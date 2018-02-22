Samsung Fire & Marine: Earnings Visibility Improves After Cost Recognition

Summary

4Q17 saw a net loss of KRW48bn, much lower than the consensus net income forecast of KRW38.1bn.

The 2018 DPS of KRW10,000 translates to a dividend propensity of 44.9% (+14.1%p YoY). This suggests a shift of management focus from the previous 3-3-3 strategy (which means a 33%.

The preemptive cost recognition and improving long-term loss ratio will likely lead to higher earnings YoY in 2018. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW345,000.