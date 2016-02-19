Update For Portfolio Positioning And Management As Of 2/19/16

My nephew is a member of the band Infamous Stringdusters, who just released a new album that is reviewed here in the NYT: New Album From Infamous Stringdusters The new album can be purchased from Apple's Itunes or Amazon, or can be purchased directly from the group: The Infamous Stringdusters

In a former life or maybe it was just too many moons ago and I prefer to forget anyway, I negotiated record contracts for female artists, and no male ones for reasons that I can not explain. I had to give it up back in the 1990s since my hair started to fall out.

This topic was last update here: Update For Portfolio Positioning And Management As Of 2/4/16 - South Gent | Seeking Alpha

My portfolio management goals are described in this 2014 post: Portfolio Management Goals-Snapshots of Performance Numbers YTD, 3 and 5 Years Cumulative.

For reasons unknown and probably unknowable, Right Brain seized control over the trading desk last Friday while the Nerd Machine LB was taking a 30 second break from its 24/7 work schedule.

RB does not sweat the details and could care less about LB's stinking models and rules, or anything else the Nerd has to say about anything to be frank.

Last Known Picture of Right Brain:

Some may be wondering what the Nitwit was saying in that photo. There is a recording somewhere. While I do not recall the wording precisely, RB was yelling "Buy the S & P 500 at 20". When LB tried to explain that we had no money, RB replied "that is your problem. Buy the S & P 500 at 20".

LB restored order at HQ's trading desk while Headknocker still had some money left.

CPI:

I am going to discuss the government's CPI numbers released earlier today first since the rise in core CPI is relevant to the market valuation section below.

I have been noting the obvious for months. Core CPI was picking up steam and real wage growth was improving. The headline CPI number was being held down by the crash in commodity prices, and the strong USD that has lowered import prices. Both of those negative items are generally short term movements that may last a few years at most. The market will normally correct the imbalances and/or irrationality that causes those highly variable costs to jump up and down.

Today, the government reported that the seasonally adjusted CPI was unchanged in January compared to November. Core CPI rose 2.2% Y-O-Y. On an unadjusted basis, CPI rose 1.4%: Consumer Price Index Summary

In the following table, I would focus on the positive numbers rather than the numbers influenced by what could easily turn out to be a temporary crash in crude and natural gas prices:

Table 1 has a listing by category, and some of the categories have moved into the hot area or moving towards problematic:

Y-O-Y

Hospital Services: +4.6%

Motor Vehicle Insurance: +5.4%

Services Less Energy Services: +3%

Shelter: 3.2%

Table 2 provides a detailed listing within each category that pinpoints the hot items.

E.G. Y-O-Y

Health Insurance: +4.4%

Inpatient Hospital: +4.8%

Water, Sewer, Trash Collection: 3.9%

Food Away From Home: 2.7%

Prescription Drugs: +3%

Fresh Vegetables: +3.9%

Moving, Freight and Storage: +10.6%

Vet Services: +4.1%

College Tuition: +3.3%

College Textbooks: +4.5%

Child Care and Nursing: +3.7%

There are several obvious categories where lower import prices have produced negative Y-O-Y numbers including footwear and apparel. A continued slide in the USD will make those items more expensive, at least when those imports are sourced from a country whose currency has risen in value against the U.S.D.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index

DXY Index Chart

Median CPI was reported up a 2.9% annualized rate in January.

Sticky-Price CPI was up 3%.

The ten year treasury was unmoved by this inflation report, closing at 1.76% yield: Daily Treasury Yield Curve Rates

The ten year break-even spread closed today at 1.26%. The bond ghouls are predicting that the average annual CPI rate will be 1.26% over the next ten years.

What will CPI look like when WTI rises to $60 and the USD continues its recent decline? The bond bookies say that (1) a continued rise in core CPI will not happen; (2) the USD will continue to gain strength; and (3) energy prices will remain in the crapper until the end of days.

I believe that mental health professionals could have a lively debate on whether those assumptions about the future are remotely sane or just delusional group hallucinations.

I am going to increase my regional bank allocation and decrease my REIT allocation some.

Market Valuations:

Notwithstanding the recent rally, which resolves nothing in the tug of war between the bulls and bears, I still view the risk as being to the downside. Ideally, when I am sitting on this much cash, I view a 20+% S & P 500 decline as welcomed and a Catastrophic Event as a wealth creation opportunity. However, at my age, I would just as soon avoid another one of those wealth creation events.

A 20% decline from the 52 week high of $2,134.72 would take the SPX to 1707.78.

The 2015 GAAP E.P.S. number for the S & P 500, which is partly based on estimates for the 4th quarter, is $91.17.

The TTM P/E would then be 18.73 at 1707.78 and 23.03 at SPX 2100.

Sourced: I used S & P's as reported GAAP actual earnings for the first three quarters of 2105 and the estimated GAAP number for the 5th quarter (73% reporting as of 2/4/16).

The forward 12 month ex-items E.P.S. is 119.91 and accelerates throughout the year moving up 20.7% from the 1st to the 4th quarter. Backloading the growth into the last two quarters is a common technique used by analysts. It would look foolish to show much growth from the 2015 4th quarter to the current quarter, but it is acceptable to show huge increases by year end since that is several months away and anything could happen for better or worse.

The SPX forward ex item P/E would be 14.24 at SPX 1707 and 17.51 at SPX 21.

The modern era average for the ex-item forward P/E is 13.9: Figure 1 Yardeni That chart shows that a forward P/E number can not form the basis of a short term timing model. The forward P/E can remain above or below that average historical line for extended periods.

Many investors will justify a higher SPX P/E when stock earnings yields are higher than a benchmark treasury yield such as the 10 year treasury. That can be a valid argument up to a point. The counter argument is that a very low ten year treasury yield points to subpar growth in earnings going forward and/or a heightened recession risk that could send earnings into the crapper.

It also needs to be kept in mind that sell side analysts can be way off in their forward earnings estimates. The use of a forward 12 month ex-items P/E is a far less reliable number than either the 12 month TTM ex-item earnings or the 12 month TTM GAAP earnings. While valuation is more about the future than the past, the future is not that easy to predict, and a firmer foundation for predicting the future is generally the past.

The predictions made by analysts as of 12/31/14 for 2015 were egregiously in error.

12/31/14 Estimate vs. 12/31/15 Operating Earnings for 2015:

Quarter/ 12/31/ 2014 Prediction / 12/31/15 Numbers

1st / $30.58 / $25.91 actual

2nd/ $32.27 / $26.14 actual

3rd/ $33.36 / $25.44 Preliminary-Mostly Actual

4th/ $34.8 / $29 Estimated as of 12/31/15 (reduced to 26.68 as of 2/4/16: see previous table)

Update For Portfolio Positioning And Management As Of 1/12/2016 - South Gent | Seeking Alpha

The GAAP estimates for 2015 made on 12/31/14 were just absurd based on what actually happened last year.

12/31/14 Estimate vs. 2/4/16 Numbers for 2015 GAAP Earnings

Quarter / 12/31/14 Predictions / 2/4/16 Numbers

1st/ $33.15 / $21.81 ACTUAL

2nd/ $33.39 / $22.8 ACTUAL

3rd/ $34.52 / $23.22 ACTUAL

4th/ $33.84 / $23.34 ESTIMATED (73% ACTUAL)

Total Estimated GAAP Earnings: $134.9

Total Actual GAAP Earnings: $91.17 (with 2015 4th quarter having some estimates)

Difference: 32.42%

Would you have relied on the 12/31/14 estimates when making a decision then? The estimates made at the end of 2014 certainly made the closing price of 2,058.9 on 12/31/14 look far more reasonable than what turned out to be the reality.

For those who wish to use these forward non-GAAP estimates, which excludes frequently recurring cash expenses and charges, then a cogent case needs to be made that justifies substantial reliance.

Use of Forward Estimates or Historical P/Es after Recessions:

Am I saying rely more heavily on the TTM P/E or the Shiller 10 Year CAPE P/E when earnings have been decimated by a recession? The short answer is no of course.

The investor needs to rely then on forward estimated GAAP P/Es adjusting where appropriate for past normalized earnings power that includes both a recessionary period and the boom period leading up to the recession as well as a reasonable projection about near term future earnings based on the robustness of prior recoveries from recession and other relevant factors.

I have recognized since 2008 that the recovery from the Near Depression would be a lot slower and more uneven than recoveries from garden variety recessions.

There are many reasons.

One of the most important is that new home construction, and everything that goes with it, normally leads the country out of a recession, but that was obviously not going to happen after the last recession ended since clearly excess new home construction created by the improvident and often fraudulent extension of credit was at the epicenter of the Near Depression:

New One Family Houses Sold: United States-St. Louis Fed

New home sales are still hovering near past recession lows even though the last recession officially ended in June 2009: nber.org

We had a bubble in new home constructions and home prices that inevitably lead to a gigantic inventory of foreclosed homes. The decline and bust also understandably traumatized millions of households.

Hopefully, new home construction is about to exit its cataclysm and 7+ year recovery period.

An economy just does not recover quickly from an economic cataclysm caused by a near meltdown of the world's economic system. Trillions of dollars were incinerated in the last man made disaster, though the Masters of Disaster who facilitated the Near Depression landed on their feet and became wealthy in the process.

More future instability and misallocations of capital are then created by governments and central banks in their collective responses to the meltdown.

Part of the future instability will be tied to the massive worldwide government debt expansion since 2007. Debt and (not much) deleveraging | McKinsey & Company (global debt rose $57 trillion since 2007 through mid-2014).

I do believe that massive fiscal and monetary stimulus was necessary to avert another Great Depression lasting a decade or more.

However, fiscal spending has been largely wasteful in the U.S. and China in particular.

As I have noted many times here, where are the structures built with the Obama bucks. A huge number of projects built in FDR's New Deal are still in use, including the Nashville Courthouse, the Tennessee Supreme Court Building a large state office building and other structures just in Nashville Tennessee. Living New Deal | Still Working For America

Central banks much dependency on a continuation of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Central banks have maintained their abnormal policies way too long IMO.

New Business Formations: Assuming the data is correct, new business formations have increased markedly over the past two after declining in response to the last recession.

Startup Activity Reports | Kauffman.org (report can be downloaded at the preceding link)

Dividend Cuts: There were 394 dividend cuts in 2015 compared to 295 in 2008. Bloomberg Business

I would not count on dividends remaining stable for energy and other commodity companies this year.

CHINA: China's foreign exchange reserves declined by $99.3 billion in January: Bloomberg Business

The world's stock markets reacted favorably to comments made by the PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan. He reportedly said "there's no basis for continued yuan depreciation" and the "nation's balance of payments is good, capital outflows are normal and the exchange rate is basically stable against a basket of currencies" Bloomberg Business While talk from a CB is cheap, the overall tone of the remarks suggests that the PBOC has no intention to devalue the Yuan. However, it is implied that "no basis" means no basis now.

China is still struggling with imports declining 14.4% in January and exports falling 6.6% in Yuan terms. Bloomberg Business Some of the decline in imports is due to price declines in commodities particularly in crude oil.

China's retail sales reportedly grew 11.2% Y-O-Y during the lunar new year holiday. Reuters

Japan: While it does not qualify as a surprise or even much in the way of news, Japan reported that 4th quarter GDP declined by a slightly greater than expected 1.4% on an annualized basis. Bloomberg Business

Central Banks and Negative Interest Rates:

The ECB already charges banks .3% to store funds. Draghi stated last Monday that the ECB would not hesitate to act with more stimulus. Analysts expect the negative interest rate to decline "at least" to -.4% after the March meeting. MarketWatch

Sweden's Central bank lowered its negative interest rate to -.50%: Interest and exchange rates | Sveriges Riksbank

Are those policies solving the inflation problem or adding to deflationary pressures? Would inflation rise or fall if CBs around the world started to gradually increase their benchmark rates by a .25%? Would inflation go down further without the extremely abnormal monetary policies which are without question failing to generate inflation?

It would probably not do any good for the FED to raise the federal funds rate again, or by no more than .25% this year, while other central banks continue to devalue their currencies with extremely abnormal monetary policies. A good argument could be made that the USD needs to come down more in value which would then give commodity prices a better chance to recover and consequently reduce the potential blowback from loan defaults.

However, a good argument can be made that CBs are helping to create adverse economic conditions with their abnormal policies, creating and exporting deflationary pressures rather than adding to inflation pressures which purportedly is the desired objective (as opposed to currency manipulation to gain an export advantage).

I have discussed the Neo-Fisherite arguments that the FED and other CBs are creating deflation with their policies now. I will not be repeating their arguments here. If proven valid in time, and I believe that will be the case, their theories will explain why the world is an inflation rut and why extremely abnormal monetary policies maintained over a long period have failed to generate inflation.

There are several reasons underlying this theory that are generally not mentioned by the Neo-Fisherites, who focus too much attention on traditional and obtuse economic formulas creating a fog of econospeak. Some of the commons sense reasons involve the increasing reluctance of banks to lend money when the CBs are squeezing their net interest margins and the removal of hundreds of billions in income from risk free savings that could be spent throughout the developed world creating more demand for products, higher GDP numbers and more jobs. There is also an important income reduction to bulk owners of income producing securities, such insurance companies, that further reduce the money pool available for loans.

In Sweden, the CB's policies have reduced bank NIM's to 1% or less. Why risk a bad loan when the potential earnings are so meager? Nordea Bank reported a 4th quarter NIM of .93%. How much of a loan loss does it take to wipe out the NIM? I would bet that Nordea's management has run the numbers and based lending decisions on the results.

I would submit that the European CBs have it all wrong, as does Stephen Roach who has actually drank the CB kool aid and has bought into the theory that negative interest rates will cause more loans. Negative interest rates will not induce bankers to lend to more risky borrowers or new and unproven business ventures. Instead, credit conditions for those borrowers with tighten and thereby contribute to the negative forces impacting growth.

In my opinion, the CBs in Europe are causing considerable harm to their citizens and banks for negligible benefits to exporters. And, I believe that economic historians will come to that conclusion when looking back 20 or so years down the road. Economists will not recognize their contributions to slow growth and anemic inflation, even when common sense and historical evidence clearly visible to anyone else rebut the theories that they cherish and learned in school so many years ago.

About seven years ago, I discussed a study that predicted an anemic recovery compared to prior recoveries due to ZIRP and QE. Quantitative Easing Helps the Big Wheels and Hurts Everyone Else - The Big Picture The driving assumption in that study was that the adoption of similar interest rates prevailing in prior recessions would generate hundreds of billions of spendable income that would have widespread economic benefits.

I do not believe that it would have been a good idea to have the FF rate at 4% back in 2009. The country then needed abnormally low rates to enable households to lower their debt costs and to deleverage. That had substantially been accomplished before 2013. A sufficient number of households had deleveraged by then and the economic harm caused by keeping rates abnormally low thereafter probably outweighed the tangential benefits.

Corporations have used lower rates to refinance existing debt on more favorable terms than normal and to add to their debt in order to buy back stock.

Net private domestic investments to GDP remains well below the lows of prior expansions: Update On Portfolio Positioning And Management As Of 9/21/15 - South Gent | Seeking Alpha (scroll to "Subpar Net Private Investment to GDP") Net private domestic investment is the amount being spent on capital assets less depreciation. Those capital assets include plant, equipment, property, technology and other expenditures that "improve productive capacity of an enterprise".

It makes more sense to corporate Chieftains to borrow at 2% and buy back stock when the earnings yield is 6% than to use that cash to take risks through investments in research and new product development that would create jobs. It just so happens that Wall Street's group think and the financial interests of management favor short term oriented measures to boost stock prices.

The benefits of abnormally low rates have been outweighed over the past couple of years by the detriments that flow from them.

Some of those detriments can be quantified now (e.g. lower income from risk free savings). Others will become obvious down the road and will involve massive misallocations of capital created by extremely abnormal CB monetary policies. The time duration of those policies is also important.

Still, with CBs practicing currency manipulation through monetary policy, it would probably be too disruptive for the FED to raise rates when other CBs are lowering short term rates further below zero.

There would need to be a coordinated worldwide increase in rates to get out of this cycle while minimizing the harm. And, that does not appear likely to happen in 2016.

One of Einstein's brainy quotes come into mind when evaluating the wisdom of economists running the CBs: "doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." I would just say, "do you really believe economists have any common sense".

Weekly Unemployment Claims:

For those searching for reasons to be negative, the slight uptick in initial unemployment claims experienced for a few weeks no longer provides a slither of support.

The DOL reported a 7,000 decrease in initial claims for the week ending 2/13 with the 4 week moving average declining by 8,000.

Release.pdf

The four week moving average remains near historical lows.

VIX Model Update:

Status Unstable Vix Pattern Created by the August 2015 Trigger Event

A Trigger Event In The Vix Asset Allocation Model 8/31/15 - South Gent | Seeking Alpha

Confirmation Event: One

Update For Portfolio Positioning And Management As Of 1/20/16: CONFIRMATION EVENT In My Vix Model - South Gent | Seeking Alpha

Stable Vix Pattern Day Count: Zero

VIX Close 2/19: 20.53 -1.11 (-5.13%)

Only 1 Close Below 20 Since 1/6/16 and that was at 19.98: ^VIX Historical Prices | VOLATILITY S&P 500

I will be discussing several buys in future sector basket updates.

