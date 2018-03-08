Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Korea Refining/Chemical: Strength Continues Even After Lunar New Year
Summary
Refining margins hit a 2018 high; S-Oil is our top pick for the prospect of stronger fundamentals on a new project.
PVC price still strong; caustic soda price USD590/tonne and TDI USD6000/tonne; Hanwha Chemical to turn around after 1Q18 bottom.
LG Chem’s earnings momentum healthy given the strength of PVC/caustic soda and ABS; EV battery’s likely turnaround in 2H18 and mass production of l-shape battery to fuel earnings momentum further.