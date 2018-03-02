PREDICTION: GE To Fall Below $10 Per Share Mid 2018 (3-2-2018)

Shares of GE ($GE) will fall below $10 per share Mid 2018.

As a long term $GE shareholder, personally I am looking forward to $GE shares falling below $10 per share to prove once and for all time that communism does not work. BLURY8

It is safe to say that in college business textbooks it will be written that the $GE experiment of a ruling class two jet riding CEO and a complicit board of directors was the pinnacle of the actual practice of Soviet socialism with the leaders retreating to their Dacha's and driving Mercedes Benz's while their people stood in bread lines.

I will never sell my $GE shares.

BuyandholdMom taught me not to.

I hope it falls below $10 to teach me a lesson.

We wont be fooled again!

YEEEEAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH ! ! !