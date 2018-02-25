Is This Market Rally Real Or Fake? - S&P Update





Since the mini-crash in markets a few weeks ago, the S&P 500 has had a sharp V-bottom bottom rebound.

But the question remains whether this rally will sustain itself, or if we’ll see another dip.

In the video above I discuss the key level markets need to move past to give us the all clear signal for the bulls.

And I also tell you the number one factor our team looks at to determine a market top.

So if you’re thinking about going long here… make sure you watch the video above.

