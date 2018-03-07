DLTR Falls 15% (3-7-18)

Bought some more $DLTR at $88.16 and will get more a la Buyandhold2012 should it fall to $66
Disclosure: I am/we are long DLTR.
Additional disclosure: Don't do what I do, I am a trained amateur on a closed track
Dollar Tree falls 15% on March 7th 2018.
Market is reminiscent of 2008-2009 with large volatility on earnings misses.
