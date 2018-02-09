Over 200x Returns?! This Stock Has Amazon Potential - JD.Com





Back in 2001 Amazon was trading for just $6. Today a share is worth over $1400, giving investors a return of over 233x.

Jeff Bezos is really a one-of-a-kind CEO…

Or is he?

What if I told you there’s a smarter, faster, hungrier version of Jeff Bezos out there.

This guy is the founder and CEO of the 3rd largest internet company in the world in terms of revenues…

And he does it in an e-commerce market that’s double the size of the US’ and that continues to grow twice as fast — China!

Andn ot only that, but this Chinese Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce company is even more sophisticated than Amazon.

Unlike Amazon, it owns and operates its entire logistics network — from its own warehouses to its owndelivery guys that get products straight to your front door — no UPS needed.

And delivery doesn’t take the standard 2 days like Amazon either. Order from this company and you’ll usually get your stuff the same day.

So who is this super Bezos?

In the video above we’ll dive into the fantastic long-term investment that is JD.com along with its founder Richard Liu Qiandong.

