CGTS TRADING SIGNALS SLIDE SHOW: FOR THURSDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2010. Australian Dollar, Euro giving sell signals; US Dollar covers against Chinese Yuan

DAILY PORTFOLIO Active Active % Gain 9/24/10 Profit Trades Cost 10.81% M4 SPIKE ST $41,083 38 380000 49.33% M53 vs Avg Dif $14,799 3 30000 7.49% M2F ALT M4 2 ST $2,248 3 30000 1.62% M2F Diff Asp2+ $3,728 23 230000 0.77% M2F Diff Asp2+LT $154 2 20000 0.44% M5 3 Avg Diff New ST $265 6 60000 4.47% M53Avg Sim New2 $4,021 9 90000 3.52% M5 3 Avg +3 $3,521 10 100000 13.35% M4 Spike LT $9,344 7 70000 8.46% M4 Spike LT 2 $75,333 89 890000 19.02% M5 3 Test LT •

$34,245 18 180000 6.18% M5 3 ASP LT 2a $59,908 97 970000 5.24% M53 Visual New2 • $5,242 10 100000 9.16% M5/M5 What2? • $40,300 44 440000 149.74% M4 ASP REV TR * $14,974 1 10000 3.36% CURRENCY $11,435 34 340000 *subsumed into Spike above 7.91% Since 6/19/10 $258,742 $327 $3,270,000



TODAY'S NEW TRADES



WED NEW OPEN POSITIONS 29-Sep Issue Trading System Close Position XRU SPIKE 32.5 Short SLGLF.OB M5 3 vs Avg Diff 0.0072 Long SLGLF.OB M5 3 vs Avg Diff 2 Long JOSB M5 3 ASP Simple + 43.45 Long NVMI M5 3 ASP Simple + 6.18 Long SLGLF.OB M5 3 Avg DIFF ASP 0.0072 Long



AAPL, Apple Computer. Different systems have been telling us all week that it's time to take profits on Apple.







CDE, Coeur D'Alene Silver Miner. This same long-term trading indicator (M5 3 ASP ALT LT 2) sold HUI and XAU yesterday -- now CDE. I'm still positive on gold. As long as Ben B is in power, gold will do remarkably well, unless he convinces the administration to make it illegal for Americans to own gold, so that we'll all be forced to put money into stocks and houses -- that is what the 0% interest rates are about: forcing us to NOT SAVE and to put our money in risky assets, to bail out those who made bad investments in housing and in stocks. The Fed's message is that stocks were a bad investment -- and they are doing everything they can to fix this situation. Making gold illegal to own seems like a logical next step -- and then negative interest rates, where people have to PAY THE BANKS to keep a savings account with them.







DNDN, Dendreon Corp. Time to take profits? We think so. If DNDN rolls over here then the productive chart pattern it has been building will be in jeopardy, as is true for many stocks in the market.







EMC Corp. All of our trading systems seem pretty intent on getting out of Apple and EMC here.







JOSB, JOS A Bank Clothiers. Our intermediate-term trading system M53 ASP Simple + sees this as a buy.







NVMI, Nova Measuring Instruments: the shortsale signal wasn't very productive and has broken down. M5 3 ASP Simple + Trading System: buy.







COMMODITY CORNER



A lot of action in the currencies: the Australian Dollar and the Euro are giving sell signals. USDollar covers against the Chinese Yuan.





AUDCAD, Australian Dollar/Canadian Dollare: sell, take profits.







AUD/CNY, Australian Dollar/Chinese Yuan: sell, take profits.







AUD/USD, Australian Dollar/US Dollar: sell, take profits.







CNY/BRL, Chinese Yuan/Brazilian Real: shortsale.







EURARS, Euro/Argentine Peso: sell, take profits.







EURBRL, Euro/Brazilian Real: sell, take profits.







EURGBP, Euro/Great British Pound: sell, take profits.







EURRUB, Euro/Russian Ruble: sell, take profits.







RUBCHF, Russian Ruble/Swiss Franc: cover shortsale.







USDBRL, US Dollar/Brazilian Real: Shortsell.







USDCHF, US Dollar/Swiss Franc: Cover shortsale, take profits.







USDCNY, US Dollar/Chinese Yuan: cover shortsale, take profits.

































NEW OPEN TRADING SIGNALS FOR WEDNESDAY, 9/29/10.



TUESDAY NEW OPEN POSITIONS 28-Sep Issue Trading System Close Position CYB SPIKE 25.28 Short BWLD M5 VS AVG DIFF2 48.17 Long LODE.OB M5 VS AVG DIFF2 2 Long SSRI M5 VS AVG DIFF2 20.45 Long NXG M5 VS AVG DIFF2 3.41 Long CYB M2F ALT M4 2 25.28 short FXY M5 3 ASP ALT LT2 117.9 long

The big news is that Anglo-Irish bank's bailout pricetag is set at 34 billion Euros, which is 8 times the original estimate. It's anyone's guess if this is the final price, or if the bank is a bottomless pit, and will continue needing more public money to solve its insolvency problems. 8 times the original estimate -- and who is to say that this latest 'estimate' -- isn't that what it still is? -- will be any more accurate than the last ones?Spain's debt was downgraded again by Moody's.Europeans are demonstrating against 'unfair government' -- coddling of banks and austerity measures for working poor, in other words.China and America (and Japan) continued to exchange warning words about currency manipulation and attempts to manipulate currency manipulation.Why are stocks going up, considering the suddenly (again) dire picture in global matters? Audit the Fed and we should know more about this.Stocks have lost upward momentum and should start declining. The GSPC is rolling over as we speak -- Europe is leading the parade lower. Asian stocks are fairly stubbornly trying to hold on to gains, although Japan's Nikkei lost 2% today, mostly on fears about European debt congestion.NDX, Nasdaq Index: M2F ALT M4 2 Trading Ssytem is giving a sell signal here.QQQQ, Surrogate for the NDX, is also giving a sell signal, as one would hope it would (follow its 'parent' like a good shadow).VIX, CRB Volaltility Index, the anti-stock index: M5 Trade Test LT is giving a short-cover signal today. Get read for the inverse move: up for VIX; down for stocks.We haven't shown our CGTS Portfolio for some time. This shows the 9-10 Trading Systems we are working with, and how they have performed since 6/19/10. ST = Short-Term Trading Systems (3 such systems). The other trading systems are more intermediate- and long-term. We invest $10,000 per trade. We will update this once a week.More information on the CGTS systems can be found at:

http://home.mindspring.com/~mclark7/CGTS09.htm

