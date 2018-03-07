Korea Steel: Corrections Offer Good Entry Points
Summary
The market is concerned about: 1) possible steel price corrections in China following winter production cuts; and 2) the supply-demand unbalance that US tariffs might cause.
- US steel tariffs to work to boost steel prices in 2H18 considering the 2002 safeguard case.
- Steel price corrections after March to provide good entry points, given the possibility of steel price recovery in 2H18.
