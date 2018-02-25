Snap: Posterchild Of The Stereotypical App Company

A continuing trend in America stemming from the recent years of techonological advancement has lead to Wall Street crooning over the potential future earnings of single app companies. Snap is the perfect example of a company that was sold to investors as an idea rather than a practical business. With the recent 45% rise in the share price, I recommend that if currently vested to sell, and if looking to initiate a position to stay far away. The companies problems are numerous. The failure of Snap specs has proven that Snap has not figured out how to move outside of the current business that it rakes in from it's still popular smartphone app Snapchat. The cash burn has multiplied year after year with no profit in sight. One may say that because Twitter has finally turned a profit that a company like Snap only has to continue to operate and eventually a wise CFO will find a way to curtail costs and fix the business. Another issue is the worrying control that the company's founders have over the organization. The CEO Evan Spiegel and CTO Robert Murphy together have 70% of the voting rights. Thus hamstringing any shareholders attempt to propose changes to the companies business model. Alphabet has a similar construction, however the executives of that company have more or less proven that they understand the importance of basic business notions of profit and loss. Snap has shown a reckless disregard for fiscal controls after awarding obscene bonuses for poor performance to it's top executives just last year.

Whatever happened to the old fashioned way of allocating capital? Warren Buffet famously praised tobacco companies as having a wonderful business model, albeit the detriments to the smoker. The manufacture and sale of cigarettes easily demonstrates a business that can appeal to an investor. Sell a bunch of herbs rolled in a white piece of paper for a premium and build a lifestyle around it. Snap has created a lifestyle around itself as well, but its demographic is one that has no loyalty. Snap's main users are teenagers who are famous for flitting in and out of the latest trends. The recent remarks of celebrity Kylie Jenner has only gone to show how much Snap's revenues depend on the popularity of it's app sending Snap shares down 6.1% and wiping out 1.3 Billion dollars of market value. Lastly, investors need to take heed of the busts of 1999, where a similar trend was taking place. Companies with little to no profit boasting titanic valuations sinking into the sea in a matter of moments. The prudent investor will never place his money in a company that depends on the continuation of a fad. Financial statements tell a a story and the ones from Snap do not depict a company on the rise. Optimism is all well and a good, but unfortunately as a human being I cannot use good vibes to feed myself. Here they are, Read them and weep:

Annual Financials for Snap Inc.

Fiscal year is January-December. All values USD millions. 2015 2016 2017 5-year trend Sales/Revenue - - 58.66M 404.48M 824.95M Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) incl. D&A - - 182.34M 451.66M 717.46M COGS excluding D&A - - 167.03M 422.55M 656.17M Depreciation & Amortization Expense - - 15.31M 29.12M 61.29M Depreciation - - 5.81M 12.92M - Amortization of Intangibles - - 9.5M 16.2M - Gross Income - - (123.68M) (47.18M) 107.49M

2015 2016 2017 5-year trend SG&A Expense - - 258.05M 473.21M 3.59B Research & Development - - 82.24M 183.68M 1.53B Other SG&A - - 175.82M 289.53M 2.06B Other Operating Expense - - - - - Unusual Expense - - - - - EBIT after Unusual Expense - - - - - Non Operating Income/Expense - - 348,000 (668,000) 4.53M Non-Operating Interest Income - - 1.4M 4.65M 21.1M Equity in Affiliates (Pretax) - - (500,000) (3.9M) - Interest Expense - - - 1.42M 3.46M Gross Interest Expense - - - 1.42M 3.46M Interest Capitalized - - - - - Pretax Income - - (380.48M) (521.72M) (3.46B) Income Tax - - (7.59M) (7.08M) (18.34M) Income Tax - Current Domestic - - 3,000 3,000 - Income Tax - Current Foreign - - 108,000 869,000 - Income Tax - Deferred Domestic - - (7.7M) (7.14M) - Income Tax - Deferred Foreign - - - (808,000) - Income Tax Credits - - - - - Equity in Affiliates - - - - - Other After Tax Income (Expense) - - - - - Consolidated Net Income - - (372.89M) (514.64M) (3.45B) Minority Interest Expense - - - - - Net Income - - (372.89M) (514.64M) (3.45B) Extraordinaries & Discontinued Operations - - - - - Extra Items & Gain/Loss Sale Of Assets - - - - - Cumulative Effect - Accounting Chg - - - - - Discontinued Operations - - - - - Net Income After Extraordinaries - - (372.89M) (514.64M) (3.45B) Preferred Dividends - - - - - Net Income Available to Common - - (372.89M) (514.64M) (3.45B) EPS (Basic) - - (0.32) (0.44) (2.95) Basic Shares Outstanding - - 1.16B 1.16B - EPS (Diluted) - - (0.32) (0.44) (2.95) Diluted Shares Outstanding - - 1.16B 1.16B - EBITDA - - (366.42M) (491.27M) (3.42B)

Operating Activities

Fiscal year is January-December. All values USD millions. 2015 2016 2017 5-year trend Net Income before Extraordinaries - - (372.89M) (514.64M) (3.45B) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization - - 15.31M 29.12M 61.29M Depreciation and Depletion - - 5.81M 12.92M - Amortization of Intangible Assets - - 9.5M 16.2M - Deferred Taxes & Investment Tax Credit - - (7.7M) (7.95M) (17.49M) Deferred Taxes - - (7.7M) (7.95M) (17.49M) Investment Tax Credit - - - - - Other Funds - - 74.15M 32.73M 2.66B Funds from Operations - - (291.14M) (460.75M) (745.73M) Extraordinaries - - - - - Changes in Working Capital - - (15.49M) (150.5M) 11.07M Receivables - - (41.91M) (118.43M) (104.36M) Accounts Payable - - (6.72M) 6.49M 49.7M Other Assets/Liabilities - - (6.88M) (18.82M) (35.26M) Net Operating Cash Flow - - (306.62M) (611.25M) (734.67M)

Investing Activities

2015 2016 2017 5-year trend Capital Expenditures - - (28.31M) (67.01M) (92.63M) Capital Expenditures (Fixed Assets) - - (19.21M) (66.44M) (84.52M) Capital Expenditures (Other Assets) - - (9.1M) (572,000) (8.11M) Net Assets from Acquisitions - - (48.73M) (104M) (386.01M) Sale of Fixed Assets & Businesses - - - - - Purchase/Sale of Investments - - (9.55M) (843.27M) (858.07M) Purchase of Investments - - (9.55M) (1.57B) (3.86B) Sale/Maturity of Investments - - - 728.59M 3B Other Uses - - (14.36M) (22.05M) - Other Sources - - - 15M - Net Investing Cash Flow - - (100.94M) (1.02B) (1.35B)

Financing Activities

2015 2016 2017 5-year trend Cash Dividends Paid - Total - - - - - Common Dividends - - - - - Preferred Dividends - - - - - Change in Capital Stock - - 650.37M 1.15B 2.66B Repurchase of Common & Preferred Stk. - - (1M) (10.59M) - Sale of Common & Preferred Stock - - 651.37M 1.16B 2.66B Proceeds from Stock Options - - 651.31M 1.16B 2.65B Other Proceeds from Sale of Stock - - 60,000 731,000 11.38M Issuance/Reduction of Debt, Net - - - (5.4M) - Change in Current Debt - - - - - Change in Long-Term Debt - - - (5.4M) - Issuance of Long-Term Debt - - - (395,000) - Reduction in Long-Term Debt - - - (5M) - Other Funds - - - - (394.16M) Other Uses - - - - (394.16M) Other Sources - - - - - Net Financing Cash Flow - - 650.37M 1.14B 2.27B Exchange Rate Effect - - - - - Miscellaneous Funds - - - 0 - Net Change in Cash - - 242.8M (490.69M) 183.94M Free Cash Flow - - (325.83M) (677.69M) (819.19M)