Korea Refining/Chemical: Strength Continues Even After Lunar New Year

Refining margins hit a 2018 high; S-Oil is our top pick for the prospect of stronger fundamentals on a new project.

PVC price still strong; caustic soda price USD590/tonne and TDI USD6000/tonne; Hanwha Chemical to turn around after 1Q18 bottom.

LG Chem’s earnings momentum healthy given the strength of PVC/caustic soda and ABS; EV battery’s likely turnaround in 2H18 and mass production of l-shape battery to fuel earnings momentum further.