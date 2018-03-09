Does It Make Sense To Add Options To Your Portfolio?

Earnings season rolls around four times a year and the risk averse and the risk hungry can treat it very differently.

The former should use the weeks leading up to earnings season to reevaluate their open positions, ask question and prepare accordingly. If a stock has been lagging in recent months compared to the market, are negative results priced in? If a stock has been super strong into earnings, is a monumental beat required to keep the run going or will it be a case of ‘sell the news’? Looking at previous season’s results for a company can be helpful when trying to get a sense of what kind of moves are possible. For these types of investors, earnings season is a time to be extra cautious given then binary nature of these events and it is advisable to consider taking some profits off the table.

For those with an appetite for risk, earnings provide a great opportunity to put some hard earned profits to play and ‘spin the wheel’. Options offer excellent leverage compared to simply getting long shares and triple digit moves overnight are not uncommon in names with big beats. Option activity in the weeks leading up can be a good tell on what way the price will go, with countless strategies employable to profit from any kind of result. For example, long calls will capitalize on moves to the upside, long puts on moves to the downside. Long strangles will make you money if there’s a crazy move in either direction while short strangles will profit if there’s a mute reaction. They’re very versatile with enough combinations possible to allow you control how much risk you want or don’t want.

For both types of investor, it can be worthwhile staying on top of your wishlist of stocks in the build up and working some entry orders way below incase of a big spike down after hours. Everyone should be in touch with the overall market in the run-up to get a sense of what’s likely - this current season is a perfect example. We saw the S&P rally 6% in the first 3 weeks of January, with RSI smashing up towards 90. This was a decent signal for anybody who was bullish to be cautious and possibly reduce the size of their trades. With that kind of a move, insanely good earnings results were required to keep the market going higher. Even prior to the correction that came, with the S&P’s RSI at 90, we should have been asking ‘are we more likely to see upside or downside in the coming month’. Being on top of high level indicators like this could have forced you to keep your size small as earnings season started and meant you weren’t as exposed as you might have been when we had the sell-off.

This quarterly three week period offers investors the chance to reevaluate their positions, take on some extra risk, put some hard earned profits to work and get more involved in the market. Nobody should shy away from earnings season and it definitely should not be ignored. Regardless of whether you’re risk averse and taking profits, or adding risk and taking new positions, every investor should be in sync with the market and have their entry and exit plans ready. Opportunities abound and the prepared investor will be ready to take advantage.