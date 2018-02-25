Please Note: Blog posts are not selected, edited or screened by Seeking Alpha editors.
Snap: Posterchild Of The Stereotypical App Company
Summary
The proliferation of single app companies has captured to imagination of investors for too long.
Snap has consistently burned money since inception with seemingly no end.
Investors ought to consider financials instead of misguided hope.
A continuing trend in America stemming from the recent years of techonological advancement has lead to Wall Street crooning over the potential future earnings of single app companies. Snap is the perfect example of a company that was sold to investors as an idea rather than a practical business. With the recent 45% rise in the share price, I recommend that if currently vested to sell, and if looking to initiate a position to stay far away. The companies problems are numerous. The failure of Snap specs has proven that Snap has not figured out how to move outside of the current business that it rakes in from it's still popular smartphone app Snapchat. The cash burn has multiplied year after year with no profit in sight. One may say that because Twitter has finally turned a profit that a company like Snap only has to continue to operate and eventually a wise CFO will find a way to curtail costs and fix the business. Another issue is the worrying control that the company's founders have over the organization. The CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Robert Murphy together have 70% of the voting rights. Thus hamstringing any shareholders attempt to propose changes to the companies business model. Alphabet has a similar construction, however the executives of that company have more or less proven that they understand the importance of basic business notions of profit and loss. Snap has shown a reckless disregard for fiscal controls after awarding obscene bonuses for poor performance to it's top executives just last year.
Whatever happened to the old fashioned way of allocating capital? Warren Buffet famously praised tobacco companies as having a wonderful business model, albeit the detriments to the smoker. The manufacture and sale of cigarettes easily demonstrates a business that can appeal to an investor. Sell a bunch of herbs rolled in a white piece of paper for a premium and build a lifestyle around it. Snap has created a lifestyle around itself as well, but its demographic is one that has no loyalty. Snap's main users are teenagers who are famous for flitting in and out of the latest trends. The recent remarks of celebrity Kylie Jenner has only gone to show how much Snap's revenues depend on the popularity of it's app sending Snap shares down 6.1% and wiping out 1.3 Billion dollars of market value. Lastly, investors need to take heed of the busts of 1999, where a similar trend was taking place. Companies with little to no profit boasting titanic valuations sinking into the sea in a matter of moments. The prudent investor will never place his money in a company that depends on the continuation of a fad. Financial statements tell a a story and the ones from Snap do not depict a company on the rise. Optimism is all well and a good, but unfortunately as a human being I cannot use good vibes to feed myself. Here they are, Read them and weep: