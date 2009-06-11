overtaken by events

California is going to explode. The budget crisis, unemployment, all of that is going to the last of your average Californian's worries before the summer's out. Probably the last of many of our worries, as what begins in California will inevitably spread to many of our doorsteps. Getting to that point though, that requires a little bit of explaining.



In one of the opening scenes of the coming-of-age cinematic classic Dazed and Confused, a history teacher yells after her class that over the summer during the Fourth of July weekend, they shouldn't forget "what you're celebrating, and that's the fact a bunch of slave-owning, aristocratic, rich white males didn't want to pay their taxes."



There's a lot of truth to that sentiment, although it's not something anyone studies much in high school - where we focus on the social and philosophical elements of the American Revolution and, for the most part, ignore its underlying economic element. But if those rich white men had been taxed more fairly, the Revolution might never have occurred. Something you're reminded of every time you see the cheeky slogan on a DC license plate.



American classrooms condition us only to think of the Revolution as the triumph of Freedom, Virtue, and Truth over the evil rule of a tyrannical and monarchical Empire. But if the colonists had been economically well-off, would any revolution have come to be?



Rich, happily employed people have never staged any sort of rebellion at any point in history.



A more historically sound argument that economics played a crucial role in the American Revolution was captured by Benjamin Franklin, who noticed upon returning to the Colonies from England that a real estate bubble had been in the process of inflating



It popped, and revolution ensued.



The Civil War is a more traditional event to examine through an economic lens. No one would argue that the economies of monopolies, embargoes, and slavery didn't play a role in the South's choice to secede. Exactly what role it played is nebulous, but certainly without economic conflict the Civil War would not have occurred how and when it did.



Similarly, the French Revolution famously happened when the price of bread was at its peak. It seems there was a tipping point of food inflation which helped provoke the common Frenchmen to rise up, along with other mitigating factors. But arguably, the French Revolution was as much about the price of bread as it was the Rights of Man.



Every single revolution or great social upheaval throughout history has had a strong economic element to it. China's Communist Revolution, both of Russia's modern revolutions, even the Iranian Revolution received a heavy impetus from economic discontent.



So it seems a little odd that with America going through an economic upheaval that just about everyone agrees will be at least on par with the Great Depression, that the only historical metrics it seems anyone is using to judge the impact of what's happening around us are those provided by Zimbabwe and Wiemar Germany.



Other than the specter of inflation, our America shares next to nothing with either of those countries in terms of culture or national story. Besides the fact neither of their currencies were the linchpin of the international financial system, socially and historically there's basically no parallel to be found.



Within the intelligence community there's a phrase that's used whenever a report that's still being written is made obsolete by new occurrences. Whether you're writing analysis about political tension, economic upheaval, or the location of a high-value target, oftentimes something will happen to make your report moot.



Say you're writing a lengthy in-depth report about a high-value target, and the suddenly he gets whacked by a rival. Well fuck, that might be two weeks of work out the window. And on top of your report you'd probably write "OBE" - or "overtaken by events."



Economic analysts, like all analysts, tend to get an odd sort of tunnel vision. There are dozens and dozens of websites run by incredibly talented and deeply insightful individuals dedicated to predicting what's going to happen three, six, even two-dozen months down the road. When a recovery is going to happen, how close we are to a housing bottom, whether or not the value or precious metals will spike, convincing arguments about either inflation or deflation occurring.



Some of them bring in wry humor and mind-bending technical jargon, others offer unique and informed analysis but skew it with bombast.

However what economic analysts, as a species, tend to forget is that economies function within a society that is made up of humans who are organized into social groups. Some analysts give broad warnings about unrest, dissent, or disturbances - but none of them go beyond those vague generalizations. ... They'll throw a post up about "thing may get ugly, people are going to start getting pissed pretty soon" and then go back to talking about the VIX, Treasury spreads, and percentage points like the system will continue deteriorating indefinitely in a contained environment.



Not to say that there isn't a ton of superb advice to be found, and that the network of websites and blogs isn't much more informative than what you'll get from any mainstream media source.



Only that economic models can only extend so far before the societies they anchor themselves in snap. And America is quickly, inevitably, reaching that point. Because, once again, a particular sort of violence is beginning to stir and awaken within our borders.



Providing the awful yin to that sinister yang was the shooting up of an Arkansas military recruiting center, and then the successful executing of an FBI sting against four black ex-cons who had all converted to radical Islam while in prison. They were busted planting what they thought was C-4 in front of a Jewish synagogue and had what they thought was an air-to-ground missile in their possession which that were going to use to shoot down a National Guard plane.



What distinguishes those two groups events from each other is that the former two individuals were both oriented with white supremacist ideology and had no intention of escaping after their attacks, while the latter were radicalized American Muslims who weren't actually intending to get caught.



So which was the greater threat?



It is impossible to draw a direct causal line between recent outbreak of terrorist violence and the deteriorating economic conditions. Everything that's happened could be brushed off as coincidence, because there's simply no way to reliably measure exactly how much economic distress it takes to set any one individual off.It started a few months ago, with a rash of horrifying murder-suicides in quiet suburban American communities. Men killing off their families and then taking their own lives, all of them apparently driven to and then past the brink by economic distress.In your gut, you probably feel like something isn't right. Unless you happen to be loaded and are only friends with other rich people, odds are you know at least one person who seems more desperate than you ever remember them.And desperate individuals, those who feel like they have nothing to lose and nothing left to live for and no way out, often take drastic action. Economics aren't the only factor, but rich succesful people tend not to go on shooting rampages. Mix enough desperate individuals into any society, and a few of them will inevitably go off.This afternoon, there was a shooting at the Holocaust Museum by a white supremacist, who much like the Unabomber was trying to promote his ideology through violent action . In his case, economic factors almost certainly paid a direct role, as one of his friends noticed there'd been a distinct change after his Social Security was cut off . Then a few weeks ago there was the murder of George Tiller, whose shooter didn't really become a terrorist until he threatened that more was to come, that he was just the beginning.

The most potent form of terrorist violence to beset the West in the modern era is Political Terrorism, classically considered to be carried out by insurgent guerrillas and nationalist revolutionaries of all shades and stripes.

Political Terrorism follows a three-step chain-reaction that can only be catalyzed within a society laced with the proper concentration of conflicting social currents.

The first step is Symbolic Terror, dramatic violence, the more enrapturing and menacing the better. This leads to the second step, which will always occur if an act of Symbolic Terror is effective: capturing the media's attention. With the media enraptured and disseminating the fear created by seemingly indiscriminate violence throughout society, the third and final step of provoking the establishment to commit its own acts of violence begins. The third step's retribution marks the start of Political Terrorism.

It, in turn, both gives the terrorist group credit and marginalizes the retaliating authorities by pushing them off the moral high-ground that allows them to exercise violent means of coercion.

And it is this third step that is the most important point of the cycle of Political Terrorism. Triggering the ouroboros of vengeance is a political terrorist's real aim - all of the violence and death would be meaningless if he can't goad the established authority into striking back.

It is this retribution that validates the terrorist's ideology and makes others aware of his cause, and which truly weakens the authority.

Looking at American history, it's tough to argue that white supremacists are going to incite a widespread crackdown by the authorities. Waco is sometimes pointed to, but that was more of a cult than a white supremacy group. Arguing that radicalized black Muslims are going to be able to incite a crackdown, now that's a whole lot easier.

Because take your pick.

Authorities in America have shown a propensity for bringing too heavy a hand against both Muslims and blacks, so it's not much of a stretch to imagine that black Muslims will have a hard time inciting the authorities to bring violence against them.

Plus there's the fact that neither George Tiller's killer nor today's Holocaust shooter was trying to escape. They knew full well going into their attacks that they were going to be caught, and were content going down shooting. Not the case with either instance of violence by fundamentalist black Muslims. In the purest sense, George Tiller's murderer didn't really become a terrorist until a few days after the attack when he threatened that more violence against other abortion doctors was coming, and the Holocaust shooter didn't become one until hate messages and an anti-minority rant were found in his car.

The NYC cell had no intention of getting caught as they no idea their apparent terrorist liaison was really an FBI informant, and Abdulhakim Muhammad was only stopped after he was pulled over by the police, with all evidence pointing to the fact he was bent on continuing his spree. And the NYC cell wasn't stopped because the FBI took action, they only closed out their sting after the four terrorists finally decided it was time to get their hands on some C-4 and plant it at a local synagogues.

After over a year of interaction with the FBI informant, why did they choose the moment they did to finally act? Was it random? Or did it have something to do with deepening economic crisis, and the fact that the unemployment rate for African-American males is now almost twice the national average?

That's only the most obvious statistic - like every economic downturn, this one is hitting the poorest of us the hardest. The sub-prime meltdown has hit the poor, and disproportionately the black poor, much harder than any other segment of our population. The poor have little to no savings, their everyday existence is a tenuous balance between hope and necessity. And in America, especially within our cities, being black has an extremely high correlation with being poor.

"The poor know these facts of life. These facts become their lives."



California is going to explode. No state holds all of the necessary ingredients at the same high concentration as California.

First off, its economy is notoriously hosed, to the point that Arnold is threatening to eliminate welfare, cut pensions, and even close state parks. There might be other states whose economy is worse off in real terms, but it's hard to actually name one. Once heralded as a state that in terms of GDP was one of the world's top ten largest economies, California is swiftly closing in on bankruptcy and insolvency. Tax revenue is now down nearly 20% from last year, leading their Controller to state that California is just 50 days from a complete fiscal meltdown.