|
2
|
-18
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Liberty Global
|
^HGX
|
327.209
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
PhilaHousing Sector Index Daily
|
NFLX
|
331.44
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Netflix
|
FMC
|
83.55
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
FMC Corp
|
ITB
|
40.18
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
US Home Construction ETF (O)
|
TRP
|
43.8
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Trans-Canada Pipeline
|
^GDAXI
|
12,346.68
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
DAX German Index Daily
|
MIDD
|
131.27
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Middleby Corp
|
MET
|
47.84
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
MET LIFE INSURANCE
|
NVDA
|
245.33
|
2
|
20
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Navidia Daily
|
INTC
|
52.19
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Intel Daily
|
RDS-A
|
63.25
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Royal Dutch
|
SLG
|
99.61
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
SL Green Realty
|
POL
|
44.75
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
PolyOne Corp
|
WMB
|
28
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Williams Companies
|
MRK
|
55.14
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Merk Pharmaceuticals Daily
|
SP
|
37
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
SP Plus Corp
|
BEN
|
40.46
|
2
|
-30
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Ben Franklin
|
EEM
|
49.77
|
2
|
-28
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Emerging Markets ETF
|
MWA
|
11.48
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Mueller Water Products
|
VMC
|
121.2
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Vulcan Materials
|
COP
|
55.06
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Conoco Philips Daily
|
DHI
|
43.8
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
DR Horton Daily
|
XLE
|
68.43
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Energy Sector $
|
BIDU
|
263.56
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Baidu
|
MLM
|
209.18
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Martin Marietta
|
^XOI
|
1,307.39
|
2
|
-30
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Oil Stock Index
|
SAP
|
109.12
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
SAP
|
LNG
|
54.12
|
2
|
-28
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Cheniere Energy
|
APU
|
41.5
|
2
|
-30
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
AmeriGas Partners
|
CLH
|
52.92
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Clean Harbors
|
FXI
|
49.02
|
2
|
-28
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
China 25 Index ETF $
|
3988.HK
|
4.24
|
2
|
-20
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Bank of China
|
TOL
|
45.22
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Toll Brothers
|
AMGN
|
191.1
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Amgen
|
EOG
|
102.8
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
EOG Resources
|
GT
|
28.75
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Goodyear Tires
|
JBLU
|
22
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Jet Blue
|
TRN
|
33.74
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Trinity Industries
|
SNP
|
82.22
|
2
|
-28
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
China Petrol & Chemical Co
|
ISRG
|
440.46
|
2
|
10
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Intuitive Surgical
|
ROK
|
189.13
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Rockwell Automation Daily
|
STT
|
109.83
|
2
|
-30
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
State Street
|
MGM
|
36.79
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
MGM Mirage
|
XOM
|
74.56
|
2
|
-20
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Exxon Mobil Daily
|
CPF
|
29.42
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Central Pacific Financial Corp
|
PRU
|
110.3
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Prudential
|
AGNC
|
18.5
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
MREIT American Capital Agency Corp
|
CNQ
|
30.36
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Canadian Natural Resources (O)
|
AIG
|
56.57
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
American Intl Group Daily
|
OSK
|
81.25
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Oshkosh
|
PHM
|
30.04
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
PULTE GROUP HOUSING
|
IBM
|
159.31
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
IBM Daily
|
ETFC
|
57.24
|
2
|
10
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
E-Trade Financial Daily
|
VLO
|
94.32
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Valero Corp
|
BYD
|
35.4
|
2
|
-20
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Boyd Gaming
|
TRMB
|
39.45
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Trimball Navigation Systems
|
ANZ.AX
|
28.43
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Australia/New Zealand Banking
|
BBL
|
39.84
|
2
|
0
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
BHP Billiton
|
SSL
|
35.34
|
2
|
-30
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Sassol Ltd S Africa
|
3968.HK
|
34.55
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
China Merchants' Bank
|
HPQ
|
24.65
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Hewlett Packard Daily
|
^JPN
|
225.684
|
2
|
-28
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Japan Index
|
NAB.AX
|
30.29
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
National Bank of Australia
|
RBS
|
7.38
|
2
|
-28
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Royal Bank of Scotland Daily
|
FLIR
|
51.54
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Flir Systems
|
ARCC
|
15.9
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Ares Capital Corp
|
JEC
|
60.8
|
2
|
-24
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Jacobs Engineering Group
|
RIO
|
52.07
|
2
|
0
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Rio Tinto
|
BBVA
|
8.2
|
2
|
-28
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Banco Bilbao Argent SA
|
^N225
|
21,469.20
|
2
|
-30
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Nikei Japan Index
|
CAF
|
25.72
|
2
|
-28
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Morg Stanley China Shares
|
1398.HK
|
6.88
|
2
|
-10
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Ind and Commercial Bank of China
|
1288.HK
|
4.27
|
2
|
-20
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Agricultural Bank of China LTD.
|
CEFL
|
16.7
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
UBS Etracs Monthly Closed End ETN
|
UHN
|
17.79
|
2
|
-22
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Heating Oil ETF
|
NSM
|
18.45
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Nationstar Mortgage
|
PLND
|
19.15
|
2
|
-30
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Poland ETF
|
CHIX
|
19.2
|
2
|
10
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
China Banks ETF
|
FANUY
|
25.11
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Fanuc A
|
1128.HK
|
28.2
|
2
|
16
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
WINN MACAW
|
APO
|
33.56
|
2
|
-20
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Apollo Global Management
|
GM
|
37.84
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
General Motors
|
ARGT
|
37.92
|
2
|
-26
|
-2
|
30
|
360
|
Argentina ETF
|
ROBO
|
43.66
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Robotics, Automation ETF (NO)
|
TCEHY
|
58.17
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
TEN-CENT
|
YCS
|
67.54
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Short Japanese Yen
|
PALL
|
94.74
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Palladium ETF
|
BABA
|
190.55
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Alibaba
|
AVGO
|
253.78
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Broadcom Lmtd.
|
GLEN.L
|
369.8
|
2
|
12
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Glencore International
|
WATCH TO SHORT (27 issues)
15 Inverse issues: SHORTING THE SHORT is actually a bullish position -- so 12 WATCH TO SHORT issues)
|
SZK
|
14.247
|
4
|
24
|
2
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Consumer Goods
|
AR
|
20.81
|
4
|
10
|
2
|
-30
|
-360
|
Antero Petroleum
|
TBF
|
23.47
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
20+ year TBonds Short
|
CHAD
|
29.28
|
4
|
28
|
2
|
-30
|
-360
|
China A Shares Bullish ETF
|
EPV
|
30.32
|
4
|
28
|
2
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short MSCI Europe ETF
|
WYDE
|
33.24
|
4
|
-30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short N.Amer High-Yield Credit ETF
|
SCNY.L
|
35.555
|
4
|
-30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Chinese Yuan Long US Dollar ETF
|
ELD
|
39.27
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Emerging Market Local Debt
|
REM
|
42.32
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
NA REIT Mortgage Plus ETN
|
NLY
|
10.34
|
2
|
-30
|
0
|
30
|
360
|
Annaly Capital
|
FXA
|
78.48
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Australian Dollar ETF
|
FXC
|
76.96
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Canadian Dollar ETF
|
SMN
|
12.62
|
4
|
-12
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Basic Materials
|
JJG
|
27.03
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Grains ETF
|
FXS
|
115.11
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
SWEDISH KRONA ETF
|
SIJ
|
15.44
|
4
|
-22
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Industrials ETF Daily
|
SKF
|
18.92
|
4
|
28
|
2
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Financials ETF Daily
|
TWM
|
15.85
|
4
|
-12
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Russell 2000 Index ETF Daily
|
EWV
|
25.465
|
4
|
-6
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short MSCI Japan ETF Daily
|
SDD
|
14.41
|
4
|
14
|
2
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Small Cap Index ETF Daily
|
REW
|
12.87
|
4
|
-12
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Technology ETW Daily
|
EUM
|
16.84
|
4
|
28
|
2
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Emerging Markets
|
QID
|
10.64
|
4
|
-14
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short NASDAQ Index ETF
|
DXD
|
8.07
|
4
|
-14
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Short Dow Industrial ETF
|
SDS
|
37.15
|
4
|
-12
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
* Ultra Short S&P 500 3x
|
FXE
|
118.39
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
Euro vs Dollar ETC
|
UDN
|
22.85
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
US DOLLAR INDEX BEARISH
|
FXB
|
134.53
|
4
|
30
|
0
|
-30
|
-360
|
British Pound ETF
FAVORITES IN THIS GROUP:
My favorite of all these WATCH STOCKS might be ROBO, which is only now beginning to qualify for trading since COUNT3 just now has enough data to calculate.
We want to include one chart that is a BUY in terms of COUNT1 SPIN and a NON-BUY in terms of both COUNT2 and COUNT3 -- in other words, we would not look at this stock at the moment. Want to BUY T, ATT, better wait.
SUBSCRIBERS get a READERS' PORTFOLIO every night of stocks they are trading and/or following which gives them these readings (DAILY). SAMPLE BELOW:
The COUNT1 SPIN 3 TRENDS SYSTEM makes our stock picking even more selective. We exclude issues in LONG TRADES that are not also in intermediate- and long-term BULL TRENDS.
Let me know if you have questions about this.
MJC
READERS PORTFOLIO.
UNDER SEPARATE COVER.
We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).
FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY.
For fundamental CGTS descriptions:
http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm
MJC, CGTS
We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.
LEGEND:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM
Essentially the trading mechanism is this:
COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM
BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1
TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2
SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3
TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4
Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.
M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM
BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4
TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row
SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2
TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row
Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ntap, txn, ter, amat.