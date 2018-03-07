Tesla / Boring Company / SpaceX (3-6-18)

$TSLA Turns out that when you buy shares of Tesla you don't get The Boring Company, SpaceX, Solar City, or Hyperloop.

As God is my witness, I bought shares of Tesla thinking that Hyperloop, The Boring Company, Tesla and SpaceX were included.

Hey, its my own fault that I was wrong, but just maybe on the side of that Telsa Roadster they launched to Mars he could have said "THIS DOESN'T COME WITH TESLA STOCK, NOT FOR YOU"

So now I have all this worthless $TSLA stock and none of where the real value is, in digging tunnels under cities to give relief to traffic congestion and launching rockets into space.

I am almost as depressed about this as I am about my shares of GE.