Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Kakao: Investing For Growth And Monetization
Summary
Kakao Mobility announced yesterday that it will launch “Kakao T for Business”, a specialized service made exclusively for its corporate clients.
We find it quite meaningful that these paid-for mobility services provide a successful monetization case for the company’s new businesses.
Kakao Games is scheduled to go public in 2H18. We believe the solid performance of Kakao-based games as well as Battle ground’s monetization will be reflected into the company’s value.