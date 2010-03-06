JOB LOSS: IS THIS A RECESSION OR A DEPRESSION? IS THE 'RECESSION OVER'?

IS THIS A RECESSION OR A DEPRESSION? Looking at the chart of job losses during recessions since 1974, one might understandably conclude that this is a depression, not a recession.



Our friends at Clusterstock have run the following (scary) chart showing just how deep the job loss has run so far in this 'deep-recession'. (A depression is a series of deep-recession lasting about 18 years, punctuated by shallow recoveries funded by government infusions of capital, resulting in increasing government deficits.)







Where is the job-creation going to come from? From 1983, job-creation came from growth in the financial sector (morgage, banking, insurance), construction, real estate, and health-care. This is why the government is desperate to re-start the housing bubble, since they don't know how to create jobs in any other way.



The chart below shows the change in Real Earnings in the last 25 years, financial sector opposed to everyone else.







A historical view of the rise of wages in the financial sector shows pretty clearly the connection between Financial Sector greed and Economic Depressions.







The housing bubble's popping has left three of the four top earnings sectors topping and declining. Only heathcare still has buoyancy. Health-care is a bubble also, that will start to shrink once deflation puts a pin into health-care overpricing.







The next chart shows pretty clearly what Allan Greenspan did wrong. When the Business Cycle ended its expansion in 2001, and the Nasdaq crashed, Greenspan should have let the economy contract. Housing prices rise with the expansion of the business cycle, and decline with the contraction of the business cycle. Greenspan's flooding the market with 'free' money perverted this cycle. We had a spike in housing prices when we should have had a decline. Now we are paying for it with all kinds of negative, unintended consequences, including insolvencies, bankruptcies, and defaults, personal, corporate, and (perhaps) sovereign governmental as well.



















My God, what have we done to ourselves!







MJC

CGTS ©

















Disclosure: Author owns no issues mentioned in this post.