Hanwha Life Insurance: Moderate 4Q17 Results Without One-Offs
Long/Short Equity, Deep Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Korea
Summary
- - Hanwha Life Insurance reported a 4Q17 net loss of KRW7.6bn on a parent basis, missing the consensus which projected a KRW65bn profit.
- Thanks to the KRW20bn advance provisioning for IBNR claims in the previous quarter, 4Q17’s loss ratio improved 10.1% YoY and 10.6% QoQ, which worked to drive the 2017 loss ratio.
- A steadily improving loss ratio combined with the writeback on policy reserves for variable insurances suggest continued earnings improvement in 2018. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW9,500.
