Updated Book List

I've been reading nonstop since and its been a great way to learn and "interact" with people.

Back in September of 2017 I published the list of books I had read to that point. Here is that list updated with what I have read since. It was hard to recall many of them, but going through my bookshelf I think I got them all. Here is that original list. And now here is what I've been into since in no particular order...

Down the Great Unknown-Some things you just sort of take for granted, the Grand Canyon and actually knowing where it starts and ends is one of those things. This book chronicles the first successful navigation of the entire canyon by a white man. Incredible story and makes you want to get out there and play. 5/5

Andrew Carnegie-This was a short version of a biography of him. The man was incredible and it was fun to learn more about him. 4/5

The Halo Effect-This book was interesting for several reasons. It basically shoots holes in the idea that one individual is that great. I couldn’t help but think of Elon Musk. 4/5

A Narrative of a Revolutionary Soldier-A first person account of the Revolutionary War from the eyes of a Yankee private. This was a fun book to read because there just aren’t many surviving first person accounts. He goes into great detail on the basic struggles of the colonial soldiers and the interesting politics of the day. 4/5

Physics of the Future-Pretty fun book by the guy (Michio Kaku) everyone would recognize from the History Channel when they did more than film old guys buying stuff and aliens. Some very pertinent concerns are brought up, like Moore’s Law eventually hitting a wall and our computers not being able to get any faster or smaller thanks to laws of physics. 4/5

More Money than God- The Sebastian Mallaby masterpiece. He does a great job presenting balanced information about hedge funds. Makes me want to start a hedge fund just for the adventure. I wish more authors wrote like him. 5/5

Fool’s Gold-This book should be called “How JP Morgan Didn’t Screw Themselves Like Every Other Major Bank” or “Jamie Dimon Deserves His Paycheck.” It was a great book and brought me to respect Jamie Dimon and JP Morgan bank more. 4/5

Fault Lines-This was meh. It was interesting to see how things really haven’t improved all that much, but if you’re somewhat tied into the financial blogosphere you’ve heard it all before. 3/5

Tubes- A somewhat older book (2012) about the internet and how it is built. Really eye opening and gives me a new appreciation for the internet. The author has a nice writing style. 4/5

The Four- Scott Galloway’s takedown of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. He does a great job eviscerating these companies and their faux moral superiority. He gets a lot of attention for his attacks on these companies, but the book is actually pretty well balanced. I’m pretty sure he wrote it by just talking into his phone for four hours, making it an easy and conversational read. He also swears in it, which I love. 5/5

Brilliant Blunders- Just a book on how we find things out by accident. Jumped all over the place and I didn’t really enjoy it. 2/5

Simpler- Cass Sunstein has worked a lot with Richard Thaler, and while he has good ideas, this book was just so hard to read. I did not enjoy it. 3/5

Cosmos- Carl Sagan’s masterpiece on the universe and beyond. I’m not a smart man, but I felt smarter reading this. He is incredible with some of his predictions that have played out perfectly. I highly recommend this if you’re even borderline interested in space. 5/5

Devil Take the Hindmost- I read this thinking it was written yesterday, not in 1999. Incredibly well researched and eye-opening. I couldn’t help but think of Bitcoin while reading this. 5/5

The Acquirer’s Multiple- A short and informative book on a value-investing valuation multiple that has some incredible results. I enjoy Tobias Carlisle and this book was a great succinct read. Had an immediate impact on my investing approach. 5/5

Animal Spirits- I liked this because it rips apart EMH, but it was hard to read since I’ve already read so much about behavioral finance. 3/5

Scale- Holy smokes, I was not ready for this book. It took me a while to get through and I feel like I didn’t even understand most of it. This was a great book and changed the way I view things. Hard to read though, maybe it was just me. 4/5

Payoff- Dan Ariely put this out and got a lot of crap for it because it is basically just a summary of all his other work. I bought it because I haven’t read anything by him, and now I think I have a good enough understanding. Instead of reading his books though, just listen to his talks. He is a smart guy. This book just talks about what motivates us and will help you frame ways you interact with people. 4/5

The Money Culture- I wish Michael Lewis would write a book a week. This was his second book after Liar’s Poker and is just a lot of his early columns blasting Wall Street in the 80’s. I wish he wrote more angry stuff like this. I really enjoyed it and laughed out loud a few times. If I didn’t know it was so old I’d have thought he wrote it last week. 5/5

Meditations- The hailed work of Marcus Aurelius. Dude was smart, and I wish more leaders had his intellect and compassion. 4/5