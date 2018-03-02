Smartphones: S9, A Relevant Product In The Maturing Smartphone Market
- Galaxy S9, a 4.5G phone with improved camera features, builds a bridge toward 5G.
- Forecast for S9 series shipments remains unchanged at 40mn units despite the market’s more positive outlook.
- Samsung’s camera H/W specs are one year behind Apple’s but its strategy is not overly negative.
