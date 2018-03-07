Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.

DLTR Falls 15% (3-7-18)

Summary

Dollar Tree falls 15% on March 7th 2018.

Market is reminiscent of 2008-2009 with large volatility on earnings misses.

Bought some more $DLTR at $88.16 and will get more a la Buyandhold2012 should it fall to $66 

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR.

Additional disclosure: Don't do what I do, I am a trained amateur on a closed track