CGTS DAILY TRADING SIGNALS. For Tuesday, 21 September 2010. It is Autumn. Buy Signals: LXRX, FXY, XES, QLTI, BKX, ETFC, KSU, XME, DRYS; Shortsell Signals: TNP, IGT.
Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Long/Short Equity, Special Situations, Currencies
Contributor Since 2009
Michael J. Clark was born and raised in Sinclair, Wyoming. He is a poet, novelist, artist, historian, and market analyst. He began investing in 1985. He read ˜The Technical Analysis of Stock Trends" by Edwards and Magee and was hooked. From 1985-1987 he made astonishing gains in the stock market; and then stocks collapsed in 1987. Since then he has been attempting to 'solve the stock market', with many failures and some successes. The system he developed, called CGTS, Clark's Gate Timining System, is algorithm-based. What this fancy word means is that he proposes a series of necessary steps based on technical analysis propositions, which, when met, trigger trading signals. His four main trading systems are up a combined 31% for 2015. From his website: INVESTMENT PHILOSOPHY Now that QE is supposedly ending, markets are already becoming more tradable, with opportunities to make money on both long and short trades at the same time. QE tended to make all boats rise, except precious metals. This made it more difficult to play the short side of the markets. Now, both sides seem to be more accessible to successful trades. This will also be more of a challenge for investors. The FED will have to eventually abandon the markets to their own destinies, and stop spending trillions to protect investors AND corporations from their mistakes. As this begins to happen (I am not sure it has happened yet), informed advice will become even more necessary for investors. Rules of Investment Rule #1: Never go against the trend. The majority is often wrong; but the minority is often wrong also. The sticky issue with this advice is at transition points, at which a Bull Market turns into a Bear Market or vice-versa. Big Money often anticipates and/or causes this transition. So pay attention to what Big Money is really doing, not what they say they are doing. Rule #2: You don’t need a broker who makes his living off of your money. Most brokerage firms buy a position in a stock quietly and slowly. When the stock has appreciated significantly they add the stock to their buy recommendations. Then they begin selling their position while they are encouraging their clients to buy the stock. Most firms never issue sell recommendations. If they do, beware: they are probably trying to buy your stock after a huge sell-off. Rule #3: Watch your own emotions because they are often signaling something. When fear turns to greed and visions of unlimited wealth, we are probably near a top in a trade and we should get ready to sell. When hope and denial turn to fear and visions of an unlimited loss, we are probably approaching a bottom in a trade. (See Rule #1 however.) Rule #4: Trade with a system to complement your gut reactions. Follow the system no matter what, even if it means taking a loss. Don’t get lazy with your money and sink into denial. Use a system to help you refrain from 'playing a hunch'. Rule #5: HEDGE YOUR PORTFOLIO AGAINST LOSSES. How does one do this? By having a balanced portfolio of long and short positions. But have a system that signals both long and short positions, and keep your portfolio balanced around 50% long and 50% short. This may seem to contradict Rule #1. It does not. When something is in a long trend, something else is in a short trend. Find what is long and what is short. If stocks are long, gold or oil may be short. Use ETFs and options to help establish this portfolio balance. Our system gives trading signals every day for both long and short positions. More information on CGTS is available at: http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS142.htm His fine arts portfolio can be found at the following address: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/MJC2.htm His writing portfolio can be found at: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/MJCwriting.htm Those interested in his book "Turn Out the Lights", a description of the metaphysical causes of the 2008 financial meltdown, can access the draft at: http://www.hoalantrangallery.com/Turnoutlights.htm Michael Clark has retired after working 30 years in academia, relocated to Hanoi, Vietnam for six years, and has returned to America in 2014.
CGTS: THE NEW SCIENCE OF INVESTING
CGTS: THE NEW SCIENCE OF INVESTING
CLARK'S GATE TIMING SYSTEM
FOR: 21 September 2010, Tuesday - Autumn Equinox
CGTS VIEW, MARKET MOMENTUM -- AND NEW TRADES
Have to not be impressed by the continued rally. 0% interest rates are SUPPOSED to make the markets rally -- and markets are responding now with a bit of gusto.
Trading momentum (our indicator below) jumped from 40% to 49% Bullish. 80% and above are overbought readings.
89% of the issues I follow are trading in the Bullish Zone as opposed to the Bearish Zone.
This rally clearly has some more life in it.
We're watching the "F" and "G" Momentum Criteria below. When "F" (especially) begins to deteriorate, we'll be at the end of the rally. So far, 83% Bullish, which is quite positive for the markets at the moment.
I can't believe the stories I read today that markets are 'on pins and needles, awaiting action by the Fed'. What is this all about? Is the Fed going to start raising rates? What are the chances of that? The Fed has been DESPERATE to INFLATE for many months now. Are they suddenly going to get religion?
CGTS PORTFOLIO
We haven't shown our CGTS Portfolio for some time. This shows the 9-10 Trading Systems we are working with, and how they have performed since 6/19/10. ST = Short-Term Trading Systems (3 such systems). The other trading systems are more intermediate- and long-term. We invest $10,000 per trade.
We have new trades for today. See some charts below. TNP is giving a shortsell signal. TNP is Tsakos Energy Navigation -- it has been a short trade since May 2009 and continues to be so. LXRX is Lexicon Pharmaceutical -- and it is giving a buy signal in two of our trading system.
INDEX PICTURES
DJIA, Dow Jones Industrials: taking out old resistance. This is a positive. We'll begin to worry when M5 Average (black line, Top Pane) crosses M5 Momentum (brown line, Top Pane) and turns down. Still some room to run.
GSPC, S&P 500 Index: we said yesterday that the M5 Momentum Indicator (brown line, Top Pane) was bending back up, a very positive sign. Well, it did bend back up; and now GSPC is taking our resistance, establishing a new high. Still more room on the upside.
N225, Nikkei, Japan Index. Not much follow-up buying in Japan today. There is still room on the upside. But note how M5 Average (black line, Top Pane) is meeting M5 Momentum (brown line, Top Pane). This generally makes it harder for prices to climb -- indicating an impasse is being reached. Overhead resistance is waiting for the Nikkei.
XCI, Computer Index: Has been a bit of a laggard, but is now trying to catch up. Note the large gap between M5 Momentum Indicator (brown line) and M5 Average (black line) in the Top Pane. This suggests more buying is possible, and even likely.
VIX, CBOE Volatility Index. Keep an eye on the VIX. When it bottoms, stocks usually tank. And the VIX is trying to bottom. Note how the M5/M5 Average Differential (Bottom Pane, black line) is turning up. If it goes through zero, we could be ready for selling again.
TRADING SIGNALS
A lot of sell signals today, and many bank stocks seems to be running out of gas.
BKX, Bank Index. Yesterday we were selling all the banks -- we have anotehr bank to see today (see below). Today we're covering a short-sell positon in the Banking Index and going long. This may be a short trade, as M5 is already in the overbought region -- although it is ready to tick up again. M4 Sum Plus is in positive positive also (Middle Pane, black line).
CSUN, China Sunergy. M5/M5 Average Differential (Bottom Pane, black line), is turning down pretty hard. Take profits.
DRYS, Dry Ships: looks like it's ready to rally. Look at M5 Momentum (brown line, Top Pane) coiling in a bottom, and getting ready to reach up.
ETFC, E-Trade Financial. Buy Signal. Trading System M2F Diff ASP 2+.
IES.DE, Intesa San Paolo: M4 Spike Trading System: sell, take profits.
LXRX, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. M2F ALT M4 2 trading system. Buy Signal. A lot of negative seniment but not much selling, in fact, since early August.
QLTI, QLT Inc. M2F Diff ASP 2+ Trading System: buy signal. Don't expect this signal to last long. M5 Average (black line, Top Pane) is overbought and declining -- BUT stock has already given up a good amount of ground. This system is apprently predicting an oversold rally here.
STD, Banco Santander, Spain. M4 Spike System: sell, take profits.
XES, Spider Oil and Gas Equipment ETF. M2F Diff ASP 2+ System. When one looks at first at this chart, the impression is that XES is nearing a top. But M5 3 Momentum (brown line, TOP PANE) looks to be preparing to bolt upward again.
More information on the CGTS systems can be found at:
MICHAEL J CLARK
Disclosure: No positions to disclose.
Disclosure: No positions to disclose.
Disclosure: No positions to disclose
FOR: 21 September 2010, Tuesday - Autumn Equinox
CGTS VIEW, MARKET MOMENTUM -- AND NEW TRADES
Have to not be impressed by the continued rally. 0% interest rates are SUPPOSED to make the markets rally -- and markets are responding now with a bit of gusto.
Trading momentum (our indicator below) jumped from 40% to 49% Bullish. 80% and above are overbought readings.
89% of the issues I follow are trading in the Bullish Zone as opposed to the Bearish Zone.
This rally clearly has some more life in it.
We're watching the "F" and "G" Momentum Criteria below. When "F" (especially) begins to deteriorate, we'll be at the end of the rally. So far, 83% Bullish, which is quite positive for the markets at the moment.
I can't believe the stories I read today that markets are 'on pins and needles, awaiting action by the Fed'. What is this all about? Is the Fed going to start raising rates? What are the chances of that? The Fed has been DESPERATE to INFLATE for many months now. Are they suddenly going to get religion?
CGTS PORTFOLIO
We haven't shown our CGTS Portfolio for some time. This shows the 9-10 Trading Systems we are working with, and how they have performed since 6/19/10. ST = Short-Term Trading Systems (3 such systems). The other trading systems are more intermediate- and long-term. We invest $10,000 per trade.
|
DAILY PORTFOLIO
|
Active
|
Active
|
% Gain
|
9/20/10
|
Profit
|
Trades
|
Cost
|
8.41%
|
M4 SPIKE *
|
ST
|
$37,843
|
45
|
450000
|
31.86%
|
M53 vs Avg Dif
|
$9,558
|
3
|
30000
|
4.27%
|
M2F ALT M4 2
|
ST
|
$2,134
|
5
|
50000
|
2.70%
|
M2F Diff Asp2+
|
$2,974
|
11
|
110000
|
0.21%
|
M5 3 Avg Diff New
|
ST
|
$64
|
3
|
30000
|
7.16%
|
M53Avg Sim New2
|
$7,155
|
10
|
100000
|
5.18%
|
M5 3 Avg +3
|
$4,144
|
8
|
80000
|
22.14%
|
M4 Spike LT
|
$11,070
|
5
|
50000
|
8.49%
|
M4 Spike LT 2
|
$37,372
|
44
|
440000
|
16.33%
|
M5 3 Test LT
|
$31,026
|
19
|
190000
|
6.15%
|
M5 3 ASP LT 2a
|
$55,333
|
90
|
900000
|
5.65%
|
M53 Visual New2
|
$4,518
|
8
|
80000
|
7.97%
|
M5/M5 What2?
|
$37,467
|
47
|
470000
|
40.21%
|
M4 ASP REV TR *
|
$16,085
|
4
|
40000
|
2.22%
|
CURRENCY
|
$8,197
|
37
|
370000
|
*subsumed into Spike
|
7.53%
|
Since 6/19/10
|
$215,406
|
286
|
$2,860,000
|
MON
|
20-Sep
|
PRICE
|
Short/Long
|
SHARES
|
SYSTEM
|
TNP
|
13.38
|
S
|
-747
|
Spike
|
LXRX
|
1.442
|
L
|
6935
|
M2F M42
|
LXRX
|
1.442
|
L
|
6935
|
M53avg diff new
|
FXY
|
115.4
|
L
|
87
|
M53avg diff new
|
AHCHY.PK
|
21.4
|
L
|
467
|
M53avg diff new
|
XES
|
28.9
|
L
|
346
|
M2F Diff Asp2
|
QLTI
|
6.24
|
L
|
1603
|
M2F Diff Asp2
|
BKX
|
47.9
|
L
|
209
|
M2F Diff Asp2
|
ETFC
|
14.36
|
L
|
696
|
M2F Diff Asp2
|
KSU
|
38.52
|
L
|
260
|
M2F Diff Asp2
|
XME
|
52.22
|
L
|
191
|
M2F Diff Asp2
|
DRYS
|
4.12
|
L
|
2427
|
M53Avg +3
|
IGT
|
15.25
|
S
|
-656
|
M53Avg +3
|
SLGLF.ob
|
0.005
|
S
|
-2000000
|
M53 ASP LT2
|
MARKET MOMENTUM
|
TUES
|
WED
|
THURS
|
FRI
|
MON
|
SUMMARY
|
14-Sep
|
15-Sep
|
16-Sep
|
17-Sep
|
20-Sep
|
GSPC - S&P 500 Index
|
1121.1
|
1125.07
|
1124.66
|
1125.59
|
1142.71
|
A. Trading Mom +
|
218
|
203
|
175
|
215
|
311
|
Trading Mom -
|
44
|
46
|
49
|
25
|
15
|
Bull %
|
49%
|
46%
|
40%
|
49%
|
70%
|
B. Mom Trend +
|
291
|
293
|
294
|
394
|
397
|
Mom Trend -
|
70
|
69
|
68
|
47
|
45
|
Bull %
|
66%
|
66%
|
67%
|
89%
|
90%
|
C. Advance/Decline +
|
243
|
225
|
194
|
237
|
340
|
Advance/Decline -
|
118
|
136
|
168
|
205
|
102
|
Bull %
|
55%
|
51%
|
44%
|
54%
|
77%
|
D. Long Trade
|
170
|
171
|
138
|
178
|
257
|
Short Trade
|
35
|
35
|
36
|
15
|
8
|
Bull %
|
38%
|
35%
|
35%
|
35%
|
35%
|
E. IT Trend +
|
241
|
251
|
253
|
342
|
345
|
IT Trend -
|
119
|
109
|
107
|
98
|
95
|
Bull %
|
55%
|
57%
|
57%
|
77%
|
78%
|
F. M5 3 M5 Avg Dif +
|
288
|
273
|
272
|
346
|
366
|
M5 3 M5 avg Dif -
|
73
|
88
|
89
|
95
|
75
|
Bull %
|
65%
|
62%
|
62%
|
78%
|
83%
|
G. M5 3/M5 Avg Diff Top
|
17
|
28
|
M5 3/M5 Avg Diff Bottom
|
5
|
6
|
Bull %
|
77%
|
82%
|
Avg of avgs
|
55%
|
53%
|
51%
|
64%
|
72%
|
A. "Trading Momentum" = M4 ASP +1 vs -1; +1 bullish and -1 bearish.
|
B. "Momentum Trend" = M4 ASP (+1 - 0) vs (0 - (-)1); in BUY ZONE or SELL ZONE.
|
C. "Advance/Decline" = M4 ASP tick up vs tick down = mosr recent move up or down;
|
D. "Long Trade/Short Trade" = M4 ASP +1/ Int-Trend positive vs M4 ASP -1/Int-Trend negative;
|
E. "IT TREND" = Int-Trend positive vs negative. Slowest to turn. Most important long-term measure.
|
F. "M5 3 vs M5 3 Average Differential" = Above zero bullish; below zero bearish. Perhaps best indicator for intermediate term moves.
|
G. 'M5 3 vs M5 3 Average Diffential' = Those registering above +100 (top) vs those registering below -100 (bottom).
INDEX PICTURES
DJIA, Dow Jones Industrials: taking out old resistance. This is a positive. We'll begin to worry when M5 Average (black line, Top Pane) crosses M5 Momentum (brown line, Top Pane) and turns down. Still some room to run.
GSPC, S&P 500 Index: we said yesterday that the M5 Momentum Indicator (brown line, Top Pane) was bending back up, a very positive sign. Well, it did bend back up; and now GSPC is taking our resistance, establishing a new high. Still more room on the upside.
N225, Nikkei, Japan Index. Not much follow-up buying in Japan today. There is still room on the upside. But note how M5 Average (black line, Top Pane) is meeting M5 Momentum (brown line, Top Pane). This generally makes it harder for prices to climb -- indicating an impasse is being reached. Overhead resistance is waiting for the Nikkei.
XCI, Computer Index: Has been a bit of a laggard, but is now trying to catch up. Note the large gap between M5 Momentum Indicator (brown line) and M5 Average (black line) in the Top Pane. This suggests more buying is possible, and even likely.
VIX, CBOE Volatility Index. Keep an eye on the VIX. When it bottoms, stocks usually tank. And the VIX is trying to bottom. Note how the M5/M5 Average Differential (Bottom Pane, black line) is turning up. If it goes through zero, we could be ready for selling again.
TRADING SIGNALS
A lot of sell signals today, and many bank stocks seems to be running out of gas.
BKX, Bank Index. Yesterday we were selling all the banks -- we have anotehr bank to see today (see below). Today we're covering a short-sell positon in the Banking Index and going long. This may be a short trade, as M5 is already in the overbought region -- although it is ready to tick up again. M4 Sum Plus is in positive positive also (Middle Pane, black line).
CSUN, China Sunergy. M5/M5 Average Differential (Bottom Pane, black line), is turning down pretty hard. Take profits.
DRYS, Dry Ships: looks like it's ready to rally. Look at M5 Momentum (brown line, Top Pane) coiling in a bottom, and getting ready to reach up.
ETFC, E-Trade Financial. Buy Signal. Trading System M2F Diff ASP 2+.
IES.DE, Intesa San Paolo: M4 Spike Trading System: sell, take profits.
LXRX, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. M2F ALT M4 2 trading system. Buy Signal. A lot of negative seniment but not much selling, in fact, since early August.
QLTI, QLT Inc. M2F Diff ASP 2+ Trading System: buy signal. Don't expect this signal to last long. M5 Average (black line, Top Pane) is overbought and declining -- BUT stock has already given up a good amount of ground. This system is apprently predicting an oversold rally here.
STD, Banco Santander, Spain. M4 Spike System: sell, take profits.
XES, Spider Oil and Gas Equipment ETF. M2F Diff ASP 2+ System. When one looks at first at this chart, the impression is that XES is nearing a top. But M5 3 Momentum (brown line, TOP PANE) looks to be preparing to bolt upward again.
More information on the CGTS systems can be found at:
http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS09.htm
MICHAEL J CLARK
Clark's Gate Timing System
Hanoi, Vietnam
84 4 221 92210
Disclosure: No positions to disclose.
Disclosure: No positions to disclose.
Disclosure: No positions to disclose