Kakao: Investing For Growth And Monetization

Summary

Kakao Mobility announced yesterday that it will launch “Kakao T for Business”, a specialized service made exclusively for its corporate clients.

We find it quite meaningful that these paid-for mobility services provide a successful monetization case for the company’s new businesses.

Kakao Games is scheduled to go public in 2H18. We believe the solid performance of Kakao-based games as well as Battle ground’s monetization will be reflected into the company’s value.