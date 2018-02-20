Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Interpark:Earnings Shock In 4Q17
Summary
The tour business narrowly missed expectations due to low seasonality in 4Q17.
The ENT division did well on favorable seasonality, and 1H18 will recognize ticket sales for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.
The book publication division, however, reported a massive loss, which was a major factor behind overall lackluster 4Q17 earnings.