ING Life Insurance:Solid 4Q, Mounting Expectations For 2018

4Q17 saw net income of KRW66.7bn (+11.3% YoY ), which was lower than the consensus of KRW78.3bn.

ING’s growth strategy based on a high RBC ratio remains valid, considering the growth rate of its protection-type APE, which is higher than peers’.

We maintain BUY and adjust up our target price to KRW65,000 as we roll over our valuation base period to 2018.