RETRACTION On Statements Concerning The Stock Of General Electric (GE) March 2nd 2018

I wish to apologize to St. Mary's Academy which is a direct beneficiary and dependent of the stock of General Electric for statements that I made saying that I wished the price to fall below $10 to teach myself a investing lesson and to prove once and for all that Godless communism does not work.

Truthfully it has been a challenging week here in camp B8 and I have not been sleeping well. A good Seeking Alpha friend here wrote me a personal message reminding me of the great products and services that $GE provides the world. They are necessary for our lives, hence the trademarked saying that $GE used.

"GE we bring good things to life!"

VIDEO GE we bring good things to life

While I still contend that communism doesn't work, and still have a self-punishment bent, I feel much better about GE and will continue to be a shareholder. It's not the company, or it's employees, or shareholders.

This is a challenging time in our country and we need to stick together and look for solutions.

Your friend,

B8