CGTS WEEKEND EXTRA: EVEN MORE REFINEMENTS

10 March 2017

MORE REFINEMENTS? We have a long-term TREND COUNT indicator that measures long-term strength. COUNT7. But it requires that issues have 2400 data points (trading days) to calculate; as a measure that calculates +2 for every positive day, it takes 1200 positive days to reach the COUNT MAX flat plateau of 2400. This is very difficult. In our 1000 issues, only one, MCD, Mc Donalds, is giving a 2400 COUNT7 reading. Still, this measure does give us a very good STRENGH reading.

But we wanted a more useful version of COUNT7. What if we cut our calculator down to 360 days instead: meet COUNT3. We ran it in our quote report and found out that 92% of our issues with COUNT3 +360 readings on Friday gained in price on Friday. Yes, Friday was a very good trading day. But 92%.





To be fair, we have to look at the SHORT SIDE also. Ok. Of all these issues we follow giving a -360 COUNT3 reading, 62% went down on Friday, lost ground in terms of price.

We quickly built TRADING SYSTEMS based on COUNT3 alone -- and they seem to be remarkably accurate (such as a SHORTSELL SIGNAL on SGG, Sugar, for Monday) -- we will talk about this some other time. We don't want to lose our focus.

Ok; what if we only invested LONG in issues giving a +360 COUNT3 reading. We have built-in safety valves already. We only invest LONG issues with PROP1 = -7 or above. What if we had more layers of safeguards? What if, for instance, we only entered a LONG trade if 1) PROP1 was long-term positive, COUNT3 was positive (+360) and COUNT2 was positive (+30) and COUNT1 SPIN, our TRADING INSTRUMENT, had just switched from BULL CORRECTION ("2" , a TRADING SELL reading) to 1, BUY?

A more complete picture shows the top STRENGTH issues with COUNT3, COUNT2 and COUNT1. You will notice that MCD is in a WATCH position. It is negative (2) COUNT1 SPIN condition (TRADING SELL) while COUNT2 and COUNT3 are in READY MODE. All we need is for MCD to BOTTOM (COUNT1 SPIN change from 2 to 1) and we will buy. COUNT1 can decline to -30 and can remain at -30 for an indeterminate time. MCD, UHN, NSRGY and IYR are in this WATCH condition.

We run a report to give us a list of names that meet our BUY, SHORTSELL, or WATCH criteria. First, we have some BUY SIGNALS: COUNT2=30, COUNT3=360 and COUNT1 SPIN has jus changed from 2 to 1. Our readers will recognize some of our COUNT1 SPIN signals from the last two days.

We have a couple of favorites from this list: TER, TXN, NTAP. One favorite? NTAP.

It looks good on the chart. Is this New Trading System accurate?

TRADING NTAP: Pretty good, if you can live with small gains.

TXN is even better.

Of course a long-term trade is to BUY AND HOLD until COUNT3 declines from 360. Yes. The nice thing about TRADING is that, when one follows the trading signals, one is OUT if and when SELLING hits suddenly. Also, if COUNT2 or COUNT3 deteriorate with selling, then the BUY SIGNAL is turned off until the market recovers again.

Our WATCH LIST is pretty significant. This list is sorted by COUNT7, strong to weak.

3/11/18 SYMBOL CLOSE COUNT1 COUNT1 COUNT1 COUNT2 COUNT3 ISSUE NAME SPIN DIFF WATCH TO BUY (121 ISSUES) MCD 157.24 2 -26 -2 30 360 Mc Ddonalds Daily LQD 116.09 2 30 0 30 360 Investment Grade Corporate Bonds (() REZ 56.82 2 -30 0 30 360 REsidential REstate CApped (NYSE:O) MO 65.65 2 -30 0 30 360 Altria Group UNH 225.43 2 -26 -2 30 360 United Healthcare Daily JNJ 133.8 2 -30 0 30 360 Johnson and Johnson IYR 75.49 2 -30 0 30 360 Real Estate ETF ^UTY 626.216 2 -30 0 30 360 Utility Index VNQ 75.58 2 -30 0 30 360 REIT Index ETF UPS 110.38 2 -30 0 30 360 United Parcel Service Daily SBUX 58.46 2 -30 0 30 360 Starbucks Daily CHKP 105.99 2 -30 0 30 360 Checkpoint Software CMCSA 37.13 2 -30 0 30 360 Comcast ADI 94.73 2 -30 0 30 360 Analog Devices SNA 153.38 2 -30 0 30 360 SNAP-ON INC MMM 241.35 2 -26 -2 30 360 3-M Daily PFE 36.77 2 -26 -2 30 360 Phizer Drugs Daily HD 182.16 2 -30 -2 30 360 Home Depot BIP 41.27 2 -30 0 30 360 Brrokfield Infrastructure CDNS 39.68 2 -26 -2 30 360 Cadence Design Syst WMT 88.72 2 -26 -2 30 360 Walmart Daily GOOG 1,160.04 2 14 0 30 360 Alphabet Inc PG 80.29 2 -30 0 30 360 Proctor and Gamble Daily FDX 247.12 2 -30 0 30 360 Federal Express PKI 79.22 2 -26 -2 30 360 Perkin Elmer ARE 125.98 2 -30 0 30 360 Alexandria REstate Equities SYK 166.41 2 12 0 30 360 Stryker Corp CVX 117.22 2 -30 0 30 360 Chevron XHB 42.04 2 -30 0 30 360 Homebuilders ETF TTWO 116.61 2 -20 -2 30 360 Take Two TWX 95.26 2 -30 0 30 360 Time Warner Daily TLT 117.91 2 -30 0 30 360 20-Year TBond BLK 577.18 2 -30 0 30 360 BLACKROCK LBTYA 33.69 2 -18 -2 30 360 Liberty Global ^HGX 327.209 2 -30 0 30 360 PhilaHousing Sector Index Daily NFLX 331.44 2 12 0 30 360 Netflix FMC 83.55 2 -30 0 30 360 FMC Corp ITB 40.18 2 -30 0 30 360 US Home Construction ETF (O) TRP 43.8 2 -30 0 30 360 Trans-Canada Pipeline ^GDAXI 12,346.68 2 -30 0 30 360 DAX German Index Daily MIDD 131.27 2 -30 0 30 360 Middleby Corp MET 47.84 2 -30 0 30 360 MET LIFE INSURANCE NVDA 245.33 2 20 0 30 360 Navidia Daily INTC 52.19 2 12 0 30 360 Intel Daily RDS-A 63.25 2 -26 -2 30 360 Royal Dutch SLG 99.61 2 -30 0 30 360 SL Green Realty POL 44.75 2 -30 0 30 360 PolyOne Corp WMB 28 2 -30 0 30 360 Williams Companies MRK 55.14 2 -30 0 30 360 Merk Pharmaceuticals Daily SP 37 2 -30 0 30 360 SP Plus Corp BEN 40.46 2 -30 -2 30 360 Ben Franklin EEM 49.77 2 -28 -2 30 360 Emerging Markets ETF MWA 11.48 2 -30 0 30 360 Mueller Water Products VMC 121.2 2 -26 -2 30 360 Vulcan Materials COP 55.06 2 -30 0 30 360 Conoco Philips Daily DHI 43.8 2 -30 0 30 360 DR Horton Daily XLE 68.43 2 -30 0 30 360 Energy Sector $ BIDU 263.56 2 12 0 30 360 Baidu MLM 209.18 2 -26 -2 30 360 Martin Marietta ^XOI 1,307.39 2 -30 -2 30 360 Oil Stock Index SAP 109.12 2 -30 0 30 360 SAP LNG 54.12 2 -28 -2 30 360 Cheniere Energy APU 41.5 2 -30 -2 30 360 AmeriGas Partners CLH 52.92 2 -30 0 30 360 Clean Harbors FXI 49.02 2 -28 -2 30 360 China 25 Index ETF $ 3988.HK 4.24 2 -20 -2 30 360 Bank of China TOL 45.22 2 -30 0 30 360 Toll Brothers AMGN 191.1 2 -26 -2 30 360 Amgen EOG 102.8 2 -30 0 30 360 EOG Resources GT 28.75 2 -26 -2 30 360 Goodyear Tires JBLU 22 2 -30 0 30 360 Jet Blue TRN 33.74 2 -30 0 30 360 Trinity Industries SNP 82.22 2 -28 -2 30 360 China Petrol & Chemical Co ISRG 440.46 2 10 0 30 360 Intuitive Surgical ROK 189.13 2 -30 0 30 360 Rockwell Automation Daily STT 109.83 2 -30 -2 30 360 State Street MGM 36.79 2 -26 -2 30 360 MGM Mirage XOM 74.56 2 -20 -2 30 360 Exxon Mobil Daily CPF 29.42 2 -30 0 30 360 Central Pacific Financial Corp PRU 110.3 2 -26 -2 30 360 Prudential AGNC 18.5 2 -30 0 30 360 MREIT American Capital Agency Corp CNQ 30.36 2 -30 0 30 360 Canadian Natural Resources (O) AIG 56.57 2 -30 0 30 360 American Intl Group Daily OSK 81.25 2 -26 -2 30 360 Oshkosh PHM 30.04 2 -30 0 30 360 PULTE GROUP HOUSING IBM 159.31 2 -30 0 30 360 IBM Daily ETFC 57.24 2 10 0 30 360 E-Trade Financial Daily VLO 94.32 2 -30 0 30 360 Valero Corp BYD 35.4 2 -20 -2 30 360 Boyd Gaming TRMB 39.45 2 -30 0 30 360 Trimball Navigation Systems ANZ.AX 28.43 2 -30 0 30 360 Australia/New Zealand Banking BBL 39.84 2 0 -2 30 360 BHP Billiton SSL 35.34 2 -30 -2 30 360 Sassol Ltd S Africa 3968.HK 34.55 2 -26 -2 30 360 China Merchants' Bank HPQ 24.65 2 12 0 30 360 Hewlett Packard Daily ^JPN 225.684 2 -28 -2 30 360 Japan Index NAB.AX 30.29 2 -30 0 30 360 National Bank of Australia RBS 7.38 2 -28 -2 30 360 Royal Bank of Scotland Daily FLIR 51.54 2 -26 -2 30 360 Flir Systems ARCC 15.9 2 -30 0 30 360 Ares Capital Corp JEC 60.8 2 -24 -2 30 360 Jacobs Engineering Group RIO 52.07 2 0 -2 30 360 Rio Tinto BBVA 8.2 2 -28 -2 30 360 Banco Bilbao Argent SA ^N225 21,469.20 2 -30 -2 30 360 Nikei Japan Index CAF 25.72 2 -28 -2 30 360 Morg Stanley China Shares 1398.HK 6.88 2 -10 -2 30 360 Ind and Commercial Bank of China 1288.HK 4.27 2 -20 -2 30 360 Agricultural Bank of China LTD. CEFL 16.7 2 -30 0 30 360 UBS Etracs Monthly Closed End ETN UHN 17.79 2 -22 -2 30 360 Heating Oil ETF NSM 18.45 2 -30 0 30 360 Nationstar Mortgage PLND 19.15 2 -30 -2 30 360 Poland ETF CHIX 19.2 2 10 0 30 360 China Banks ETF FANUY 25.11 2 -30 0 30 360 Fanuc A 1128.HK 28.2 2 16 0 30 360 WINN MACAW APO 33.56 2 -20 -2 30 360 Apollo Global Management GM 37.84 2 -30 0 30 360 General Motors ARGT 37.92 2 -26 -2 30 360 Argentina ETF ROBO 43.66 2 -30 0 30 360 Robotics, Automation ETF (NO) TCEHY 58.17 2 12 0 30 360 TEN-CENT YCS 67.54 2 -30 0 30 360 Short Japanese Yen PALL 94.74 2 -30 0 30 360 Palladium ETF BABA 190.55 2 12 0 30 360 Alibaba AVGO 253.78 2 -30 0 30 360 Broadcom Lmtd. GLEN.L 369.8 2 12 0 30 360 Glencore International WATCH TO SHORT (27 issues) 15 Inverse issues: SHORTING THE SHORT is actually a bullish position -- so 12 WATCH TO SHORT issues) SZK 14.247 4 24 2 -30 -360 Short Consumer Goods AR 20.81 4 10 2 -30 -360 Antero Petroleum TBF 23.47 4 30 0 -30 -360 20+ year TBonds Short CHAD 29.28 4 28 2 -30 -360 China A Shares Bullish ETF EPV 30.32 4 28 2 -30 -360 Short MSCI Europe ETF WYDE 33.24 4 -30 0 -30 -360 Short N.Amer High-Yield Credit ETF SCNY.L 35.555 4 -30 0 -30 -360 Short Chinese Yuan Long US Dollar ETF ELD 39.27 4 30 0 -30 -360 Emerging Market Local Debt REM 42.32 2 -30 0 30 360 NA REIT Mortgage Plus ETN NLY 10.34 2 -30 0 30 360 Annaly Capital FXA 78.48 4 30 0 -30 -360 Australian Dollar ETF FXC 76.96 4 30 0 -30 -360 Canadian Dollar ETF SMN 12.62 4 -12 0 -30 -360 Short Basic Materials JJG 27.03 4 30 0 -30 -360 Grains ETF FXS 115.11 4 30 0 -30 -360 SWEDISH KRONA ETF SIJ 15.44 4 -22 0 -30 -360 Short Industrials ETF Daily SKF 18.92 4 28 2 -30 -360 Short Financials ETF Daily TWM 15.85 4 -12 0 -30 -360 Short Russell 2000 Index ETF Daily EWV 25.465 4 -6 0 -30 -360 Short MSCI Japan ETF Daily SDD 14.41 4 14 2 -30 -360 Short Small Cap Index ETF Daily REW 12.87 4 -12 0 -30 -360 Short Technology ETW Daily EUM 16.84 4 28 2 -30 -360 Short Emerging Markets QID 10.64 4 -14 0 -30 -360 Short NASDAQ Index ETF DXD 8.07 4 -14 0 -30 -360 Short Dow Industrial ETF SDS 37.15 4 -12 0 -30 -360 * Ultra Short S&P 500 3x FXE 118.39 4 30 0 -30 -360 Euro vs Dollar ETC UDN 22.85 4 30 0 -30 -360 US DOLLAR INDEX BEARISH FXB 134.53 4 30 0 -30 -360 British Pound ETF

FAVORITES IN THIS GROUP:

My favorite of all these WATCH STOCKS might be ROBO, which is only now beginning to qualify for trading since COUNT3 just now has enough data to calculate.

We want to include one chart that is a BUY in terms of COUNT1 SPIN and a NON-BUY in terms of both COUNT2 and COUNT3 -- in other words, we would not look at this stock at the moment. Want to BUY T, ATT, better wait.

The COUNT1 SPIN 3 TRENDS SYSTEM makes our stock picking even more selective. We exclude issues in LONG TRADES that are not also in intermediate- and long-term BULL TRENDS.

Let me know if you have questions about this.







MJC

We have added a new data-field to our RP. COUNT2 30. A rally in C2 carries the C2 COUNT to 30. A selloff carries C2 COUNT to -30. If you see a stock that is Long-term LONG with a C2 COUNT -30, this is one to consider. A stock that is Long-Term SHORT and has a C2COUNT of 30 is a SHORTSELL CANDIDATE. When a LONG Trade breaks down from 30, this is a possible SELL SIGNAL; when a SHORT Trade breaks up from -30, this is a possible COVER SIGNAL. We will demonstrate this more later. Also, a C1 move between 4 and ZERO is bearish, but it signals a furious struggle between Buyers and Sellers that often precedes a reversal from SHORT to LONG. And, a Bullish C1 move from ZERO to 1 seems to be less powerful than a move from Zero to 2 and then back to 1. We added Count1 (as data) back to our report. You can work with COUNT1 and COUNT2 30 COUNT by yourself. COUNT1 also tells you in PROP1 is bullish (COUNT1 1 or 2) or bearish (COUNT1 3 or 4).

We have refined our system to a simple system of SPINS.

LEGEND:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM AND M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

Essentially the trading mechanism is this:

COUNT1 SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: COUNT1 SPIN = 1

TRADING SELL/HOLD: COUNT1 SPIN =2

SHORTSELL: COUNT1 SPIN =3

TRADING COVER/HOLD SHORT: COUNT1 SPIN = 4

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when Count1 Spin is 1 or 2 and Sell/Shortsell when Count1 Spin is 3 or 4.

M2F ALT SPIN SYSTEM

BUY: M2F ALT SPIN = 4

TRADING SELL/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

SHORTSELL:M2 F ALT SPIN = 2

TRADING COVER/HOLD: M2F ALT SPIN = 6 two days in a row

Long-Term Traders will Buy/Cover when M2F ALT SPIN is 4 and Sell/Shortsell when M2F ALT is 2.