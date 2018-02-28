2018 Report Schedule (March) - Value & Momentum Breakouts

Premium Portfolio remains exclusive to members while abbreviated versions of all other portfolios and stock reports are public.

Moving up the schedule to release new portfolio formations of the Piotroski Enhanced Value portfolios and the Positive/Negative Forensic portfolios.

Publishing report schedules to provide a clear overview of release dates for stock reports provided to the public and those exclusive to members.

This post reflects the March update to the Value & Momentum Breakouts 2018 Report Schedule:

In an effort to add clarification to the stock report services offered and to more effectively schedule the reports for followers and subscribers, the table above reflects the new 2018 report schedule. I think the new changes will better balance the reports over time and provide much more frequent stock selections to readers to use every month from different portfolio strategies.



The Two Major Changes:

1. The Enhanced Piotroski Value portfolios formed monthly from August 2017 to January 2018 were originally scheduled to be replaced in their respective formation months from August 2018 to January 2019. Instead new Enhanced Piotroski Value portfolios will now be released every other month beginning tomorrow (March 1st) and continuing to the end of the year.

2. The Positive and Negative Forensic Value portfolios formed monthly from July 2017 to December 2018 were originally scheduled to be replaced in their respective formation months from July 2018 to December 2018. Instead new Forensic Value portfolios will now be released every other month beginning in April and continuing to the end of the year.

All value portfolios will continue to be tracked with monthly published updates over a one-year holding period from the day of formation. The complete detailed portfolio composition will still be exclusive to members.



What Stays the Same:

1. The Premium Portfolio reports and stock selections remain exclusive to members.

2. The Weekly Breakout Forecast selections remain the same with 8 selections for members and 2 selections released publicly each week.

3. The Russell 3000 Anomaly annual tracking portfolio will be released again in July after the June 23rd reconstitution of the Russell Index that causes the documented anomaly.

4. The Special Stock Analysis Reports will be released as they occur on an estimated rate of 2 to 3 articles per month. The most recent examples are articles from February 18th and 19th:

Technical stock reviews of AGEN up +27.58% and DRNA up +20.69%



Current Results

Where the V&M Breakout Portfolios Returns are to date:

The Breakout Portfolio is up +52.77% since formation in January 2017 and +11.58% YTD in 2018.

If you are interested in subscribing to the Value & Momentum Breakouts you can receive access to all the portfolios at the subscription page here. I trust you will find it an excellent value for the many different stock selection algorithms that are applied to fit many different investment styles.



Thank you for following the progress of each of the different portfolios I offer and I trust they will help you outperform the S&P 500 in the months ahead!



JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS