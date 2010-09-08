Accumulation Day

A round of accumulation for the major indexes goes well for our Bullish bias.







We have no reason to alter our position as the Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 all hold ground above their 50-day moving averages.



New Highs from top-rated Growth Stocks are further confirmation: APKT, ARMH, BAP, HMIN, NFLX, OPEN and PCLN.



These stocks, along with a new crop of potential breakout candidates, were listed in our report for subscribers. This Leadership is important to watch as an indicator for the potential of others.



The game is simple. We go with what we got, ignoring what "should be" or whatever emotion may strike us for the day.



Any indication of the Bear coming back, we get out. Let the winners run and cut the losers quick. Gain a dollar, lose a quarter.



