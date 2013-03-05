March 6, 2013 My Thoughts On The Market

Yesterday the markets started off low then moved sideways but as the day progressed I started the climb and ended on a positive note.

Before the markets open it looks like the bullish rise is going to continue, and as closes in on that record I will be interested to see if momentum is able to push it through and keep it going with all the bearish news facing us.

It is also good news from China that the new government will stay focused on consumer led growth as a way to keep the economy moving, the new government put out its 2013 spending plan which the markets have willingly embraced.

New growth in February will be shown in the US to have continued, so the news looks pretty good for the economy still. Looks like we might have a neutral to bullish day today.

