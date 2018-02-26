Hyundai Marine & Fire: Earnings Momentum To Remain Solid

4Q17 net income, at KRW66.8bn, was in line with the consensus, helped by a 1.6%p YoY improvement in the loss ratio and higher investment income (+8.1% YoY).

We expect the long-term risk loss ratio and AUM to continue to improve in 2018.

Earnings will likely remain on the upside track in 2018. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW53,000.