No action is needed from current shareholders in relation to the ticker symbol change.
Welltower will continue to be listed on the NYSE, and the CUSIPs will remain unchanged as 95040Q104 and 95040Q203.
Disclosure: I am/we are long HCN.
Welltower Changes ticker symbol from $HCN to $WELL.
Ticker symbol represents new "wellness model"
